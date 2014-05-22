Tennis: French Open 2014 Preview

From the 25th May to the 8th of June, the eyes of the tennis world will be fully focused on the 2014 French Open. From the 25th of May to the 8th of June,

the men will be trying to win the Coupe des Mousquetaires, while the women will contend to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.

It certainly has been an intriguing clay court season. Normally by this point, Rafael Nadal has won several titles on the red dirt and is again the overwhelming favourite for the French Open title, with Novak Djokovic tipped by a few to lift the trophy. This year, there hasn't really been a player who has looked like a dominant force on the clay. It's been a mixed bag.

Nadal's performances in his Monte Carlo and Barcelona defeats to Ferrer and Almagro respectively were tame. With the exception of 2013, every time he has entered these events since 2005, he has won the pair. Despite winning the Madrid Masters, many think he would've lost to Kei Nishikori had the Japanese been fit. Meanwhile, Djokovic was comfortably beaten by Federer in Monte Carlo amid doubts over his wrist, but some minds will have been changed by his Rome Masters final win over Nadal.

At the start of the clay court season in Monte Carlo, we had an all Swiss final between Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka, which Wawrinka won in three sets. Many expected these two, Wawrinka in particular, to take a stranglehold on the clay court season and stake a claim to be a challenger at Roland Garros. Neither have. Federer pulled out of Madrid due to the birth of twins, then lost to Jeremy Chardy in the 1st round of Rome. The young Dominic Thiem and the ageing Tommy Haas defeated Wawrinka early on in both of those tournaments. Despite this, rule them out at your peril.

Could we have another outsider winning after Wawrinka in Melbourne? There are several players that have shown they're good enough to go far in Paris. Kei Nishikori has won Barcelona and reached the Madrid final to become the 1st Japansese player to break into the world top ten. Milos Raonic and Grigor Dimitrov, two of the younger players on the tour, have both reached the Rome semi finals and have shown that they can perform at the highest level. Raonic especially, as he pushed Novak Djokovic all the way in their semi final. David Ferrer reached the 2013 final and would love to go one better in Paris. His best result of the clay season came in Monte Carlo, where he beat Nadal en route to the semi finals.

Could the British #1 make an impact? Andy Murray is an outsider, purely because he isn't a great clay court player like Nadal or Djokovic, and hasn't been at his best since back surgery. After disappointment in Madrid, Murray showed that he has what it takes to go far despite a thrilling defeat to Nadal in the Rome Quarter finals. He had been hoping to appoint a new coach before Roland Garros, this looks extremely unlikely now. He has only beaten one top 20 player on clay, although he has pushed Djokovic and Nadal close before and reached the Roland Garros semi finals in 2011. Dark horse? Possibly.

Switching the focus to the WTA side of the tournament, there are few similarities. Serena Williams is the heavy favourite, despite a far from perfect preparation. She chose not to play a clay court event until Madrid, where she pulled out with a thigh injury. However she lifted the Rome title, showing that she is still the one to beat. Based on 2014 form only she has been the 2th best performer, and will be itching to catch up with Li Na.

Maria Sharapova has probably impressed the most on clay in 2014, having claimed the Stuttgart and Madrid titles. Looking at her Grand Slam record, it's quite inconsistent. However, since 2011 she has reached at least the semi finals of two slams, and the French Open has been part of that record every year. In recent years it has been her most consistent major.

Victoria Azarenka would probably be a name many would put as a contender for the title, but she has missed all the clay court tournaments with a foot injury and it seems like she may withdraw from the French Open too. Li Na has had a superb year, but her best clay court result thus far is the quarter finals, and I for one wouldn't be surprised if that is where she ends up in Paris.

Young Romanian star Simona Halep has a great chance to go deep into a slam, and possibly better her best slam result (QF in Australian Open) here. She reached the Madrid final and will be the 4th seed. I would not be surprised at all if she reached the semi finals at least, after her vast progression over the past year..

Sara Errani , the world #10, has been in decent form recently, beating Li Na en route to the Rome final. She could be a dark horse, and is certainly worth keeping an eye on. A potential hindrance could be that she is a successful doubles player also, and the fact that she is likely to go far in the doubles makes me think that she won't go too far here. Agnieszka Radwanska has reached at least the quarter finals of every clay court event. It would be a surprise if the popular Pole won at Roland Garros, but she certainly has the potential to go deep into the second week.

Writer's predictions

Jack Haugh

Men’s: Rafael Nadal (1)

Women’s: Maria Sharapova (7)

I recently wrote an article for the Metro claiming this to be the most difficult to predict clay court season in recent memory and I vehemently stick by that claim. It seems like almost every week, we are watching another shock unfold before our very eyes. From Nadal’s surprise defeats at the hands of vastly inferior opponents, to Sara Errani’s victory against the inform Li Na.

However, I believe that the undisputed ‘King of Clay’ will be just that. Although he may have struggled on the crimson as of late, the courts at Roland Garros make for a very different Rafael Nadal. It won’t be vintage Nadal and it won’t be easy, but I can’t see anyone stopping him.

Meanwhile, ever since the appointment of Sven Groeneveld, a very different Maria Sharapova has taken to court. Seemingly gone are the days where it was fame over success, and now there appears to be a rather distinct determination glowing in her eyes. Her form on clay has been superb and, providing she avoids Serena, she could reclaim her crown of 2012.

Mark Wood

Men's: Rafael Nadal (1)

Women's: Serena Williams (1)

It's that time of year again: the best players in the world playing on, arguably, the best clay courts in the world - the picturesque red clay of Roland Garros in Paris. Let's be honest, this beautiful place has become Rafael Nadal's home from home, having won here eight times. He bullies opponents into absolute submission and has shown time and time again why he has been given the moniker of “King Of Clay”.

Even though he has had several challenging three setters, both in Madrid and Rome, I don't expect this year to be any different. I think the tough matches will help the larger than life Spaniard rather than hinder him, giving him more court time and more confidence going into Roland Garros. Surely that's bad news for the rest of the field.

I cannot see a confident Rafael Nadal allowing anybody to stop him from capturing that ninth Coupe De Mousquetaires. I feel Novak Djokovic will have to wait once again for that elusive French Open title.

I'd be hard pushed to bet against Roger Federer extending his Roland Garros quarter-final streak to ten by reaching the last eight of the tournament. I expect last year's finalist David Ferrer to have a very good tournament and the surprise package to be Canadian Milos Raonic. Milos has shown over the last two weeks that he has developed his clay game, playing impressive ball-crushing tennis to reach the semi-finals of the Rome Masters.

Meanwhile, no matter the strength of the women's field, I just can't conjure up an image of the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen without Serena's hand holding it aloft. Williams has had two very good weeks of preparation in Madrid and Rome and we all know Williams doesn't even need preparation to play her dominant style. I expect former self-confessed ”cow on ice”, Maria Sharapova to be there towards the end of the second week, despite falling early in Rome.

Harry Cairns

Men's: Rafael Nadal (1)

Women's: Maria Sharapova (7)

This clay court season really has been a mixed bag, you never quite know for certain what will happen. Despite the varied results, I cannot see past Rafael Nadal for the Roland Garros title. He's the "King of Clay" for a reason. He may not have had the best time recently, but 5 set matches are almost a different sport. The only man I can see beating him is Novak Djokovic, and I don't think that the Serb will. I think Andy Murray will stun his doubters and reach the quarter finals, but only if he is drawn to face Wawrinka or Federer in the quarter finals. I think Milos Raonic will have a good tournament, and I believe the same for the controversial Fabio Fognini, despite his poor form.

I have been sitting on the fence over who will be the women's champion for a while, pondering Serena Williams or Maria Sharapova as the winner. I think if the pair meet, Serena will win, but I think that they won't meet and Sharapova will claim her 2nd French Open. She has looked as driven as ever recently. I think this will be a great tournament, and of course, not everything will go to plan.

Whatever happens, it is set to be a fantastic tournament, and you can catch all the action here at VAVEL.