Floyd Mayweather - Marcos Maidana Fight in Commentary of Boxing 2014

01:23: That's it from the coverage from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Floyd Mayweather ends up getting the win to maintain his unbeaten record but Marcos Maidana put up a strong fight tonight. I'm Juan Pablo Aravena (@jparavenarant in Twitter), thanks for tuning in VAVEL for the live coverage of this great fight!

01:21: Maidana: "I have to give him the rematch, I won him in the end!" It seems like we will see a second chapter soon!

01:20: Maidana: "I had to change my gloves but Mayweather didn't fight like a real man and I dominated him". Strong words from the Argentinean.

01:20: Mayweather: "If the fans wanna see it again, we'll do it again". Huge words from Mayweather and we might see this fight having a second chapter anytime soon.

01:19: Mayweather recognizes Maidana as a tough competitor. He reveals both are champions but he marks himself as the winner while the fans are booing every word he says.

Final Result: The score cards were 114-114 ; 117-111 ; 116-112. The first one was a draw and the other two were in Mayweather's favor.

Final Result: Floyd Mayweather wins the fight! It's a decision by majority and the American superstar maintains his unbeaten 46-0 record!

01:14: Both fighters are celebrating in their corner as they are waiting for the official result...

End 12th Rd: The fight is over and we will have to decide the winner through the score cards!

12th Rd: 30 seconds left and Maidana goes crazy into attack mode but Mayweather has him controlled it seems.

12th Rd: Maidana pushes Mayweather to the ropes once again but Mayweather breaks costless once again. A very good tactical approach from the undefeated champion!

12th Rd: Maidana is clearly looking for a KO to turn things around as Mayweather dances around him to avoid the punches!

12th Rd: The final rounds starts!!

End 11th Rd: The 11th round ends with a huge noise from the fans after Mayweather goes down against the ropes! Maidana put some heavy pressure and attacked constantly, perhaps knowing this is his last chance to turn things around.

11th Rd: Both fighters continue to tangle and afterwards, Maidana goes into the attack. Mayweather has been very smart to avoid his combinations with ease.

11th Rd: Maidana looks unable to react so far. Mayweather is attacking and Maidana is trying to counter attack, something that doesn't bode well for his chances.

11th Rd: A good combo for Mayweather to start the 11th round!

End 10th Rd: Maidana is putting up huge punches but Mayweather has been able to avoid most of them. Money, on the other hand, attacks with punches towards the body and seems to be having a slight advantage with only two rounds left!

10th Rd: Maidana gets himself costless from some pressure against the ropes and pushes Mayweather back into the corner once again.

10th Rd: Maidana, on the other hand, answers with two great punches! Maidana gets even more aggresive and he's trying to put Mayweather against the ropes unsuccessfully.

10th Rd: The stadium is once again signing praises to Maidana, saying "Chino, Chino!" everytime Maidana attacks!

End 9th Rd: Mayweather answered with two good right-handed punches and the round ends with everything very squared. A very tactical fight so far where neither boxer has gotten a huge edge.

9th Rd: Mayweather dances around the ring, evading Maidana. That might look successful for Maidana in the sense that he's attacking but it should also wore down the Argentinean for the final rounds.

9th Rd: Maidana seems to be in full attack mode once again. Mayweather is getting more and more comfortable with that approach as he's waiting for the proper time to unleash.

End 8th Rd: Maidana gained some momentum in the eighth round, hitting some clutch hits. Mayweather couldn't do much and after two thirds of the fight are over, everything is up for grabs.

8th Rd: Both boxers are exchaging fists in what has been a very interesting round so far!

8th Rd: Mayweather changes his guard and Maidana is finding open spaces to hit! Mayweather escapes from the ropes though and he seems to be more equipped for the final part of the fight.

End 7th Rd: Mayweather has been dominating in recent rounds! Despite Maidana's intention, the undefeated champion is showing up his credentials and seems to be getting better as the fight advances.

7th Rd: Another brilliant effort from Mayweather against the ropes! Maidana has done a great job holding on though and the Argentinean never ceases to attack!

7th Rd: Maidana comes up attacking but Mayweather connects two strong punches. His velocity is doing Maidana some serious damage!

End 6th Rd: Maidana's strategy is not working anymore; Mayweather has cracked up his code and put up his best round so far. Several stong punches from the American could suggest a change of flow for the second part of the fight!

6th Rd: Three strong right-handed punches from Mayweather!

6th Rd: A strong punch from Mayweather after another attack from Maidana! The Argentinean puts on pressure but he hasn't been able to hit like he did in previous rounds.

6th Rd: Mayweather is pushed to the ropes but he counter attacks with two strong punches!

End 5th Rd: Another round that should go straight into Maidana's bag. Mayweather hasn't been able to develop his usual tactic and it seems like the Argentinean could pull the upset unless there's a drastic change in the flow of the fight!

5th Rd: A good left punch to the head from Maidana hits Mayweather!

5th Rd: Both fighters continue to tangle constantly. Maidana almost hit Mayweather with a knee to the head, but the referee didn't see it.

5th Rd: Mayweather reacts with a quick jab against another attack from Maidana!

Final 4th Rd: Maidana has been slightly better after a third part of the fight has been over. Maidana closed the fourth with a strong attack and he hasn't let Mayweather do his thing so far!

4th Rd: Every time Maidana goes into attack mode, Mayweather blocks him. As a result, the fight has been interrupted several times.

4th Rd: The start of the fourth round shows Mayweather trying to attack but he hasn't been able since Maidana has been very quick. The Argentinean is one step ahead of Money so far.

End 3rd Rd: Mayweather doesn't look like himself so far. Maidana has been dominating and the American has been against the ropes several times while defending.

3rd Rd: Maidana is attacking Mayweather with strong punches to the body. Mayweather tries to counter attack!!

3rd Rd: Mayweather is trying to study Maidana but his approach hasn't been very successful. The referee has clearly protected Mayweather though, calling out Maidana every time he gets closer.

3rd Rd: Maidana starts to attack once again! Boy he can hit!

End 2nd Rd: Both boxers are starting to exchange powerful combinations after the first two rounds. Maidana has been slightly better but Mayweather is gaining confidence. What a thrilling start!

2nd Rd: Maidana answers with another powerful combination!

2nd Rd: A great one-two left combo by Mayweather!! The undefeated champion is starting to gain confidence...

2nd Rd: Mayweather connects a huge left punch to start the second round!

End 1st Rd: What a start!! When everyone thought Maidana was going to be absorbed by Mayweather, the Argentinean dominated and had Money against the ropes several times!

1st Rd: What a great combination by 'El Chino'!!! Mayweather is against the ropes and the Argentinean has had a great start to the fight!!

1st Rd: Mayweather connects the first punch! Maidana still can't reach Money.

1st Rd: The whole stadium sings "Chino, Chino!" in support of Maidana. What a great atmosphere here at the MGM Grand Arena!

1st Rd: Both fighters touch gloves and the fight goes underway!!

00:24: 37-year-old Floyd Mayweather Jr., on the other hand, enters with a45-0 (26 KOs) record.

00:23: Marcos Maidana enters the fight with a 35-3 (31 KOs) record. He's 30 years old.

00:20: Maidana goes to the red corner and Mayweather goes to the blue one.

00:19: Mayweather enters the ring with two of the of the biggest stars in music right now: rapper Lil' Wayne and Justin Beiber.

00:17: Mayweather puts up quite a show just entering the ring. Clowns are escorting him and hip-hop sounds in the background.

00:16: Floyd Mayweather's turn to enter is up.

00:15: Maidana enters the ring with Mexican music in the background. Dresses a black rope and a yellow shirt underneath.

00:13: Both boxers are making their way to the ring in what has been the most anticipated fight of the year!

00:11: The US National Anthem is being sang by everybody at the MGM Grand Arena!

00:07: Argentina's National Anthem is being sang.

00:03: The two previous fights are done and now we're inches closer to start the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Marcos 'Chino' Maidana!!

Final Result: The scores were 117-106 and 119-104 twice. All of them in Khan's favor.

Final Result: As expected, Amir Khan wins the fight with ease. It's an unanimous decision and the British ends up with a great win against a Luis Collazo that fought hard but couldn't do anything after the first two rounds.

End 12th Rd: The fight is over and we'll have to wait for the score cards to see who wins. It's clear that Amir Khan had a strong lead but there's a wait to receive the official results.

12th Rd: Collazo seems to be out of energy to mount the epic comeback. Khan is in total control and he should cruise his way to a victory in the end.

12th Rd: Khan goes down with a low punch! Collazo should have points discounted against him...but he's not.

12th Rd: The final round is underway! Collazo needs to give it all if he wants to avoid the loss!

End 11th Rd: Khan is in total control after a devastating performance in the 10th round. Collazo put up a better shift in this round but he doesn't have enough energy to put Khan down. We head into the final round with a huge advantage for Khan!

11th Rd: Khan's defensive approach is working as Collazo continues to get tired. Amir is also finding spaces to hit and he appears to be in total control of the fight.

11th Rd: Collazo wants to turn things around but it seems like he doesn't have enough left in the tank to make a comeback.

End 10th Rd: What a performance by Amir Khan! Collazo went down two times this round and the British was close to get the KO. A dominant three-minute performance by the British star!

10th Rd: Khan sends Collazo down for the second time this round!!!

10th Rd: Collazo goes down once again!! The count goes up to nine!

10th Rd: Collazo's aggresive approach - both technically and mentally - has give them dividends. However, Khan connects a huge combination that puts Collazo against the ropes!!!

End 9th Rd: Collazo can take this round and put it under his belt! Another strong performance by El Boricua and Khan couldn't do much on the attack. A very entertaining fight so far, as neither one dominates!

9th Rd: Khan answers with a right-handed punch of his own!! Collazo is bleeding.

9th Rd: Khan looks very tired in the later stages of the fight. Collazo is putting up great pressure on him with strong combinations!!

End 8th Rd: Two thirds of the fight are over!! Despite Khan's great start, Collazo has been great over the last two rounds. His aggresive approach is working and everything is pretty even after eight chapters.

8th Rd: Both boxers have one point less by the constant holding! This doesn't bode well for their chances...

8th Rd: Another nice combination by Collazo, who's dominating this round by a mile!!

8th Rd: Both continue to hold on to each other constantly, something that delays the flow of the fight quite a bit.

8th Rd: The aggresiveness has returned and Collazo connects a huge right-handed punch!!

End 7th Rd: It seems like both boxers are on a study-phase once again. Both of them look tired and they need to re-gain a second breath of air before it's too late.

7th Rd: Collazo gets a warning for a punch below the belt.

7th Rd: Collazo is getting overly confident on his right-handed jab in the latest rounds. If Khan gets it, then the British could be set to re-gain total control of the fight once again.

End 6th Rd: Another grab from Khan ends the round!! The British continues to punish his opponent with good combinations and lethal speed as Collazo is getting slower as the fight advances.

6th Rd: Collazo is putting up an aggresive approach in this sixth round. Khan looks unable to do anything so far and Collazo gained a second air.

End 5th Rd: Lots of interruptions in the fifth round as neither was able to dominate. Collazo tries to punch early and often but Khan defends properly, knowing he has the lead so far.

5th Rd: Collazo has struggled all night to connect clean hits against Khan. However, the British' dominance has ceased and the fifth round has been quite even so far.

End 4th Rd: Collazo went down for the first time tonight and was close to do it for a second time in a two-minute span. Khan dominated but it seems like Collazo changed his mental approach, so we'll see how that turns out.

4th Rd: Collazo is using another mental approach: fighting with his gloves down and showing no fear. It's working as Khan is moving backwards.

4th Rd: Collazo almost goes down for the second time this round!

4th Rd: Khan sends Collazo to the ground!!!! The count goes up to eight but Collazo returns to the action.

End 3rd Rd: One quarter of the fight is in the books and Amir Khan has been much better so far. Luis Collazo hasn't looked good so far, the British looks dominant and it seems like this will be a one-man show is Collazo doesn't answer quickly.

3rd Rd: Both fighters have tangled early and often. Amir Khan continues to have the edge midway through the third round.

3rd Rd: Khan continues with his overly aggresive approach. Colazzo seems to be looking for a way to answer back but doesn't look like he's much of a threat to Khan -- at least early on the fight.

End 2nd Rd: The second round goes to Amir Khan, without a doubt. The British looks much more dangerous and Luis Colazzo seemed lost and unable to answer back. Khan is dominating to start the fight!

2nd Rd: Khan looks arguably better in this second round! Another great combination with one minute left on the clock!

2nd Rd: What a great combination by Khan! The Brittish uses his arm speed to put up a strong shift in this second round!

End 1st Rd: The first round ends as both boxers didn't do much damage. Collazo was slightly more aggresive and that should give him an slight edge but Khan has all the weapons to counter attack sooner than later.

1st Rd: A good right-handed punch by Collazo! Good start from the American so far in the first round as Khan continues to study his rival.

1st Rd: Both boxers are clearly studying each other in the first minutes. Collazo looks a bit more aggresive though.

1st Rd: Khan (White) and Collazo (Light Blue) goes underway!

23:08: Amir Khan needs to have a strong performance. He was in Floyd Mayweather's sight and he needs to continue his progression if he wants to go against the best boxers in the world.

23:05: Khan enters the ring and we are a few seconds away to start the last fight before the Mayweather - Maidana showdown!

23:03: Luis Collazo makes his way to the ring! Amir Khan should follow him closely.

23:00: Floyd Mayweather and Marcos Maidana are both already at the MGM Grand Arena! We are around one hour away from the fight and it should be one for the ages!

22:54: After Broner's win, the next event is the fight that will feature Amir Khan against Luis Collazo.

Final Result: The final cards were 99-91, 98-92 and 100-90. All three of them were in favor of Broner.

Final Result: Adrien Broner comes away with the win! The Problem dominated since the third round and comes away with a strong win against Carlos Molina. It's an unanimous decision!

End 10th Rd: Molina put up an intense effort during the last 10 seconds but it wasn't enough! Broner should come away with an unanimous decision...

End 10th Rd: The fight comes to a close and we'll be headed for a decision win! Let's see what the judges wrote on their score cards...

10th Rd: Broner commits another infraction. Plenty of those for The Problem tonight but when he decides to fight, he has been in total control.

10th Rd: Molina comes out swinging but Broner defends solidly early on!

10th Rd: The final round goes underway!

End 9th Rd: Broner took control of the ninth round and it seems like he will cruise his way towards a decision win. Unless Molina knocks him out - something that seems unlikely - this one is already in Broner's bag.

9th Rd: What a good combination by Broner! Left-handed jabs to finish with a strong right-handed punch. The Problem is in total control!

9th Rd: With only two rounds left, everything is up for grabs. Overall, Broner has been slightly better but Molina is moving in good direction so far. He's putting some great combinations early in this ninth round!

End 8th Rd: This last round was clearly won by Carlos Molina. Adrien Broner was unable to do anything, couldn't defend properly and the Mexican took advantage, punishing The Problem with several combinations!

8th Rd: Huge left-handed punch by Molina!

8th Rd: Broner goes against the ropes! A good combination by Molina but Broner moved away easily.

8th Rd: Will Molina stop the punishment Broner is giving him? It seems unlikely as Broner is receiving instructions to push it harder in the final rounds.

End 7th Rd: Carlos Molina started better in the seventh round but Adrien Broner slowly recovered the momentum and the control of the fight. A very even round but it seems like Broner is more equipped to go three more rounds.

7th Rd: What a punch by Broner! Molina has been punished in recent minutes and the American is putting up a clinique so far at the MGM Grand Arena.

7th Rd: Molina comes out swinging in this round! However, Broner is putting some strong defense -- although it remains to be seen if that will last.

End 6th Rnd: Broner is slowly getting the edge in this fight. Mayweather's alumn has been slowly getting control of the fight and has dominated the last three rounds with ease.

22:33: The fans are already warming up for the Maidana - Mayweather fight! There are chants all over the MGM Grand Arena!

6th Rd: Broner's cockyness has lit a fire under Molina so far. The Mexican is trying to punch him hard and often but this is all working in Broner's favor, who continues to dominate so far.

End 5th Rd: The fans aren't happy with Broner's attittude so far. He's trying to look cocky and the fans aren't pleased with the gestures he's been making in the last two rounds.

End 5th Rd: We have reached the midway of the fight so far and so far, it's all even. Molina started much better but Broner has been gaining confidence as the fight advances. Good fourth and fifth rounds for The Problem.

5th Rd: Molina is decided to recover the lead of the fight but it seems like the fourth round gave Broner a lot of confidence. The Mexican is into defend-only mode since Broner is putting pressure with a good combination of strength and speed.

End 4th Rd: Adrien Broner dominated the fourth round and Molina was unable to react. The Problem hit the Mexican early, often and with strength and it seems like things are turning around.

4th Rd: Molina is getting a bit more inaccurate but he is still controlling the fight. Broner can't get anything going although he's slowly turning things around in this round.

4th Rd: Broner seems to be more decided in this fourth round, but Molina does more danger with little to no space to attack so far.

End Rd: Another strong round for Molina. Several combinations were the name of the game for the Mexican and Broner hasn't been able to answer after three rounds. The Mexican is in total control thus far.

3rd Rd: Broner already looks dazed and confused. He hasn't been quick to stop Molina's punches and as a result, the Mexican is constantly attacking the American pugil with fierce punches high and low.

3rd Rd: Molina answers pushing Broner into the ropes! A good combination by the Mexican, who seems to be in total control of the fight.

3rd Rd: Broner starts the third round with a penalty, holding Molina's neck! There's a warning and the fight continues.

End 2nd Rd: What a second round by Carlos Molina! Headlined by a huge right-handed punch, the Mexican has been arguably better through the first two rounds since Adrien Broner has been obliged to defend -- something he isn't particularly good at.

2nd Rd: What a right hand jab by Molina!! Broner clearly felt the punch and the first clean hit goes for the Mexican!

2nd Rd: Molina comes to the attack once again, Broner does a good job defending. If this is going to be the theme of the fight, then Broner is in for a long, long night...

2nd Rd: Broner seems much more quicker in this second round but Molina looks very fast so far! Lots of defense and study so far but the Mexican looks slightly ahead

End 1st Rd: Good defense by Broner and Molina looks sharp with his punches! Lots of action in the first round and if this is of any indication, we should be in for a thrilling combat!

1st Rd: Broner doesn't look good so far. Molina has been very quick with his punches but neither boxer has been able to connect cleanly so far and there isn't a clear dominator.

22:11: The ring bells and Molina is already attacking with huge punches to Broner's waist! However, The Problem moves quickly and he's very good at stepping aside the punches.

22:10: The referee gives the indications to both boxers and the fight is about to start. Broner has blue shorts and Molina is wearing green!

22:06: Adrien Broner makes a stylish entrance, with his beard shaven and accompanied by rapper Rick Ross!

22:04: Carlos Molina is already at the ring and he's ready for his fight against Adrien Broner.

22:00: J'Leon Love and Marco Peribán couldn't beat each other after 10 rounds and Love came through after the scorecards were presented. Love is a member of the Mayweather Team and he retains his crown.

21:57: Adrien Broner won't be the only coveted boxer to fight prior the Mayweather - Maidana event. Amir Khan will also see action, squaring up against Luis Collazo.

21:54: Despite the fact that 'The Moment' hasn't started yet, there's action already at the MGM Grand Arena. There's currently a fight going on between Marco Antonio Peribán and J'Leon Love and afterwards, Adrien Broner will start his own combat against Carlos Molina.

21:48: Who can stop Mayweather? That's a strong question since the American is still undefeated. Few boxers have been close to crack out the "May-Vinci Code" but no one has been able to do it so far.

21:40: We're getting closer and closer to the start of the event, so be sure to maintain our live event right in your browser. We will bring all the details live!

21:38: Floyd Mayweather, on the other hand, has a lot of experience when it comes to fighting against Latin American rivals. He has faced the likes of Oscar De La Hoya (2007), Victor Ortiz (2011) and Miguel Cotto (2012) and all of those events have ended with a W for Money.

21:33: Marcos Maidana is, undoubtely, one of the stongest boxers out there. Despite the fact that he has lost three times, Maidana has a high KO percentage when it comes to wins. The Argentinean has won by KO in 31 of his 35 fights.

21:30: Will Marcos Maidana be able to become the first boxer to ever defeat Mayweather? It remains to be seen, but there's no doubt that he has the strength and the force to beat the 37-year-old American superstar.

21:23: Today's fight will have 12 rounds and it will surely be a thrilling encounter. Maidana has fought his way to the top and Mayweather has been the undisputed champion in recent years.

21:15: Maidana's last loss came against Devon Alexander by a decision, on February 25th, 2012. His loss was by decision, just like the other three defeats he has suffered in his career.

21:08: Maidana, on the other hand, needs to stay focus from the beginning of the event. He has the power to do some serious damage to Mayweather but he can't lose his head, just like he did in his last fight against Adrien Broner.

21:07: Mayweather is surely not lacking confidence ahead of this huge fight. He has already repeated several times he wants to be known as 'TBE' when he retires. Judging by his numbers, it's safe to say he's on the way to become one of the best boxers ever.

21:03: Mayweather vs Maidana haven’t faced each other, making this the first time they meet. The MGM Grand Arena is all set for this amazing fight and we should be in for a historical clash between two of the best pound-by-pound fighters of this era!

21:00: The MGM Grand Arena is at its full capacity for what should be a great fight!

20:55: There has been a lot of controversy just days prior to the fight. Apparently, Floyd Mayweather Jr. isn't keen on the equipment Marcos Maidana will use - particularly the gloves - and he even said he might not fight unless they were changed. The scare is over though and the showdown will go only in a few hours!

20:50: Mayweather’s impact is huge all over the world and this will be his third fight in a six-event deal with ShowTime. With a 46-0 record and being 37-years-old, it’s not farfetched to think Mayweather wants to extend his career to finish it with a 50-0 register.

20:40: The Argentinean boxer also said – through Richard Schaefer – that he’s right where he wants to be. “Underrated, overlooked. That way I’ve won many fights I wasn’t supposed to”.

20:35: Maidana clearly respects Mayweather but he’s not short on confidence of his own, according to his trainer Robert García. “He’s proven the world wrong before and he’s ready to do it again this Saturday”, García said.

20:30: Despite his confidence, Mayweather clearly respects Maidana. “He’s one of the best and he’s making a lot of noise”, Money said. “But I’m the best. You need more than power and more than just heart, you also gotta be mentally strong”.

20:20: As it has been the case throughout his career, Mayweather is clearly confident ahead of the fight against Maidana: "I can feel when a guy’s gonna punch," Mayweather told the press in a conference call last week. "I can feel it. I don’t even have to see it—I can feel it. You know, this is just with experience and being around the sport so long. I can just feel a guy when he’s going to shoot his shot. A lot of times guys telegraph their shot. Their body language gives away when they’re going to shoot because of how they position themselves."

20:15: This will be the first time these two boxers face each other and there will be plenty of things to look. While Maidana is a clear slugger that bases his strength on the power of his punches, Mayweather is an agile boxer that appears unhittable at times while also looking devastating when getting into rhythm. They are two stars with different styles that will surely give a huge showdown to the fans in the MGM Grand Arena.

20:07: Anytime Mayweather steps on to the ring, he’s a massive attraction and tonight’s fight against Maidana hasn’t been away from the cameras at any time. Showtime even dedicated a full 30-minute show to preview the event.

20:00: Maidana’s last fight, on the other hand, was an upset against Adrien Broner. The Argentinean has won four straight fights and possesses both the WBA Welterweight and WBA International Welterweight titles. Here are some of the most important moments of that fight:

19:50: Mayweather’s last fight was another spectacular win against ‘Canelo’ Alvarez on September last year. Canelo came undefeated at the time but ‘Money’ was simply too much for him. Here are the highlights:

19:40: Maidana, on the other hand, is clearly considered the underdog but he has credentials to pull the upset. The Argentinean has a 35-3 record (31 KOs) and if he hits cleanly, he has plenty of chances to do damage against Money.

19:35: The 37-year-old Mayweather is clearly the favorite on the matchup against Maidana. He’s listed as a 11-to-1 favorite in specialized betting sites and his 45-0 record (26 KOs) speaks for itself.

19:30: Welcome to the coverage of one of the most anticipated fights in recent history! Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Marcos Maidana will face each other in a thrilling duel that will decide the new welterweight Champion on both the WBC and WBA 147-pound titles.