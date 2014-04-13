Dance With Fate Rallies To Win Blue Grass Stakes

Dance With Fate rallied from 11th position at the six furlong marker to win the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes. Medal Count also rallied to finish 2nd, Pablo Del Monte held on to be 3rd, and Big Bazinga finished in 4th place. Dance With Fate earned 100 points for the victory and has a total of 108 points towards a spot in the Kentucky Derby starting gate on May 3. Medal Count earned 40 points, Pablo Del Monte earned 20 points, and Big Bazinga 10 points and has a total of 14 points.

Dance With Fate went off at odds of 6 to 1 as did second place finisher Medal Count. Pablo Del Monte was 9 to 1 and Big Bazinga finished 4th at odds of 35 to 1.

Pablo Del Monte controlled the pace from the start and 7 to 2 favorite Bobby's Kitten was right on his flank. Dance With Fate broke last in the field of 14 but soon settled in 10th position. He was in 11th position and 6 3/4 lengths behind the leaders after 6 furlongs. The leaders stated to falter as they entered the stretch and the closers came to the forefront. Dance With Fate was covered on the far turn before finding space in the stretch and flying home. Dance With Fate won by 1 3/4 lengths over Medal Count who came from as far back as 9th place. Pablo Del Monte held on to the 3rd spot after setting fractions of 23.58, 47.59, and 1:12.74. Big Bazinga ralled from 13th to round out the superfecta.

Dance With Fate covered the 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.74. He was ridden by Corey Nakatani and trained by Peter Eurton. The official order of finish for the 14 horse field was Dance With Fate, Medal Count, Pablo Del Monte, Big Bazinga, Coltimus Prime, Gala Award, So Lonesome, Asserting Bear, Casiguapo, Coastline, Extrasexyhippzster, Bobby's Kitten (7 to 2 favorite), Harry's Holiday, and Vinceremos.

Below is a video of the last half of the Blue Grass Stakes with interviews from jockey Corey Nakatani and trainer Peter Eurton: