2014 Kentucky Derby: Live Coverage and Commentary

7:12 PM EST - Thank you for joining me today here at VAVEL USA as we covered Kentucky Derby Day. Congrats to the connection of California Chrome and good luck to them as they move on in the Triple Crow. Until next time, Thank you and take care.

7:02 PM EST - Final time for the Kentucky Derby was 2:03.66.

6:58 PM EST - Here are the Kentucky Derby payouts:

6:50 PM EST - Now the Triple Crown talk will turn up with California Chrome winning in a dominant fashion.

6:45 PM EST - California Chrome winning the 140th Kentucky Derby (Courtesy of Photos By Z):

6:41 PM EST - The connections of California Chrome were offered $6 million for a 51% interest in the horse. The connections responded, "Hell No". Good call obviously.

6:39 PM EST - California Chrome is trained by Art Sherman and was ridden by Victor Espinoza.

6:36 PM EST - #5 California Chrome WINS THE KENTUCKY DERBY!!!!! #17 Commanding Curve was 2nd at 37-1. #4 Danza was 3rd at 8-1.

6:34 PM EST - They are off in the Kentucky Derby!!

6:32 PM EST - They are starting to load for the 140th Kentucky Derby!

6:28 PM EST - Horses are circling around behind the gate. They should start loading soon.

6:23 PM EST - Another round rendition of My Old Kentucky Home. Only 1 minute to post, but surely they will take their time getting to the gate.

6:18 PM EST - The horses are on the track for the post parade of the 140th Kentucky Derby.

6:09 PM EST - Jockey are on the way to the paddock and will be given the "Riders Up" call in a few minutes. 15 minutes until the off for the Kentucky Derby.

5:59 PM EST - We are 26 minutes to post until the 140th Kentucky Derby! Here are the current odds:

5:24 PM EST - Yours truly likes #18 Candy Boy here in the Kentucky Derby. #5 California Chrome looks the best on paper, but in the Derby, it is hard to take a favorite. #6 Samraat, #14 Medal Count, #16 Intense Holiday, and #20 Wicked Strong also look logical to this author.

5:15 PM EST - Current Derby odds are below. #20 Wicked Strong down to the clear 2nd choice at 6-1.

5:05 PM EST - Here is the timeline as they get closer to the start of the Kentucky Derby:

#KyDerby timeline: 6:08 pm - Jockeys make way to paddock 6:15 pm - Riders Up 6:16 pm - Call to the Post 6:17 pm - My Old Ky Home — Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) May 3, 2014

4:59 PM EST - There are 90 minutes until the Kentucky Derby. Yes, 90 minutes.

4:57 PM EST - Here are the payouts for the Grade 1 Turf Classic:

4:54 PM EST - #1 Wise Dan (1-2) struck the front and held on to beat #10 Seek Again (7-1). #7 Boisterous (10-1) nipped out #5 Kaigun (8-1) for 3rd.

4:43 PM EST - 2 minutes to post. #1 Wise Dan is 2 to 5. #10 Seek Again is still at 8 to 1. #5 Kaigun is 10-1, #4 Admiral Kitten is 11-1, and the rest are bigger odds.

4:34 PM EST - #1 Wise Dan looks incredibly tough on paper. He is 12 for 13 lifetime on Turf. His lifetime record is 20 for 28. He simply does not lose often.

4:27 PM EST - Still 17 minutes to post. Wise Dan has drifted up to 1 to 2 on the tote board. #10 Seek Again is the 2nd choice at 8-1. All other are double digit odds.

4:14 PM EST - Here are the current Kentucky Derby odds:

4:04 PM EST - Race 10 is 40 minutes away from the off at 4:44 PM EST. This race features the reigning two time horse of the year Wise Dan. Unsurprisingly, he is 1 to 5 on the tote board.

3:59 PM EST - It was a game effort for Central Banker to hold off #11 Shakin It Up. All the Twitter talk on Central Banker turned out to be correct.

3:58 PM EST - Payouts for the Grade 2 Churchill Downs Stakes:

3:54 PM EST - #9 Central Banker (10-1) holds off #11 Shakin It Up (9-2) to win the Grade 2 Churchill Downs Stakes.

3:50 PM EST - Just about a minute until they are off in the 9th race.

3:33 PM EST - Jilly Byrne likes #4 Sahara Sky, #11 Shakin It Up and #10 Delaunay in the 9th race.

3:30 PM EST - Still 16 minutes to post for the 9th race. #4 Sahara Sky is the 5 to 2 favorite. He is 6 for 7 in the exacta at this distance of 7 furlongs. #11 Shaking It Up is the 7-2 favorite. He is trained by Bob Baffert (winner with Midnight Lucky earlier) and ridden by Mike Smith.

3:17 PM EST - Race 9 is the Grade 2 Churchill Downs Stakes for 4 year olds and up. The field of11 will be going 7 furlongs on the fast main track. No changes in the race and post time is scheduled for 3:46 PM EST.

3:08 PM EST - Payouts for race 8 at Churchill Downs

3:05 PM EST - #5 Global View (6-1) takes the Grade 2 American Turf. Global View was ridden by Gary Stevens and trained by Tom Proctor.

2:58 PM EST - #10 Picozza has assumed the favoritism at 7-2. They are loading into the gate for the Grade 2 American Turf.

2:38 PM EST - Open betting race in the 8th. #2 Chief Barker (IRE) is the tepid 7 to 2 favorite. #8 Storming Inti and #10 Picozza are both at 4 to 1. #3 Quotient is 5-1 and #5 Global View is 6-1.

2:28 PM EST - Post time for Race 8 is at 2:58 PM EST. The 8th race is the Grade 2 American Turf Stakes at 1 1/16 Miles on Turf. #7 Big Bazinga is scratched.

2:23 PM EST - Here is Midnight Lucky as she crosses the finish line in the Grade 1 Humana Distaff (Courtesy of Photos By Z):

2:20 PM EST - That is Midnight Lucky's 2nd Grade 1 win in her career. She won the Grade 1 Acorn at Belmont last May.

2:15 PM EST - Here are the prices for the Grade 1 Humana Distaff:

2:12 PM EST - #8 Midnight Lucky (8-5) went straight to the lead and never looked back in winning the Grade 1 Humana Distaff.

2:00 PM EST - Here are the current odds for the Kentucky Derby:

1:53 PM EST - Jill Byrne, handicapper at Churchill Downs, likes #3 Judy The Beauty, #8 Midnight Lucky, and #7 Speedinthruthecity.

1:50 PM EST - #3 Judy The Beauty is the 6-5 favorite and #8 Midnight Lucky is the 8 to 5 second choice. Both are deserving of being the favorite.

1:37 PM EST - #2 Heart Stealer and #4 Saturday Nthe Park are both scratched.

1:35 PM EST - Race 7 is the Grade 1 Humana Distaff for Fillies & Mares 4 years old and up. Post time is scheduled for 2:08 PM EST.

1:30 PM EST - Here are the payouts for the Grade 2 Distaff Turf Mile:

1:25 PM EST - #2 Coffee Clique (5-1) pulled the upset. #4 Dame Marie (36-1) just got caught at the wire. #8 Effie Trinket (8-1) and #7 Ready Signal (9-1) round out the superfecta. #9 Centre Courte failed to show up today as the 7 to 5 favorite.

1:20 PM EST - Post time for Race 6 is upon us. Race 6 is the first stakes race of the day, the Grade 2 Distaff Turf Mile. The horses will be going 8 furlongs (1 mile) on the firm turf course.

1:18 PM EST - Here are prices for Race 5:

1:15 PM EST - Here are prices for Race 4:

1:12 PM EST - Let's catch up on some prices from Churchill now.

1:10 PM EST - Sorry for the lack of content folks. I have made my way to Arlington Park in Arlington Heights, Illinois. I will be here through the Kentucky Derby.

11:40 AM EST - Here are the payouts from Race 3:

11:37 AM EST - 3 jockeys were dislodged from their mount, but there is no word on which jockeys were unseated.

11:35 AM EST - #1 Masochistic (2-1) won the 3rd race. #2 Reeder (5-1) was 2nd, #8 A Touch of Poetry (7-2) got up to be 3rd over #10 Street Boss (9-2).

11:32 AM EST - #6 Splinter is a late scratch in the 3rd race at Churchill.

11:19 AM EST - Race 3 is for maidens (horses who have never won a race). They will be going 6 furlongs on the main track and there are no scratches. Post time is 11:31 AM EST.

11:09 AM EST - Here are the prices for race 2:

11:05 AM EST - #1 No Surrender (1-1) holds off #3 Sheikinator (8-1) to win the 2nd race. #4 B and B's Pulpit (25-1) was 3rd.

10:47 AM EST - Here are the current Kentucky Derby odds. #5 California Chrome is the favorite at 2-1.

10:42 AM EST - Race 2 will be 1 1/16 miles on the main track. Post time is scheduled at 11:01 AM EST. #2 Ship To Shore is scratched.

10:38 AM EST - Here are the payouts for first race:

10:36 AM EST - First race is in the books as Calvin Borel urged #8 Doctor Peter (3-1) to get up in time over #6 Prosecution (2-1). #2 Upkeep (3-1) was well back in 3rd.

10:27 AM EST - The forecast for Louisville is 75 degrees and Sunny. The main track is fast and the turf course is firm.

10:22 AM EST - Here are the scratches for today's card at Churchill Downs (Courtesy of eBetUSA):

10:20 AM EST - There are 13 races on today's card. The Kentucky Derby is slated as the 11th race. The first race is set to go off at the bottom of the hour at 10:30 AM EST.

10:18 AM EST - Good Morning and welcome to VAVEL USA's coverage of the Kentucky Derby! Post time for the Kentucky Derby is slated for 6:30 PM EST.