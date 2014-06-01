Roger Federer Fails To Reach QF Round, Loses To Ernests Gulbis

The French Open continues to see some big names heading home in the first week of action, something that has been a notorious trend in the WTA draw. However, today it was time to see one of the top players in the Men’s round lost an unexpected match.

The one who lost today was no other than Roger Federer, an eternal favorite of both the experts and the fans. The Swiss star battled in five sets with Latvian representative Ernests Gulbis and gave his best, but ended up losing 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-2, 4-6 and 6-3 against the 18th seeded. It was the first time Federer lost a five-set match at Roland Garros and it’s also the first time the Basel native fails to reach the QF round in the last 10 years at the French Open.

Gulbis was very impressive, fighting hard and putting pressure on Federer with some tough shots and a very good play from the baseline. The former n°1 player was unable to get it going and when it appeared to have some life after winning the fourth set, Gulbis came through and hit some key points in the final set to come away with an impressive win.

Gulbis said after the match that this was “the best win of this career” and that he was sad “to see a fan favorite go, but hopefully this will give me more support for my game tomorrow against Tomas [Berdych].”

Gulbis and Berdych will square tomorrow for a place in the semi-final round.