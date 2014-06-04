2014 Women's College World Series: Florida Gators Win First National Title

The Florida Gators won the NCAA Softball Championship in the same dominating fashion they won each of their previous College World Series games. After knocking out Jaclyn Traina in the 2nd inning, the Gators went on to win 6-3.

The intensity between the two teams was apparent from the outset. Alabama wasted no time getting back off of Lauren Haeger who was starting in place of Hannah Rogers. Kaila Hunt got a sacrifice fly to move the runners up and that was followed up by Jadyn Spencer RBI single to score McCleny. Haeger settled down to record the final two outs, but Alabama led 1-0.

Florida responded in the bottom of the 1st when Stephanie Tofft launched an opposite field solo shot to left to tie up the game. Lauren Haeger and Bailey Castro both reached base after the home run, but Jaclyn Traina got Briana Little to ground into a fielder's choice. With the score knotted at 1-1 after inning, the game continued to heat up.

Leona Lafaele reached on a throwing error, but once again the Florida Gator defense came up with a big play. On the throwing error, Lafaele ran into Florida's Taylor Schwarz. Both players would be alright and stay in the game. Peyton Grantham stepped up to bat next, but grounded into a double play to end the top of the 2nd inning.

In the bottom half of the 2nd, Florida opened up the game. Aubree Munro started with a single to right field followed by a Taylor Schwarz single that put Munro on 3rd. Next up was Kelsey Stewart who hit a single through the right side to score Munro and give the Gators a 2-1 lead. Kirsti Merritt was up next and she delivered a three run homer to give the Gators a 5-1 lead that would prove to be insurmountable. Jaclyn Traina was removed from the circle and Sydney Littlejohn came in to finish up the inning.

Alabama started the top of the 3rd with Haylie McCleney reaching base on an error by Gators' shortstop Katie Medina. However, the Gators defense came up huge once again when Kailie Case hit a line drive back to Haeger who threw to first base to get the double play. Kaila Hunt hit a solo home run in the next at bat proving how big the double play was. Instead of a 5-4 game, Alabama still 5-2 after the top of the 3rd inning.

Lauren Haeger was pulled in the top of the 4th inning after Jaclyn Traina hit a single. Delanie Gourley came on in relief and soon faced runners on 2nd and 3rd with no outs after an error by Briana Little. She was able to navigate the trouble by getting a foul out and strike out before loading the bases when she walked McCleney. She completely got out of the trouble by forcing Kailie Case into a ground out and preserve the 5-2 lead.

Florida started the bottom of the 5th inning with a lead-off double by Bailey Castro, but some fine pitching by Sydney Littlejohn got the Crimson Tide out of trouble with no further damage.

Hannah Rogers came into the game for Florida in the top of the 6th. Just as in game 1, Rogers was dominant in the top of the 6th and forced a 1-2-3 inning.

Florida added another insurance run in the bottom half of the 6th. Kelsey Stewart singled followed by a Kirsti Merritt ground out that allowed Stewart to advance to 2nd base. Stephanie Tofft hit a ball through the right side that was not handled by Alabama's Leona Lafaele that scored Stewart. The Gators led 6-2 after six innings.

Alabama had one last chance to pull of a miracle comeback and force game six, but the rally fell short. Once again though, the Gators defense came up big. Andrea Hawkins hit a bloop single to center field that was caught by Kirsti Merritt after she made a full extension and diving catch to get Hawkins out. Haylie McCleney was up next and tripled to right field to give the Crimson Tide a bit of hope. Kailie Case flied out to left field to put Alabama down to their final out. Kaila Hunt singled to score McCleney and cut the deficit to 6-3. Down to their final strike, Jadyn Spencer grounded back to Hannah Rogers to give Florida their first NCAA Softball Championship.