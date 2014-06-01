Belmont Stakes Update, June 1: More Workouts From The Top Contenders

It was another busy day at Belmont as six contenders completed their final workouts in preparation for the Belmont Stakes. The six horses that worked out were Commissioner, Matterhorn, Commanding Curve, Ride On Curlin, Matuszak, and Wicked Strong.

The day started with Commissioner and Matterhorn working together for trainer Todd Pletcher. The duo worked four furlongs (half of a mile) and went well over the Belmont main track. Commissioner was timed in 49.86, which was 28th fastest of 38 at four furlongs while Matternhorn was timed in in 49.90. The workouts are very typical for Todd Pletcher trained horses. The connections of Matternhorn were pleased with his workout and will make a final determination on his status will be made "no later than tomorrow (Monday)."

Next up was the Kentucky Derby runner up Commanding Curve for trainer Dallas Stewart. Commanding Curve also went four furlongs and was officially timed in 47.38 for the half-mile. Mike Welsch of the Daily Racing Form timed Commanding Curve galloping out five furlongs in 1:00.50. Dallas Stewart was very pleased with the work and likes the progress the horse has made heading into the Belmont Stakes.

Ride On Curlin also worked, but his workout today was not as impressive as his previous training sessions. The son of Curlin went seven furlongs and was timed in 1:28.03 as the only horse to work at the distance. Ride On Curlin needed urging as he crossed the wire and the time of the work was slow considering the main track was noticeably faster after the renovation break.

Matuszak worked for trainer Bill Mott this morning and came home impressively. He worked five furlongs with fellow stablemate Maxiumus Mike with Matuszak ending the workout 5 lengths ahead of Maximus Mike. The final time for Matuszak was 1:00.94 and the final three furlongs were covered in 34.62. He ranked 6th fastest of 14 horses at the distance. He was caught galloping out in 1:13.80 for six furlongs.

Wicked Strong was the last Belmont Stakes worker and he was very impressive. Wicked Strong ended up working right behind 2013 Belmont Stakes winner Palace Malice. Wicked Strong showed off his usual late kick by getting the last three furlongs in 34:45 while be officially timed for the five furlongs in 59.10. It was the fastest of 12 horses at the distance and over a 1.5 seconds faster than the next fastest horse.

The field of potential Belmont Stakes starters remains at 13.

California Chrome

Commanding Curve

Commissioner

General a Rod

Kid Cruz

Matterhorn

Matuszak

Medal Count

Ride On Curlin

Samraat

Social Inclusion

Tonalist

Wicked Strong