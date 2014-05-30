2014 Scripps National Spelling Bee Ends With Surprising Tie

One can't exactly call it a sport, but you must respect what the young men and women do every year in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Round by round, kids from across the country compete to become the best 'speller' of the year. These youngsters are simply admirable due to the stunning amount of time they dedicate in their lives to study.

It isn't like most people think. The majority of the nation believes that practice for the Bee consists of just memorizing the dictionary, and that's it. That is simply false. It involves learning complicated roots from foreign languages, like French, Italian, and even Native American words. Prefixes, suffices, definitions, and much more have to be took into account. This is a challenge that takes a bevy of determination and guts.

Everyone that competed in this year's tournament must be congratulated, but the winners (notice the 's' at the end of winners) this year happened to be Anson Sujoe and Sriram Hathwar, from Texas and New York, respectively. This was the first tie in the National Spelling Bee since 1962, and this shows how intelligent this year's class is, especially under pressure.

Hathwar is the older of the two victors, and proved himself to be a very well spoken, calm, and collected young gentleman. He had some very wise words to share after his win: "I think we both know that the competition was against the dictionary, not against each other," Hathwar said after the win. "I am happy to share this trophy with him."

Sujoe, on the other hand, wasn't supposed to be here. The Fort Worth native was shocked himself to make it to the finals. Most of the audience across the country was waiting for the young man to crack. He was stuttering a bit, unlike the other calm teenager on the stage. However, Sujoe never failed. With his final word, that would crown him and Hathwar co-champions, you could see the stress getting to Sujoe. He had no more time for questions, with under 30 seconds left. The young man simply hollered out "Oh, WHATEVER: F-E-U-I-L-L-E-T-O-N." With a flare. He spit it out there, to quite the avail. The two were immediately crowned co-champions with no more words left.

Oxon Hill, Maryland, had a very enthusiastic audience tonight. It was a fantastic atmosphere, as everyone was rooting against one despicable thing: The Dictionary. The dreaded book was the enemy in the room, as the world tried to find the one (make that two) human being that could slay it. To these young men, we send our heartfelt congratuations.

There were many entertaining moments from the day, but here is potentially our favorite. It is funny, but painfully funny. Young Mr. Jacob Williamson had won over the crowd with his emphatic, thrilled responses to him getting words right. However, it came the time where he was eliminated. And it is here for your 'enjoyment.'