Khan Still Gunning For Mayweather Fight

A lot of the talk will be around Floyd Mayweather after last nights narrow victory over the Argentinian, Marcos Maidana. The victory takes Mayweather's professional record to 46-0, as he has yet to lose a professional fight since 1996. Khan too shared success with the American icon, as he was on the undercard in the MGM Grand. Khan outclassed Luis Collazo and claimed victory in style, as he hopes he can use the fight as a springboard to get in the ring with Floyd Mayweather.

The scores from the judges for Khan's victory proved how convincing he was, as they came in at; 117-106, 119-104 and 119-104 - one could question if the scores do not reflect the gulf in class between Khan and Collazo on the night. Khan sent Collazo hitting the mat once in the fourth road and twice in the tenth, proving key factors in a much-needed victory. The performance was Khan's first for a over year, after looking unimpressive in a narrow points victory over Julio Diaz in 2013. However, Khan can take pride away with him after an ideal start to life as a welterweight. Collazo however, needs to find a response in his next fight to avoid slipping under the radar. Collazo's previous outing ended in the second-round, as Victor Ortiz claimed victory via knockout. Collazo fell way short of expectations once more last night against welterweight debutant Khan, as he proved little match to the Brit.

The victory will prove a huge incentive for Bolton-born Khan, who initially had no plans of fighting Collazo on the night. Khan was expecting to fight Mayweather this time around before being overlooked in the favour of Marcos Maidana. Kahn has yet to give up and believes he can prove a danger to Mayweather's unbeaten record;

"Styles make fights and I really believe I have the style to trouble Floyd Mayweather." - Amir Khan in his post-fight interview with the BBC.

Religious commitments for Amir Khan could delay a potential meeting between the Brit and Mayweather. A fight between the pair was rumoured to be scheduled in September, but it could prove a disadvantage on Khan's preparations due to Ramadan. Regardless of a date of a potential meeting between the pair, the fight has yet to be authorised. Even so, there's no reason why the fight shouldn't go ahead - the amount of money at stake from worldwide broadcasters, sponsorships and fans across the globe should have a huge impact on the fights destiny.

Khan has the courage within the media to promote himself, as he clearly wants to fight Mayweather. If there's one aspect of his mentality you cannot fault him for, it's his eagerness. Khan can learn a lot from Maidana, who proved one of Mayweather's toughest opponents in quite some time. Maidana isn't the quickest of boxers but certainly packs a punch - mostly a powerful right hand which caught Mayweather dangerously a few times. Khan adoptes an entirely different style to the Argentine, but last night can prove inspirational for Khan. Mayweather, despite being the toughest challenge within boxing currently, was rattled by Maidana last night. The explosive, hard-hitting start had Mayweather on the back foot from the first round, whilst the accidental headbutt caused Mayweather to lose his rhythm in rounds five and six. To summarise, Mayweather is a stern challenge but Khan is right in what he says - he can certainly cause problems for Mayweather, if Khan can replicate a similar performance to Maidara, adopting a similar approach whilst using his own style.

