2014 Women's College World Series: Day 3 Recap

It was a wild day in Oklahoma City that saw four teams eliminated from the Women's College World Series. Baylor and Oregon survived tough games to reach the semifinals on Sunday. Meanwhile, Florida State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Kentucky, and Oklahoma were eliminated on Saturday.

#13 Baylor vs. #8 Florida State

For the second time at the WCWS, Lacey Waldrop was roughed up and exited early. The USA softball Player of the Year and the Seminoles lost 7-2 and head back home without a win.

Baylor started the scoring in the top of the 2nd with singles by Clare Hosack and Linsey Hays. The next batter, Sarah Smith, grounded out to shortstop but Hosack scored to give Baylor a 1-0 lead. Jordan Strickland came up next and belted a two run homer to left-center field to give Baylor the 3-0 lead.

The 4th inning for Baylor started in the same fashion as the 2nd inning. Clare Hosack singled and advanced to 3rd on a Linsey Hays single. Hosack would be thrown out in a pickle after trying to steal home. Hays would score after a throwing error by Florida State's Briana Hamilton. Jordan Strickland scored for Baylor on a single by Robin Landrith. Baylor led 5-0 after four innings.

Lacey Waldrop would be pulled after four innings. She gave up five runs on six hits and recorded three strikeouts. Florida State made a mild comeback attempt after Briana Hamilton singled home Maddie O'Brien and Alex Kossoff to cut the deficit to 5-2. Baylor would restore the five run lead with another Jordan Strickland two run homer.

Baylor's Heather Stearns started the game instead off Whitney Canion. Stearns pitched 4 2/3 innings giving up two runs on four hits. She also gave up four walks but struck out seven batters. Canion came in for Stearns in relief and pitched 2 1/3 innings. She gave up one hit and one walk while striking out one Florida State Seminole batter.

With the victory, Baylor survived to play Kentucky later in the day on Saturday.

#6 Louisiana-Lafayette vs. #7 Oklahoma

Oklahoma's Kelsey Stevens had a solid game as she sent Christina Hamilton and Louisiana-Lafayette home with a 3-1 victory.

Oklahoma got to Christina Hamilton early in the bottom of the 1st. Lauren Chamberlain reached on a fielding error before Shelby Pendley drew a walk. Brittany Williams came up next and hit a double center field to give Oklahoma a 2-0 lead.

Both pitchers settled down after the first inning with no other major action until the 6th inning. In the bottom of the 6th inning, Oklahoma's Callie Parsons hit a solo shot to give Oklahoma a 3-0 lead. Lexie Elkins responded with a solo shot of her own to cut the Oklahoma lead to 3-1, but it was not enough. It was Elkins' 24th home run of the season.

Kelsey Stevens went the full seven innings giving up one run on six hits and walked three batters. She also recorded seven strikeouts. Louisiana-Lafayette's Christina Hamilton went 0-2 during the tournament. On Saturday, she pitched six innings giving up two runs and four hits. She walked two batters and recorded two strikeouts.

Oklahoma survived to fight on and would play Oregon in the nightcap of Saturday's action.

#13 Baylor vs. #14 Kentucky

The game of the tournament thus far was between Baylor and Kentucky. Kentucky held a 7-0 lead after the top sixth before Baylor made a miraculous seven run comeback in the final two innings to send the game into extras. Baylor would finish off the comeback in the bottom of the 8th to win 8-7.

Kentucky got out to a good start with two home runs in the top of the 2nd inning. Emily Gaines hit a solo shot followed by a double from Krystal Smith. Ginny Carroll added the second home run to make it a 3-0 lead. Baylor's Whitney Canion started the game but would be pulled after 1 2/3 innings. Liz Paul came on in relief.

Kentucky would add to their lead again in the 4th inning. Krystal Smith singled as did Emily Jolly. On Jolly's single, the Oklahoma right fielder made a poor throw that allowed Smith to score and Jolly to advance all the way to third base. Ginny Carroll reached on a fielder's choice that scored Jolly and Kentucky built their lead to 5-0.

The Kentucky lead grew even further in the top of the 6th when Krystal Smith led off with a solo shot to give Kentucky a 6-0 lead. Christian Stokes would double to right center field that would facilitate Baylor's 3rd pitching change of the game. Heather Sterns came on for Liz Paul. Sylver Samuel reached on a single to first base and Stokes moved to 3rd base. As Samuel stole 2nd base, Stokes decided to try her luck at home and slid past the block of Clare Hosack to give Kentucky the 7-0 lead.

The improbable comeback for Baylor started in the bottom of the 6th inning. Ari Hawkins and Holly Holl quickly got on base for the Bears before Clare Hosack grounded out to second base that move the runners up. Linsey Hays drove home Hawkins and Smith loaded the bases with a single up the middle. Jordan Strickland then singled to drive Holl home and cut the deficit to 7-2. Two batters later, Lindsey Cargill drove home Hays to give the Bears hope heading to the 7th inning.

After Kentucky went 1-2-3 in the top of the 7th things began to unravel for the Wildcats in the bottom half of the inning. Ari Hawkins started with a lead-off homer to make it 7-4 followed by Holly Holl reaching on a fielding error. Clare Hosack struck out and Linsey Hays grounded out to put Baylor down to their final out.

Krystal Smith hit a double to right field that scored Holl and made the score 7-5. Jordan Strickland drew a walk to get runners on 1st and 2nd with two outs. Down to their final strike, Robin Landrith drove the ball to the left field wall for a double that scored both Smith and Strickland to tie the game at 7. Lindsey Cargill lined out to end the wild 7th inning.

Kentucky was unable to get anything going in the top of the 8th while Baylor carried all the momentum. Kaitlyn Thumann hit a double to lead off the bottom of the 8th for the Baylor Bears. The next batter, Ari Hakwins, laid down a sacrifice bunt that was fielded by Kentucky's catcher Griffin Joiner but the poor throw hit off Hawkins and trickled into left field. Thumann scored on error to give Baylor the unlikely 8-7 comeback victory.

Baylor used three pitchers during throughout the game; Whitney Canion, Liz Paul, and Heather Stearns. Canion went 1 2/3 innings giving up three runs on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Paul threw four innings while giving up four runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts. For Stearns, she pitched 2 1/3 innings and only gave up one hit while recording one strikeout.

Kentucky's Kelsey Nunley had pitched brilliantly in the postseason. She had pitched well until the 6th inning when she gave up three runs and six hits. It was clear that she was getting tired throughout the seventh inning, which undoubtedly contributed to the collapse by the Wildcats. In the first five innings, Nunley gave up no runs and only three hits. In the last two innings plus, Nunley gave up 8 runs and 10 hits. For the game Nunley pitched seven innings and gave up eight runs on 13 hits along with three walks. She struck out five in the losing effort.

Baylor made it through elimination Saturday, but they now have the privilege of facing #5 Florida on Sunday. Baylor lost 11-0 in five innings on Thursday to the Gators. Baylor must beat the Gators twice on Sunday to make the Championship Series.

#1 Oregon vs. #7 Oklahoma

It wasn't easy, but Oregon knocked out the defending National Champions 4-2. Cheridan Hawkins had another solid outing to lead Oregon to their first ever appearance in the Semifinals of the Women's College World Series.

Oregon opened the game with Courtney Ceo getting into scoring position but the Ducks could not capitalize. In the top of the 3rd Nikki Udria got on base after being hit by a pitch. Three batters later, Janie Takeda hit a double that scored Udria and put Alyssa Gillespie on 3rd base. Kailee Cuico emptied the bases with a double of her own and give Oregon a 3-0 lead.

Oklahoma responded by loading the bases in the bottom of the 3rd, but Brittany Williams struck out looking and Oregon got out of the jam. Oklahoma did put a run on the board in the 4th inning after singles by Georgia Casey and Erin Miller. Miller stole 2nd to get runners on 2nd and 3rd with no outs. Jessica Vest singled to center that scored Casey and moved Miller to 3rd. However, Miller got caught trying to get back to 3rd on a poor base running error. Oklahoma still trailed 3-1 after four innings.

Shelby Pendley, who started the game at pitcher, got another run back for Oklahoma with a solo shot to cut the lead to 3-2 after five innings. Pendley threw 2 1/3 innings giving up three runs on three hits. She walked one batter and had one strikeout.

In the top of the 7th inning, Oregon got a double from Nikki Udria and a walk from Courtney Ceo to give the Ducks runners on first and second one out. Janie Takeda drove home another run after a bloop single to right field and Udria scored her second run of the game. The Ducks held a 4-2 lead heading to the bottom of the 7th.

Oregon head coach Mike White decided to put Karissa Hovinga in against the Sooners in the bottom of the 7th. Oklahoma started with a single from Whitney Ellis. Destinee Martinez came up and grounded out as Ellis advanced to 2nd. Hovinga then struck out Lauren Chamberlain with a change up before Shelby Pendley had an infield single and Ellis advanced to third. After Pendley's single, White went back to Hawkins to close out the game. Hawkins got Brittany Williams to ground out to end the game.

As if the task was not tough enough for Oregon thus far in the tournament, they now have to beat Alabama twice on Sunday if they want make the Championship Series.

Schedule

Sunday, June 1

Game 11: #5 Florida vs. #13 Baylor - 1 PM EST (ESPN)

Game 12: #2 Alabama vs. #1 Oregon - 3:30 PM EST (ESPN)

Game 13: #5 Florida vs. #13 Baylor (If Necessary) - 7 PM EST (ESPNU)

Game 14: #2 Alabama vs. #1 Oregon (If Necessary) - 9:30 PM EST (ESPNU)

Monday, June 2

Championship Game 1: Teams To Be Determined - 8 PM EST (ESPN2)

Tuesday, June 3

Championship Game 2: Teams To Be Determined - 8 PM EST (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 4

Championship Game 3 (If Necessary): Teams To Be Determined - 8 PM EST (ESPN)