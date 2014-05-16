2014 Black Eyed Susan: Live Coverage and Commentary

6:05 PM EST - That will do it for VAVEL USA's live coverage of Black Eyed Susan Day from Pimlico Race Course. Be sure to join us again tomorrow for live coverage and commentary of the Preakness Stakes featuring the Kentucky Derby Winner California Chrome. Thank you and take care.

6:02 PM EST - That gives Todd Pletcher his graded stakes victory on the day at Pimlico. He won the Grade 2 Black Eyed Susan earlier with Stopchargingmaria.

6:01 PM EST - Here are the results for the Grade 3 Pimlico Special:

5:55 PM EST - Revolutionary got up in time to beat #8 Prayer For Relief in the Grade 3 Pimlico Special.

5:51 PM EST - About a minute to post time for the Grade 3 Pimlico Special. #6 Revolutionary is 9 to 5 and #3 Moreno is still 5 to 2.

5:44 PM EST - Last year's 3rd place Kentucky Derby finisher Revolutionary is the current 3 to 2 favorite. #3 Moreno is the 5-2 second choice.

5:32 PM EST - Race #12 is the Grade 3 Pimlico Special for 3-year-olds and upward going 1 and 3/16 miles on dirt. There are no scratches and post time is at 5:52 PM.

5:30 PM EST - Here are the payouts for the Miss Preakness:

5:25 PM EST - #4 Miss Behaviour leads them to the wire in the Miss Preakness Stakes at 5-1. #1 Stormy Novel was 2nd at 24-1 and the 7-5 favorite, #8 Jojo Warrior was 3rd.

5:01 PM EST - Race #11 is the Miss Preakness Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at 6 furlongs on the main track. The track is now FAST for the remainder of the card. #3 Inspired Say Eye is scratched. Post time is at 5:21 PM.

4:55 PM EST - Here are the prices for the 2014 Black Eyed Susan Stakes:

4:52 PM EST - That is the 4th time trainer Todd Pletcher has won the Black Eyed Susan. He is now tied with D. Wayne Lukas for most all-time.

4:50 PM EST - #4 Stopchargingmaria wore down #10 Vero Amore to win the 2014 Black Eyed Susan Stakes!! Final running time was 1:51.79 for the 1 1/8 Miles on dirt.

4:47 PM EST - They are loading into the gate of the Black Eyed Susan! #8 Sloane Square is the 3 to 1 favorite. #2 America is 9 to 2 off an 8-1 morning line.

4:35 PM EST - Here are the current odds for Tomorrow's Preakness Stakes (Thanks to @Polarcritter on Twitter for the picture):

4:30 PM EST - Going back to the 9th race and Ben's Cat, here are some interesting stats on the 8-year-old horse. He is now has 26 wins in 39 lifetime starts (67%), he has won the Jim McKay Sprint 3 of the last 4 years, and he has not finished worse than 3rd since July 28, 2012. He is an iron horse, to say the least.

4:25 PM EST - Race #10 is the Grade 2 Black Eyed Susan Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. There are no scratches and post time is at 4:47 PM.

4:23 PM EST - Here are the prices for the Jim McKay Sprint:

4:20 PM EST - Ben's Cat gets it done in the 9th race at Pimlico as the 2 to 5 favorite. #1 Great Attack (9-2) was 2nd and #2 Smash and Grab (5-2) was third.

4:09 PM EST - #8 Ben's Cat is still taking all the money. He is at 1 to 5 now.

3:53 PM EST - #8 Ben's Cat is sitting at 1 to 9 on the tote board. No surprise as he towers over this field. #1 Great Attack and #2 Smash and Grab are vying for 2nd choice right now. Both are at 7-1.

3:51 PM EST - Per Larry Collmus on Twitter, the track at Pimlico is drying out quickly. Could be fast before the end of the day.

The track is now being harrowed @PimlicoRC. Drying out fast after so much rain. @NBCSN #Preakness — Larry Collmus (@larrycollmus) May 16, 2014

3:49 PM EST - #3 Bold Thunder, #5 This Ain't No Bull, #6 Wicked Tune, and #7 Spring to the Sky are all scratched from race 9. That leaves a field of 5 horses. Post time will be at 4:16 PM.

3:47 PM EST - Race #9 is the Turf Sprint Stakes. Despite the name, this race will actually be at 5 furlongs on the main track (dirt), which is listed as good.

3:44 PM EST - Here are the prices for the 8th race at Pimlico:

3:41 PM EST - #10 South Andros kicks clear in the lane at 6 to 1 to win the 8th race.

3:31 PM EST - 5 minutes to post and #7 Perique is the 2 to 1 favorite and the entry of #1 Noor Un Nisa and #1A Seaside is the second choice at 5 to 2.

3:27 PM EST - Here are the prices for the Rollocking Stakes, Race 7 at Pimlico:

3:22 PM EST - Here is a photo of #1 Governmentshutdown winning the Rollicking Stakes at Pimlico (Photo courtesy of @ABRLive on Twitter):

3:18 PM EST - Race 8 will be 1 1/16 miles on dirt. #2 Here's d'Bride, #3 Dido, #4 Silent Indian, #5 Green Wave Girl, #9 Enchanted Party, and #10 Lonesome Town are scratched. That leaves a field 7 horses going postward in this allowance race. Post time is at 3:36 PM.

3:15 PM EST - There is a slight delay in obtaining the prices. The site used is a bit slow right now. The prices should be up shortly.

3:10 PM EST - #1 Governmentshutdown somehow managed to get into all sorts of trouble in a 4 horse field, but still came away with the victory by 3 lengths. #2 Pret Say Eye was 2nd, #6 Hootenanny, the 3 to 5 favorite, was 3rd and #8 Royalty Sea was 4th and last.

3:00 PM EST - #6 Hootenanny is the 4 to 5 favorite for the 7th race. #1 Governmentshutdown is 2nd choice at 3 to 2. #8 Royalty Sea is 5 to 1 and #2 Pret Say Eye is 6 to 1.

2:57 PM EST - In addition, the #2 Pret Say Eye and #8 Royalty Sea are both still maidens. #2 Pret Say Eye finished 2nd in her only race while #8 Royalty Sea finished 2nd in both of her races as well.

2:55 PM EST - This field of 4 juveniles is split evenly in terms of gender. 2 fillies and 2 males (1 colt and 1 gelding).

2:46 PM EST - Race 7 is a 5 furlong sprint on the main track for 2 year olds. #3 Far Right, #4 Banksy, #5 Bessie's Boy, and #7 Spanish Pipedream are all scratched. That leaves a field of 4 to go postward at 3:07 PM.

2:43 PM EST - Here are the prices for race 6 at Pimlico:

2:39 PM EST - #2 Handsome Harley gets the job done as the 8 to 5 favorite. #1 Greek Thunder was 2nd at 5 to 1 and #8 Outofthedepths weakened to be 3rd at 3 to 1.

2:32 PM EST - The Main track has been UPGRADED from Sloppy to GOOD.

2:31 PM EST - With 5 minutes to post time, #2 Handsome Harley is the current 2 to 1 favorite. #8 Outofthedepths is 5 to 2.

2:16 PM EST - Post time for the 6th race is 2:36 PM. The track is still sloppy, but it should be upgraded to Good later today.

2:10 PM EST - Race 6 will be 1 1/16 Miles on the main track. #1A One Roll, #4 St. Albans Boy, #5 Alakazan Alakazan (BRZ), #6 Pollards Image, #9 Tru Greek, #10 Lulu Le' Mon, #12 Protection, #13 Wallyanna, #14 I'm The Lucky One, #15 Brickyard Kitten, and #16 Indian Bucks are all scratched.

2:08 PM EST - Here are the prices for Race 5:

2:04 PM EST - #3 Lion D N A had a perfect setup and went by the dueling leaders to win the 5th race. #8 Flattering Bea was 2nd and 7 to 5 favorite #9 Winning Image was 3rd.

1:57 PM EST - #1 She's Ordained does like a wet track. She has 10 starts, 5 wins, 2 seconds, and 2 thirds. Tough to argue with that record.

1:55 PM EST - #9 Winning Image is the 6 to 5 favorite at this point. She appears to be the speed of this race and based on the way the track has played today, she will be tough to get by.

1:44 PM EST - A few of notes heading into race 5. 1) The sun has made an appearance in Baltimore which should help the track to dry out for the remainder of the day. 2) The 5th race is the first of six stakes race on the day. 3) The track has been playing kindly to speed thus far and the rail appears to be the place to be. We shall see if the sun coming out will affect that pattern.

1:40 PM EST - Race 5 will be 6 furlongs on the main track. Post time is scheduled for 2:01 PM. #2 Five Star Momma, #4 Risky Rachel, #5 Merry Meadow, and #6 Munnings Sister are all scratched. That leaves a field of 5 horses.

1:38 PM EST - #9 Coco Punch showed grit as she won 4th race over #7 Exchange Student. Prices for Race 4 are below:

1:21 PM EST - Post time for race 4 is at 1:30 PM and #11 Divine Luck is the 8 to 5 favorite right now. #9 Coco Punch is the 2nd choice at 5 to 2.

1:18 PM EST - A lot of scratches in Race 4. #2 Concise (GB), #4 Laurel's Landing, #6 Vielsalm, #8 Miss Tapit, #10 Dance Craze, and #12 Moral High Round are all scratched. Sorry for those that wanted to play an even numbered horse in this event.

1:16 PM EST - Let's attempt to move on from that bizarre finish in Race 3 and go to Race 4. Race 4 is OFF the turf course and will be run at 1 1/16 Miles on the main track.

1:14 PM EST - It is also worth noting that Race 3 was the Lady Legends race for female jockeys. No doubt there will be clamoring to make that a "Non-wagering" event in the future after seeing that race.

1:13 PM EST - After watching the replay of Race #3 it is clear that Stacie Clark-Rogers stood up on #3 Graced as she crossed the wire. That allowed #2 Zuerstgold and Andrea Seefeldt to nip her at the wire.

1:10 PM EST - Here are the prices for Race 3:

1:05 PM EST - A Photo finish for the win spot goes to #2 Zuerstgold over #3 Graced. #6 Big Blue Talent got up just in time to nip the even money favorite #4 Big Lute.

12:44 PM EST - Race #3 will be 6 furlongs on the main track. #1A Put Back The Halo is scratched. Post time is at the top of the hour (1 PM)

12:40 PM EST - Race 2 is official and once again the heavy favorite won with ease. #7 Mama Zee ran them off their feet. Here are the prices:

12:30 PM EST - 1 minute to post to the 2nd race and #7 Mama Zee has "drifted up" to 3 to 5. Better price than the 1 to 9 she was earlier if you can take a short price.

12:23 PM EST - In other horse racing news, 2 time defending horse of the year Wise Dan had emergency Colic Surgery this morning. The best wishes go out to him and his connections that he recovers quickly.

12:20 PM EST - #7 Mama Zee is currently 1 to 9!!! Trained by New York based Rudy Rodriguez, Mama Zee was entered as a main track only just in case the race was taken off the turf. She got her wish, but will she deliver at incredibly short odds?

12:18 PM EST - The following horses are scratched in Race 2: #1 Sassy Little Cat, #3 Litigious, #4 Race Hunter, #6 Love This Kitty, #15 Sprinklesmiddle EZ, and #16 Sweet Butterfly.

12:15 PM EST - Race #2 has been taken OFF the turf course and will be run at 5 furlongs on the Sloppy main track. Post time is at 12:31 PM.

12:12 PM EST - Race #1 is in the books and #5 Love Heart, at 3 to 5, was an easy winner for jockey Rosie Napravnik. Prices for Race 1 are below.

12:09 PM EST - Here is part 2 of the scratches for today (Races 7 through 13):

12:06 PM EST - Here is Part 1 (Races 1 through 6) of the scratches for today's races at Pimlico. (Again, Races 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, and 13 are OFF the turf):

12:04 PM EST - To give you an idea of what the track at Pimlico is like here is a photo from Twitter (Kudos to @ThoroughbredAR for the picture): 12:00 PM EST - The weather in Baltimore, Maryland this morning was awful to say the least. It has been raining all morning, which has caused all Turf racing to be cancelled for today. With the lack of turf racing, there has been a lot of scratches. The main track is currently listed as sloppy.

11:58 AM EST - First post is at Noon Eastern time (just 2 minutes from now). The Black Eyed Susan is race 10 today and post time is approximately 4:47 PM Eastern Time this afternoon.

11:57 AM EST - Good Morning and welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of the 2014 Black Eyed Susan Day Card from Pimlico Race Course!!