Sport City Chefs Podcast: The Baseball Buffet - May 28, 2014
The Baseball Buffet on the Sport City Chefs/VAVEL USA Network, talking baseball with Barry Jordan, Chandler Knight, and Joe Fico.

Barry Jordan

Listen to 'The Baseball Buffet' on the Sport City Chefs network as we discuss season ending surgery for Prince Fielder, the struggling Boston Red Sox, the surprising Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies, upcoming renovations to Wrigley Field and more!

Now serving is The Baseball Buffet, back for it's 3rd season of all you can eat Baseball talk.  Hosted by Barry The Villain, Chandler, Joe and Mike, there will be plenty of chefs to dish out top notch news, highlights, and controversy from the Baseball and MLB world.  Airing at it's new time of Wednesday at 8:00 P.M. EST, come get a plate!

