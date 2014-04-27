Embellishing Bob Placed First In Frantic Derby Trial

It was a bumpy ride in the stretch for Bayern and Embellishing Bob. Both horses came together multiple times down the stretch in the 90th running of the Grade 3 Derby Trial stakes at Churchill Downs. Bayern and Embellishing Bob battled to the wire while Myositis Dan was coming like an express train to make it a three way photo finish. The photo revealed that Bayern was the winner with Embellishing Bob missing by a nose and Myositis Dan another nose back in 3rd. However, an objection and stewards inquiry would prove otherwise. The stewards determined that Bayern had came out during the stretch run and affected Embellishing Bob. Embellishing Bob was placed first and Bayern placed 2nd. Myositis Dan's finishing position of 3rd did not change.

The race went off as expected with Bayern going out to the lead from the rail position and Embellishing Bob was close, just a half length off Bayern's flank. The race stayed that way throughout until the horses turned for home in the stretch. As they straightened out in the stretch, Bayern and Embellishing Bob bumped each other. Bayern and Embellishing Bob continued to battle down the stretch in the final furlong. As they entered the last 50 yards, they came together once more as they hit the wire. While all that was occurring, Myositis Dan came from 8 lengths back to make it a three way photo finish.

Immediately after the race Embellishing Bob's jockey Brian Hernandez lobbied for an objection. At the same time the Stewards put up an inquiry of their own. The angle shown during the running of the race made it difficult to see the bumping at the end of the race. However, the head-on replay available after the race clearly showed that Bayern had drifted out of his path and caused Embellishing Bob to drift out as well.

Here are the prices for 2014 Derby Trial:

Embellishing Bob was the 2nd choice at odds of 9 to 2 while Bayern was the 4 to 5 favorite. The winning jockey was Brian Hernandez Jr. and the winning trainer was Steve Margolis. The running time for the 1 Mile on the fast dirt track was 1:36.73. The official order of finish was Embellishing Bob, Bayern, Myositis Dan, Laddie Boy, Friendswith K Mill, Spot, Matador, and Big Sugar Soda.

There is the strong potential that Bayern's jockey Rosie Napravnik may get suspended for causing her horse to drift out. If so, she may miss part of the Kentucky Oaks and/or Kentucky Derby cards next week.

Here is the replay of the Derby Trial (with the head-on replay). Video is via the Horse Racing YouTube channel: