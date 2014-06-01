2014 Women's College World Series: Day 4 Recap

The #5 Florida Gators and #2 Alabama got the job done on Sunday afternoon to set up and all SEC Championship Series beginning on Monday. Florida ousted #13 Baylor and Alabama took care of #1 Oregon.

#5 Florida (2-0) vs. #13 Baylor (2-1)

The day started with the Florida Gators and Hannah Rogers looking comfortable throughout on their way to a 6-3 victory. Rogers went the distance and the Gators were able to get to Baylor's Whitney Canion throughout the game.

Florida started the scoring in the 3rd inning in a sequence that began with Kirsti Merritt drawing a walk. A Lauren Haeger ground out allowed Merritt to advance to 2nd base. Stephanie Tofft then came to bat and hit a double to left center field that drove home Merritt to give the Gators a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the 4th inning Briana Little started the inning with a triple. Two batters later, Aubree Munro bunted in a play that scored Little and saw Munro reach safely. Florida took a 2-0 lead but that was as far as Florida would take their lead in the 4th.

The top of the 5th inning saw Florida extend their lead even further. With two outs, Stephanie Tofft started with a bunt and then Bailey Castro was hit by a pitch. Baylor's Whitney Canion hit another batter, this time it was Briana Little to load the bases. Next up was Taylor Schwarz who crushed the pitch to right center that cleared the bases. Schwarz was thrown out trying to stretch out her double to a triple.

Baylor responded in the bottom of the 5th with a rally of their own. Sarah Smith started the rally with a single and was followed by Jordan Strickland who doubled down the left field line to score Smith's pinch runner, Justine Young. Robin Landrith drew a walk and two batters later Kaitlynn Thumann drove home both Strickland and Landrith as Baylor closed the lead to 5-3.

Florida loaded the bases in the bottom of the 6th and scored a run when Stephanie Tofft was hit by a pitch, but Florida did no more damage as they extended their lead to 6-3. Baylor was unable to reproduce a miracle comeback that got them to the Semifinals and were eliminated.

Hannah Rogers threw another good game. She went 7 innings giving up three runs on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Baylor's Whitney Canion also went the entire game, but had a rougher outing. She gave up six runs on eight hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

#1 Oregon (2-1) - #2 Alabama (2-0)

The top two seeds of the tournament squared off with Oregon facing a must win situation. Another superb outing by Alabama's Jaclyn Traina saw the Crimson Tide put the Ducks away 2-0 and advance to the Championship Series to face Florida.

Oregon coach Mike White decided to start Karissa Hovinga over her ace Cheridan Hawkins. Hovinga would end up going 3 1/3 innings before White brought in Hawkins to finish the game.

The two runs scored came in the bottom of the 5th inning for Alabama. It started with Haylie McCleney's lead-off homer to give Alabama the 1-0 lead. Three batters later, Kaila Hunt walked and then Molly Fichtner hit a ball to center field that scored Hunt and gave Alabama a 2-0 lead.

Jaclyn Traina had her more of her dominant pitching today. She gave up a single hit in the 1st and 3rd innings before Oregon made it a somewhat dramatic ending in the 7th inning. It started with a lead-off Kailee Cuico single before the next two Oregon batters were retired. Koral Costa singled to put runners on 1st and 2nd for the Ducks, but Traina came back and struck out Sammie Puentes to end the game.

Traina pitched a complete game shutout giving up only four hits and striking out eight Ducks. Oregon's Hovinga pitched 3 1/3 innings giving up no runs, five hits and a walk while recording two strikeouts. Cheridan Hawkins pitched 2 2/3 innings giving up two runs on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Florida and Alabama faced off three times during the regular season. Alabama won 2 of 3 against Florida when the series was played in Gainesville, Florida.

Schedule

Monday, June 2

Championship Game 1: #5 Florida vs. #2 Alabama - 8 PM EST (ESPN2)

Tuesday, June 3

Championship Game 2: #2 Alabama vs. #5 Florida - 8 PM EST (ESPN)

Tuesday, June 4

Championship Game 3 (If Necessary): #5 Florida vs. #2 Alabama - 8 PM EST (ESPN)