Mr Speaker Delivers in Lexington Stakes

As expected, Mr Speaker delivered a rousing four length win in Grade 3 Coolmore Lexington Stakes at Keeneland on Saturday. As the favorite, Mr Speaker defeated Divine Oath and Supermonic with Ami's Holiday finishing in fourth place. Mr Speaker earned 10 points towards a spot in the Kentucky Derby starting for his victory but it will not be enough to make it into the Kentucky Derby. Divine Oath received four points, Supermonic received two points, and Ami's Holiday received one point.

Supermonic broke quickest in the field and went to the front with Solitary Ranger pressing him on the lead. Meanwhile, Mr Speaker sat in fourth place early while saving ground and Divine Oath was further back in sixth place. Supermonic and Solitary Ranger battled for the lead as they straightened for home with Mr Speaker right behind them. At that point Mr Speaker asserted himself as he found room and drew off to win by four lengths. Divine Oath got up in time to be second by a head over Supermonic. Ami's Holiday ran an even race and finished in fourth.

Mr Speaker went off as the post time favorite at 2.10-1 odds. Here were the payouts for the 2014 Lexington Stakes:

No horse that raced in Saturday's Lexington Stakes will return in two weeks time to race in the Kentucky Derby.

Mr Speaker covered the 1 1/16 miles on Polytrack in 1:44.18. He was ridden by Jose Lezcano and trained by Claude "Shug" McGaughey. The official order of finish was Mr Speaker, Divine Oath, Supermonic, Ami's Holiday, Solitary Ranger, Poker Player, Z Lucky, and Ride Away.

Below is a replay of the last half mile of the Lexington Stakes and an interview with trainer Shug McGaughey.