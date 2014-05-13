Sport City Chefs Podcast: The Cookout - May 13, 2014

http://www.blogtalkradio.com/sportcitychefs/2014/05/13/the-cookout

Listen to 'The Cookout' on the Sport City Chefs network as we discuss the big Game 7 between the Rangers and Penguins, NBA coaching rumors of Stan Van Gundy and the firing of Mike Brown, NBA Playoff matchups and recaps, NHL Playoff action and more!

A New Show with a new chef on board welcome long tyme friend of the show Chandler Knight alongside TP Tymeless and Bo Walsh the newest tandem in the Sport City Chefs/Speaking on Sports/Vavel Movement. A show where all sports can be and will be discussed with hot topics of the week and the day as well. This trio has been heating up as of lately and this is a show you do not want to miss. Food For Thought You can do the dishes.