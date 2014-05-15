California Chrome Will Face Nine In The Preakness Stakes

California Chrome drew post position number three for the 139th Preakness Stakes on Saturday. He will face 9 other horses and will be the overwhelming favorite. He was established at 3 to 5 on the morning line.

A victory in Saturday's Preakness Stakes would mark the 13th time since 1979 a horse has won the first two legs of the Triple Crown. The previous 12 horses have failed to win final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes.

The field of ten horses features seven "new shooters". New shooters are horses that did not run in the Kentucky Derby and will take on the Derby winner here in the 2nd jewel of the Triple Crown. The two returning Kentucky Derby runners General a Rod (finished in 11th place) and Ride On Curlin (finished 7th). Pablo Del Monte was an also-eligible for the Kentucky Derby, but his connections opted to wait for the Preakness Stakes.

California Chrome is not the only horse looking to make history. Ria Antonia is attempting to become the sixth filly to win the prestigious second jewel of the Triple Crown. Flocarline (1903), Whimsical (1906), Rhine Maiden (1915), Nellie Morse (1924), and Rachel Alexandra (2009) are the only fillies to have captured the Preakness Stakes.

Here is a graphic showing the entire field for the 139th Preakness along with trainers, jockeys, and morning line odds:

The 139th Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 17 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. The Preakness is scheduled as race number twelve on the thirteen race card. Post time is approximately 6:20 PM Eastern Time and can be seen live on NBC. Be sure to join us here at VAVEL USA for live coverage of the Black Eyed Susan on Friday and the Preakness on Saturday!