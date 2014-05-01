Full Field Of 20 Assembled For The 140th Kentucky Derby

The draw for Saturday's Kentucky Derby was held on Wednesday with much fanfare. This year's favorite California Chrome drew well in post position number five. Morning line maker Mike Battaglia installed him as the 5 to 2 favorite in the field of 20 horses. California Chrome will be ridden Victor Espinoza who won the 2002 Kentucky aboard War Emblem, also from post number 5. California Chrome is trained by Art Sherman and has won four races in a row by a combined margin of 24 1/2 lengths.

Bob Baffert will have two horses in the starting gate with #11 Hoppertunity and #13 Chitu. Hoppertunity is the second choice on the morning line at 6 to 1. Baffert has won the Kentucky Derby three times (1997, 1998, and 2002). Todd Pletcher will have four entrants in the Derby with #4 Danza, #7 We Miss Artie, #9 Vinceremos, and #16 Intense Holiday. Pletcher won the 2010 Kentucky Derby with Super Saver.

The 3rd choice on the morning line is #20 Wicked Strong at odds of 8 to 1. Wicked Strong was named in honor of the victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombings. There is no doubt which horse the New England area will be rooting for on Saturday.

Rosie Napravnik will try to become the first jockey female to win the Kentucky Derby. She has a tough task from the rail, a post position that has not produced a winner since Ferdinand in 1986.

Here is the entire field with odds (Courtesy of Churchill Downs Public Relations)

Note that #21 Pablo Del Monte is an also-eligible (AE) which means that if any horse scratches prior to 9 AM Eastern time on Friday, he will be in the field. The reason for the 9 AM cut off time is due to advanced wagering that will be available on the Kentucky Derby.

Since 1930 the winningest post position has been #10 at 11.7% with #8 is the 2nd best at 9.6%. Numbers 1, 5, and 16 are all tied for third winningest at 9.5%. The Kentucky Derby facts sheet can be found here.

The 140th Kentucky Derby will be on Saturday, May 3 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The twenty three year olds will be going 1 1/4 miles on Dirt and the forecast for Saturday is 71 degrees with a chance of a shower. The Kentucky Derby is the 11th race on a 13 race card. The race can be seen live on NBC at approximately 6:30 PM Eastern Time.