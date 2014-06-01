Belmont Stakes Update, June 1: More Workouts From The Top Contenders
Wicked Strong (Barbara Livingston/Daily Racing Form)

It was another busy day at Belmont as six contenders completed their final workouts in preparation for the Belmont Stakes. The six horses that worked out were Commissioner, Matterhorn, Commanding Curve, Ride On Curlin, Matuszak, and Wicked Strong.

The day started with Commissioner and Matterhorn working together for trainer Todd Pletcher. The duo worked four furlongs (half of a mile) and went well over the Belmont main track. Commissioner was timed in 49.86, which was 28th fastest of 38 at four furlongs while Matternhorn was timed in in 49.90. The workouts are very typical for Todd Pletcher trained horses. The connections of Matternhorn were pleased with his workout and will make a final determination on his status will be made "no later than tomorrow (Monday)."