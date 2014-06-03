2014 Women's College World Series: Florida Gators Shutout Alabama Crimson Tide

Hannah Rogers pitched a gem and got some help from her defense as the Florida Gators beat Alabama 5-0 in game 1 of the best-of-three series. The Gators now stand just one win away from winning their first National Championship in Softball.

Both Hannah Rogers of Florida and Jaclyn Traina of Alabama had their A-game early. Florida and Alabama went 1-2-3 in the first two innings before some offense appeared in the 3rd. In the top of the 3rd inning, Florida's Aubree Munro caught a Jaclyn Traina pitch and drove the ball into left field for a solo home run and give the Gators a 1-0 lead.

The Gators offense would add more runs to their lead in the top half of the 5th. With two outs, Kelsey Stewart bunted to get on base and that was followed up by Kirsti Merritt doubling to left-center field to score Stewart. Stephanie Tofft was up next and she singled to left field which was enough to score Merritt and give the Gators a 3-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Rogers kept pitching a wonderful game by going perfect through first four innings. She gave up her first hit of the ball game in the bottom of the 5th to Molly Fichtner and quickly got help from her defense. Leona Lafaele was up next and she grounded into a double play to end the 5th inning. Rogers would get a 1-2-3 sixth inning to take a one hitter into the 7th inning.

The 7th inning saw Kelsey Stewart get on base again, this time with a single to right field. Kirsti Merritt came up next and laid down a bunt that was fielded by Jaclyn Traina, but a poor throw allowed Merritt to reach 1st base and Stewart advance to 3rd. Merritt would steal 2nd base before Stephanie Tofft came up and hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field. Stewart scored on the sacrifice fly to make it 4-0 and Merritt advanced to 3rd. Lauren Haeger was up next and she hit a double over the right fielder to score Merritt and give the Gators a 5-0 lead. After Haeger's double, Jaclyn Traina was removed from the circle and replaced by Leslie Jury who prevented any further damage.

Rogers came back in the 7th and gave up a lead off single to Haylie McClenley. As was the case in the 5th inning, the Gators defense came up again with another double play on a grounder by Kallie Case. Rogers gave up two more singles to Jadyn Spencer and Kaila Hunt, but was able to get another ground out by Fichtner to end the game.

Rogers threw a complete game shutout giving up only four hits and striking out three Crimson Tide batters. Traina went 6 1/3 innings giving up five runs on eight hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Game 2 is on Tuesday night at 8 PM EST on ESPN. Alabama are facing a must-win situation if they want to win their 2nd National Title in three years.