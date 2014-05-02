2014 Kentucky Oaks: Live Coverage and Commentary - How It Happened

6:45 PM EST - Thank you for joining me today here at VAVEL USA as we covered Kentucky Oaks Day. We hope to see you back here tomorrow for Derby Day! Thank you and take care.

6:43 PM EST - That does it for today's racing action on Kentucky Oaks Day. Tomorrow will feature the Kentucky Derby as the 11th race on a 13 race card.

6:41 PM EST - Here are the prices from the finale at Churchill Downs:

6:36 PM EST - The last race at Churchill has been completed. First time starter #11 French Press wins the finale at 8-1 over 2-1 favorite #8 Taketheodds.

6:29 PM EST - Untapable's 9 Furlong winning time of 1:48.68 is the 2nd fastest in Oaks history.

6:26 PM EST - Here is an update on the Kentucky Derby odds:

6:12 PM EST - Trainer Steve Asmussen probably feels partially vindicated given his publicity troubles after PETA released findings of their investigation.

6:09 PM EST - Here is Untapable as she crosses the wire in the Kentucky Oaks (Courtesy of Photos By Z via Twitter)

6:06 PM EST - Here are the payouts for the 140th Kentucky Oaks:

6:05 PM EST - The official margin of victory was 4 1/2 lengths. It truly was an easy win for Untapable.

6:02 PM EST - Untapable was ridden by jockey Rosie Napravnik who has won her 2nd Kentucky Oaks. It is also Steve Asmussen's 2nd win in the Kentucky Oaks.

6:00 PM EST - #13 Untapable (1-1) dominates the Kentucky Oaks. Winning time is 1:48.68. Untapable wins over #11 My Miss Sophia (5-1), #9 Unbridled Forever (13-1), and #4 Rosalind (8-1).

5:56 PM EST - They are re-loading the fillies for the 140th Kentucky Oaks.

5:54 PM EST - #10 Empress of Midway is part owned by Louisville Head Coach Rick Pitino.

5:53 PM EST - #10 Empress of Midway is a late scratch in the 140th Kentucky Oaks. She looks fine after a scary situation in the starting gate.

5:53 PM EST - #10 Empress of Midway has flipped in the gate and there is a delay in the start of the Kentucky Oaks.

5:51 PM EST - Fillies are moving towards the gate for the Kentucky Oaks. #4 Rosalind is reluctant to enter the gate.

5:49 PM EST - #1 Please Explain, #4 Rosalind, #5 Thank You Marylou, and #12 Got Lucky will be coming from well off the pace.

5:48 PM EST - #13 Untapable will be in the 2nd flight behind the leaders with #2 Ria Antonia, #6 Kiss Moon, #8 Aurelia's Belle, #9 Unbridled Forever, and #10 Empress of Midway.

5:45 PM EST - The likely pacesetters in the Oaks will be #3 Sugar Shock, #7 Fashion Plate, and #11 My Miss Sophia.

5:43 PM EST - Both #5 Thank You MaryLou (18-1) and #9 Unbridled Forever (14-1) have a chance to add value to the exotics.

5:41 PM EST - #4 Rosalind has a good shot as well. She dead-heated for the win last out in the Grade 1 Ashland Stakes at Keeneland.

5:39 PM EST - #13 Untapable (6-5) looks tough on paper. #2 Ria Antonia (8-1) is trained by Bob Baffert and will be ridden by Mike Smith. She should get a great trip behind the leaders.

5:31 PM EST - Current Kentucky Oaks Odds:

5:27 PM EST - Still 22 minutes to post time. Untapable is 6 to 5 still on the tote board.

5:07 PM EST - Here are the current Kentucky Oaks Odds:

5:05 PM EST - 44 minutes until the Kentucky Oaks!! Full odds will be up shortly.

5:02 PM EST - Calvin Borel with a wonderful ride on the rail. Here are the prices for Race 10:

4:58 PM EST - #1 Moonshine Mullin rerallied to win the Grade 2 Alysheba over #7 Golden Ticket!! #2 Will Take Charge never got going and finished off the board. Final time was 1:42.83.

4:49 PM EST - 3 minutes to post and #2 Will Take Charge is at 4 to 5. #7 Golden Ticket is 2nd choice at 4 to 1. #1 Moonshine Mullin and #3 Mylute are both 6 to1.

4:32 PM EST - 20 minutes still remain until the 10th race and #2 Will Take Charge is at 3 to 5 on the board. Not surprising given his recent form of 8 straight finishes in the top 2 (four wins and four second place finishers).

4:20 PM EST - Here are the current Kentucky Derby Odds:

4:16 PM EST - Here are the Kentucky Oaks odds:

4:12 PM EST - 40 minutes until the 10th race at Churchill Downs. Race 10 is the Grade 2 Alysheba Stakes for 4 year olds and upward. #5 Normandy Invasion is scratched.

4:10 PM EST - Here are the prices for the Edgewood Stakes and Race 9 at Churchill:

4:06 PM EST - #6 A Little Bit Sassy (4-1) won the Edgewood in a running time of 1:42.79. #7 Istanford (5-1) was 2nd, and #5 Little Journey (4-1) was 3rd.

3:56 PM EST - After getting past the 3 favorites, this race is pretty wide open. #1 Miss Machiavelli is 10-1 and will be coming off the pace. She is coming off a 6 month layoff.

3:52 PM EST - #4 Candy Kitty is the 5-2 favorite, #6 A Little Bit Sassy is 3-1, and #5 Little Journey (French born and raced until now) is 7 to 2.

3:42 PM EST - Here are the current Kentucky Derby Odds:

3:37 PM EST - Still 25 minutes to post for the Edgewood Stakes.

3:35 PM EST - Here is an update on the Kentucky Oaks Odds:

3:15 PM EST - Race 9 will be 1 1/16 miles on Turf for 3 year old fillies. Turf is firm and #10 Resistivity is a scratch.

3:12 PM EST - One of the unfortunate things about the big days of horse racing is the extended post times. There are 50 minutes, yes 50 MINUTES until race 9. Post time is 5:02 PM EST.

3:10 PM EST - Here are the prices for the Grade 3 Eight Belles Stakes:

3:08 PM EST - Fiftyshadesofgold had been racing against Untapable who is the 4 to 5 morning line favorite for the Kentucky Oaks.

3:06 PM EST - #7 Fiftyshadesofgold had to work hard, but she got up to win the Grade 3 Eight Belles over #9 Milam. #6 Cash Control finished 3rd. Finishing time was 1:22.50.

2:55 PM EST - #5 Jojo Warrior is trained by Bob Baffert and will be ridden by Rosie Napravnik. She has the look of a value play at 9-2. She should be off the pace, only question is if she ran too big last out.

2:48 PM EST - Jill Byrne likes #10 She's a Tiger, #7 Fiftyshadesofgold and #4 Our Amazing Rose.

2:46 PM EST - About 15 minutes to post and #7 Fiftyshadesofgold and #10 She's a Tiger are vying for favoritism at 5 to 2.

2:20 PM EST - Race 8 will be the Grade 3 Eight Belles. 3 Year old fillies will be going 7 furlongs on the fast main track. #2 Lady Paradime is scratched. Post time is at 3:03 PM EST.

2:16 PM EST - Here are the prices from Race 7:

2:13 PM EST - An easy win for #2 Southern Honey at 2 to 1. #4 Awesome Jill held 2nd at 14 to 1, #8 Avicii was 3rd at 11 to 1 and #3 Creative Spirit was 4th at 5 to 1.

2:06 PM EST - 2 minutes to post for Race 7. #2 Southern Honey still holding favoritism at 5 to 2 now.

1:56 PM EST - #2 Southern Honey is taking the money at 2 to 1. No surprise given she produced a 92 Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) as last time out. #3 Creative Spirit is also worth a look at 5-1. Longshot hopeful? #8 Avicii. Great bullet work last time and is 1 for 1 at Churchill. 13 to 1 on the board.

1:43 PM EST - #9 About and #14 My Christini are scratched out of this 7th race.

1:37 PM EST - Race 7 is a $75,000 Optional Claimer/Allowance race for 3 year old fillies. It will be 7 furlongs on the fast dirt and post time is at 2:09 PM EST.

1:32 PM EST - Here are the price for Race 6:

1:30 PM EST - That is the two Grade 3 victories in a row for Marchman. He won Shakertown at Keeneland on April 12.

1:28 PM EST - #4 Marchman (3 to 1) won the Grade 3 Twin Spires Turf Sprint. #2 Undrafted (6 to 1) got up to be 2nd over #6 Positive Side (3-1).

1:20 PM EST - Lots of speed in this race. #3 Stormofthecentury, #4 Marchman, #7 Googleado (ARG), and #8 Sum of the Parts will want to be on or near the lead.

1:15 PM EST - Denver Broncos Wide Receiver Wes Welker owns #2 Undrafted. He's currently at 5 to 1 on the tote board.

1:13 PM EST - Jill Byrne likes #4 Marchman, #8 Sum of the Parts, and #6 Positive Side.

1:11 PM EST - Wide open betting affair in the 6th race. #6 Positive side is the lukewarm 7 to 2 favorite. Longest shot on the board is the Argentinian bred #7 Googleado.

12:58 PM EST - Race #6 will be the Grade 3 Twin Spires Turf Sprint. A field of 9 will be going 5 furlongs on the firm turf course. Post time is 1:26 PM EST.

12:55 PM EST - Here is a photo of On Fire Baby as she crosses the wire in the Grade 1 La Troienne (courtesy of @PhotosbyZ on Twitter):

12:53 PM EST - That is On Fire Baby's 2nd Grade 1 victory after she capture Apple Blossom at Oaklawn in 2013. It was also Molly Morgan's best finish in her career, the first time she has placed in any stakes race, let alone a graded stakes race.

12:51 PM EST - Payouts for the Grade 1 La Troienne:

12:48 PM EST - Really surprising to see #3 Unlimited Budget give way on the far turn. She did not bring her game at all today.

12:45 PM EST - #6 On Fire Baby did exactly as said. She stalked Devil's Cave from the outside and went by her in the stretch. #1 Molly Morgan rallied for 2nd and #5 Devil's Cave held on for 3rd.

12:40 PM EST - #6 On Fire Baby looks tough on paper. She should have a perfect trip behind #5 Devil's Cave as they turn for home. She is the one to beat in this race.

12:35 PM EST - #5 Devil's Cave will be on the lead it appears. #4 Magic Union is an interesting price horse if she can repeat her last race in the Grade 2 Azeri at Oaklawn. #3 Unlimited Budget finished 3rd last year in the Kentucky Oaks.

12:30 PM EST - Astute Churchill Downs Handicapper Jill Byrne likes #3 Unlimited Budget, #4 Magic Union, and #6 On Fire Baby in that order.

12:22 PM EST - It is no surprise to see #3 Unlimited Budget (9 to 5) and #6 On Fire Baby (6 to 5) take all the early money. They both figure prominently in this race.

12:17 PM EST - Race #5 is the first stakes race on this Kentucky Oaks day. It will be the Grade 1 La Troienne. A field of six will race with post time at 12:43 PM EST.

12:14 PM EST - Here are the prices from race 4:

12:11 PM EST - #6 Layton Register won the photo at 12 to 1, #13 Transcend was 2nd at 17 to 1, #11 Play It Loud was 3rd at 4 to 1, and #4 Mustaawy was 4th at 10 to 1.

12:08 PM EST - An incredible finish to the 4th race!!! 3 horses battled to the wire and will need a photo to separate them.

11:51 AM EST - Post time for race 4 will be at 12:05 PM EST.

11:40 AM EST - Race 4 will be on the Turf course at 1 1/16 miles for 3 year olds and up. The turf is listed as firm.

11:38 AM EST - Race 3 prices:

11:34 AM EST - #2 Tiz Windy got up in time as the 9-5 favorite. #1 Handmade was second at odds of 7 to 1, #3 Flipcup was 3rd at 2 to 1, and #6 Battle Tale rounds out the superfecta at 44 to 1.

11:24 AM EST - Dylan Davis will be riding the #9 Cleo's Krewe and Jeremy Rose is off the mount.

11:20 AM EST - In addition, the horses #1 through #10 will move to their outside to fill the gap of the scratched #11 Hoppertunity. That means the rail slot will be open.

11:15 AM EST - One big piece of news for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday is that #21 Pablo Del Monte will not run. He had the opportunity to run, but his owners felt the #20 post position was too much to overcome.

11:04 AM EST - #5 Miracle Run held off #2 Senior Prom to win the 2nd race. Even money favorite #3 Call To Action finished 3rd. Prices for Race 2 are below (courtesy of Keeneland Select):

11:02 AM EST - Race 1 was won by #7 Brazen Persuasion. Here are those prices for Race 1:

11:00 AM EST - Here are scratches for the entire race card on Kentucky Oaks Day (Courtesy of eBetUSA):

10:58 AM EST - It is a sunny day in Louisville, Kentucky as the track is fast and the turf is firm. We have already completed the first race. The 2nd race is about 2 minutes away. #7 Corinthian Wind is scratched from today's 2nd race.

10:55 AM EST - There have been no scratches in the 140th Kentucky Oaks, which will be the 11th race on the 12 race card.

10:50 AM EST - Good Morning and welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of the 2014 Kentucky Oaks. The Kentucky Oaks is slated to go off at approximately 5:45 PM Eastern Time this evening.