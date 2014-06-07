2014 Belmont Stakes Live Results of Horseracing

Thank you for joining us at VAVEL USA for the 2014 Belmont Stakes and the previous Triple Crown races as well. It was a great day of racing despite the lack of a story book ending with California Chrome. Nevertheless, horse racing will survive and we can all look forward to the Triple Crown in 2015!! Thank you and take care.

7:50 PM EST - It has been an incredible Triple Crown from the Kentucky Derby to the Preakness Stakes to today's Belmont Stakes has come to an end. And there is still plenty of action as we turns toward the summer.

7:47 PM EST - Even though California Chrome lost the Belmont Stake and Triple Crown, there are still plenty of opportunities down the line. There is the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park on July 27 or the Travers Stakes at Saratoga on August 23 in which we may see California Chrome. More likely though is that he stays put in California as the 2014 Breeders Cup will be held at Santa Anita.

7:39 PM EST - Here is another view of the finish to the Belmont Stakes (courtesy of The New York Times)

7:37 PM ET - And if you missed California Chrome's co-owner Steve Coburn's comments here they are. What do you make of those comments?

7:32 PM EST - So we now move onto 36 years since a Triple Crown winner has been produced. 2015 will make 37, the longest streak in Triple Crown history.

7:25 PM EST - Here is a picture of Tonalist getting up in time to beat Commissioner in the 2014 Belmont Stakes (Travis Lindquist/Getty Images):

7:15 PM EST - Here are the payouts from the 146th Belmont Stakes:

7:08 PM EST - California Chrome co-owner Steve Coburn is clearly bitter in the wake of losing the Belmont Stakes.

7:05 PM EST - Looking the replays, you can see the crushing disappointment of California Chrome not winning the Triple Crown for his owners and connections.

7:02 PM EST - Update on California Chrome's finishing position: He and #9 Wicked Strong dead heated 4th place.

7:00 PM EST - California Chrome did not have his kick and it was clear throughout the stretch he was struggling to kick home.

6:58 PM EST - And California Chrome fails to win the Triple Crown finishing 5th. It was a valiant race, but he was vanquished in the stretch. #11 Tonalist won the race over #8 Commissioner

6:56 PM EST - California Chrome is on the inside of the track saving all the ground he can early on.

6:55 PM EST - They are off in the Belmont Stakes!!!!! It was a good beginning for California Chrome.

6:54 PM EST - They are loading into the gate!!

6:52 PM EST - The horses are behind the gate and we are just moments away from the horses loading into the gate.

6:49 PM EST - We are just mere minutes from the start of the 2014 Belmont Stakes and potential history awaiting California Chrome!

6:47 PM EST - The Belmont Stakes field looks good with no horses sweating too much or too fractious.

6:43 PM EST - The horses are stepping onto the track for the 146th Belmont Stakes. This will be legendary race caller Tom Durkin's last Belmont Stakes call as he is retiring on the penultimate day of the Saratoga Race Course meet this summer.

6:42 PM EST - 10 minutes to post and the tension, excitement, and nervousness all continue to build. Imagine how the connections of California Chrome must feel!!

6:40 PM EST - Frank Sinatra Jr singing New York, New York.

6:37 PM EST - California Chrome looks good in the paddock. The crowd is not an issue today for him. It was not an issue in the previous two races either.

6:32 PM EST - 20 minutes until post time. A lot of the folks on the NBC telecast are going with California Chrome to end 36 years of Triple Crown futility.

6:28 PM EST - The jockeys are making their way to the paddock to get instructions and then a leg up onto their horses.

6:24 PM EST - Johnny Velazquez, jockey of #5 Ride On Curlin, has no qualms about upsetting California Chrome. It is going to be a great race!

6:21 PM EST - Trainer Rick Violette of #7 Samraat and trainer of #5 Ride On Curlin, Billy Gowan, both have no worries about denying California Chrome the Triple Crown.

6:20 PM EST - The tension continues to build as we approach 30 minutes to post. California Chrome still sitting at 4-5 right now.

6:07 PM EST - Still 45 minutes to post. #9 Wicked Strong is 5-1, #5 Ride On Curlin (2nd to Chrome in the Preakness) is 7-1, and #4 Commanding Curve (2nd to Chrome in the Kentucky Derby) is 8-1.

6:03 PM EST - #2 California Chrome is at 4-5 right now. His morning line was 3-5 so if you liked him before the Belmont, you probably like seeing that price right now.

5:58 PM EST - The big race is up next. The $1.5 million, Grade 1 Belmont Stakes at 1 1/2 miles on the main track will be at the post at 6:52 PM EST.

5:54 PM EST - Here are the prices for the Manhattan:

5:50 PM EST - #8 Real Solution wins the Grade 1 Manhattan at 5-1. He has now won 3 of 4 at the 10 furlongs distance. #9 Kaigun (16-1) was 2nd with #6 Seek Again (5-2) finishing 3rd. #4 Grandeur (IRE) was 4th at 7-2.

5:45 PM EST - It is post time for the Grade 1 Manhattan Stakes. It is worth noting that #6 Seek Again does not have to face Wise Dan in this race where he lost by a head on May 3.

5:40 PM EST - 5 minutes until the Grade 1 Manhattan. #6 Seek Again is the 5-2 favorite with #1 Imagining now at 9-2 and #4 Grandeur (IRE) at 5-1. Great betting race here.

5:30 PM EST - #4 Grandeur (IRE) is an Irish bred, but has raced in the US before including his last start. He was 3rd by 1 1/4 lengths behind Imagining and Real Solution who both return in this race. He's ran big races before including a 2nd place in the Group 2 York Stakes in July 2013 and won the Grade 2 races Hollywood Turf Cup and Twilight Derby stateside in 2012.

5:23 PM EST - #1 Imagining certainly like the Belmont turf course. He has 8 starts with 5 wins and a second. He also loves the 1 1/4 miles (10 furlongs) distance as he has 4 starts with three wins and a second. He won the Grade 1 Man O War at Belmont on May 11 at 1 3/8 miles (11 furlongs). He's a square price at 5-1 right now.

5:20 PM EST - Still 25 minutes to post. #6 Seek Again is the 5-2 favorite with #4 Grandeur (IRE) at 9-2. #1 Imagining and #3 Rookie Sensation are both at 5-1. #8 Real Solution is 7-1. The rest of the field is at double digit odds.

5:10 PM EST - Race 10 is the Grade 1 Manhattan at 1 1/4 miles on Turf. A field of 10 will go postward with no scratches.

5:02 PM EST - Be sure to grab something to eat and drink, you have plenty of time. Race 10's post time is at 5:45 PM EST, a mere 43 minutes away.

5:00 PM EST - Here are the payouts for the Grade 1 Met Mile:

4:58 PM EST - With Palace Malice's victory, jockey John Velazquez has now won the Met Mile 5 times, the most of any jockey.

4:55 PM EST - That is how you can bet a favorite. #1 Palace Malice won at 6-5 over #4 Goldencents (6-1), #12 Romansh (19-1), and #13 Shakin It Up (9-1).

4:48 PM EST - It is post time for the Met Mile and #1 Palace Malice is 6-5. #9 Normandy Invasion (Hunch play given yesterday was the 70th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion?) is at 4-1 and #4 Moreno is at 6-1.

4:38 PM EST - Given how today has gone, how can you take 6-5 on Palace Malice? We've seen #8 Ben's Cat at 2-1 (Race 4), #11 Social Inclusion at even money (Race 5), #8 My Miss Sophia at 4-5 (Race 6), #5 Beholder at even money (Race 7), and Discreet Marq at 5-2 (Race 8) fail to win as the favorite.

4:31 PM EST - #9 Normandy Invasion is taking money at 7-2 off a 5-1 morning line. #4 Goldencents is also taking money at 5-1 off a 10-1 morning line. Goldencents won the Grade 1 Breeders Cup Dirt Mile in November in gate-to-wire fashion.

4:20 PM EST - Race 9 is led by #1 Palace Malice. He won the 2013 Belmont Stakes and is one of the top older horses in the US. He is sitting at 3-2 on the tote board right now.

4:14 PM EST - Race 9 is the Metropolitan Handicap better known in horse racing circles as the Met Mile. A field of 12 will go postward in this race. #6 Central Banker is scratched and post time is set for 4:48 PM EST.

4:12 PM EST - The final running time for the 1 Mile Just A Game was 1:32.52. That is the 3rd fastest time in the race's history.

4:10 PM EST - No excuse for #6 Stephanie's Kitten today. She just did not run today. She has not been the same horse since moving from Wayne Catalano to Todd Pletcher.

4:08 PM EST - Here are the prices for the Grade 1 Just A Game:

4:05 PM EST - #5 Coffee Clique got the nose down in time to win at 9-2. #2 Strathnaver (GB) was 2nd at 17-1 and #4 Somali Lemonade hung on to be 3rd at 7-1.

4:03 PM EST - A close photo finish between #5 Coffee Clique and #2 Strathnaver (GB).

4:00 PM EST - They are loading for the Grade 1 Just A Game.

3:55 PM EST - This race does not have too much speed. #4 Somali Lemonade will probably try and slow the race down with #9 Discreet Marq right off her flank.

3:52 PM EST - Race 8 is at the top of the hour. The odds have not budged much. #10 Better Lucky is down to 9-2 and she finished 2nd in this race last year.

3:41 PM EST - #9 Discreet Marq is the 2nd choice at 7-2 and she will be forwardly placed. #5 Coffee Clique and #10 Better Lucky are both 5-1 right now.

3:38 PM EST - Not surprising to see #6 Stephanie's Kitten at 5-2 and favored in this race. She is 4 for 5 at the distance of 1 mile on Turf and is 1 for 1 at Belmont. That win was also in the Grade 1 Just A Game in 2013.

3:32 PM EST - Race 8 is the Grade 1 Just A Game at 1 mile on the Turf. There are 9 horses entered after the scratch of #3 Dame Marie. Post time is at 4 PM EST.

3:29 PM EST - No real excuses for #5 Beholder in the Ogden Phipps. She just didn't have her best today.

3:24 PM EST - Close Hatches is now 6 for 6 at 1 1/16 miles and she has made more than $2 million with her victory in the Ogden Phipps.

3:22 PM EST - Here are the prices for the Grade 1 Ogden Phipps:

3:17 PM EST - #1 Close Hatches appeared to hold off #6 Princess of Sylmar to win the Grade 1 Ogden Phipps!! #5 Beholder finished 4th.

3:10 PM EST - #5 Beholder is the even money favorite, #6 Princess of Sylmar is 9-5, and #1 Close Hatches is 3-1.

2:58 PM EST - #5 Beholder has won four races in a row and looks very tough in this race. #6 Princess of Sylmar has trained over this track and sports a win and she also looks primed for this race. Finally, #1 Close Hatches is 7 for 10 liftetime and has 9 exacta finisher. This will be great race to look!!

2:53 PM EST - This race features three top horses. #1 Close Hatches is 4-1, #5 Beholder is the favorite at 4-5, and #6 Princess of Sylmar is 9-5. The other three horses are 20-1 or higher.

2:47 PM EST - Race 7 is the Grade 1 Ogden Phipps for Fillies and Mares 4 year olds and upward. They will be going 1 1/16 miles on the main track. Post time is at 3:14 PM EST.

2:43 PM EST - Here are the prices for the Acorn:

2:40 PM EST - The final time in the 1 mile, Grade 1 Acorn for Sweet Reason was 1:34.98. Quick fractions at Belmont today, but a fair track thus far.

2:38 PM EST - Another upset at Belmont. #8 My Miss Sophia is nowhere to be found at the wire. #5 Sweet Reason got up over #4 Sweet Whiskey with #7 Unbridled Forever 3rd. Big prices ahead.

2:28 PM EST - #1 Fashion Plate is an interesting horse. She completely missed the break in the Kentucky Oaks, but she gets the rail and her last workout was scintillating on June1. She went four furlongs in 45:3 at Belmont Park. She will try to take the gate-to-wire.

2:23 PM EST - Who might add the needed value? #12 Vero Amore finished 2nd in the Grade 2 Black Eyed Susan last race. She is currently 70-1 right now. #7 Unbridled Forever is 12-1 currently. She finished 3rd in the Kentucky Oaks behind Untapable and My Miss Sophia. She has not missed the board since her career debut in October 2013.

2:18 PM EST - #8 My Miss Sophia is 4-5 right now. She finished 2nd to Untapable in the Kentucky Oaks. A deserving favorite no doubt, but it is tough to take 4-5 on her. Maybe look for value underneath in the Exacta, Trifecta, and Superfecta.

2:10 PM EST - Race 6 is the Grade 1 Acorn for 3 year old Fillies. A field of 13 will be going postward at 1 Mile. Post time is 2:34 PM EST.

2:05 PM EST - Here are the prices for the Grade 2 Woody Stephens:

1:58 PM EST - #1 Bayern turns back in distance and crushes the Woody Stephens field at 9-1 for Bob Baffert. What a performance by him. Final time for the 7 furlongs was 1:20.75.

1:52 PM EST - There does appear to be quite a bid of speed in here. #1 Bayern, #8 Favorite Tale, #11 Social Incusion, #12 Top Fortitude, and #13 Pure Sensation could all end up fighting for the lead.

1:48 PM EST - 5 minutes until the Woody Stephens. #11 Social Inclusion is 6-5 right now. A wide open race after you get past him. Every other horse is 5 to 1 or higher.

1:43 PM EST - #3 Havana is currently 5-1 for trainer Todd Pletcher. He will be making his 2nd start off a 6 month layoff today. #1 Bayern is going out fo trainer Bob Baffert. He finished 9th by 21 lengths in the Preakness and is wisely brought back at a shorter distance. He is at 7-1 on the board.

1:38 PM EST - #11 Social Inclusion leads the Woody Stephens field. He is at 7-5 right now (right at his morning line) and is exiting the Preakness Stakes where he finished 3rd by 8 lengths to California Chrome.

1:28 PM EST - Race 5 is the Grade 2 Woody Stephens for 3 year-olds. They will be going 7 furlongs on the main track with post time at 1:54 PM EST.

1:23 PM EST - Here are the prices for the Jaipur won by Undrafted:

1:20 PM EST - #6 Undrafted wins the Grade 3 Jaipur for owner Wes Welker. Yes, the Denver Bronco's wide receiver Wes Welker.

1:13 PM EST - 3 minutes to post until the Grade 3 Jaipur.

1:04 PM EST - Still 12 minutes to post time. #8 Ben's Cat is still at 2-1. #6 Undrafted is at 4-1, #10 Marchman is at 9-2, and #4 Upgrade and #9 Positive Side are both at 6-1.

12:54 PM EST - Post time for the 4th race is 1:16 PM EST. Early wagering has #8 Ben's Cat sitting at 2-1. Wes Welker's #6 Undrafted is 7-2 right now.

12:51 PM EST - Race 4 is the Grade 3 Jaipur Stakes. A field of 9 will be going 6 furlongs on the Turf course. #3 Marriedtothemusic and #7 Non Stop are both scratched.

12:48 PM EST - Here are the payouts for the Grade 2 Brooklyn Invitational:

12:43 PM EST - #8 Norumbega got up in the final strides to catch #3 Micromanage.

12:36 PM EST - Just 4 minutes to post. #4 Cat Burglar is still 2-1 for Bob Baffert. #3 Micromanage is 5-2 for trainer Todd Pletcher and #2 Ground Transport is 9-2, which is an overlay according to his morning line of 3-1.

12:26 PM EST - #1 Eriugena (IRE) is getting lots of play. He is at 9-2 off a 10-1 morning line right now. #4 Cat Burglar is the 2-1 favorite with #3 Micromanage at 5-2.

12:18 PM EST - Race 3 is the Grade 2 Brooklyn Invitational with a field of 7 going to the gate. #7 Bigger is Bettor has been scratched. Post time is at 12:40 PM EST.

12:15 PM EST - Here are prices from Race 2, the Easy Goer Stakes at Belmont:

12:10 PM EST - #4 Kid Cruz went from first to last under Irad Ortiz to win at 3-1.

12:06 PM EST - Just a minute to post. Odds have been about the same throughout the wagering.

11:54 AM EST - The odds are right in line with the morning line. #7 Legend is still at 2 to 1 from a 3-1 morning line. #4 Kid Cruz is at 3-1 from a 5-2 morning line. #1 Life In Shambles is taking a bit of money at 3-1 off a 4-1 morning line.

11:49 AM EST - Post time for race 2 is at 12:07 PM EST.

11:45 AM EST - No scratches in Race 2, the Easy Goer Stakes. #4 Kid Cruz is coming out of the Preakness Stakes. #7 Legend is sitting at 2 to 1 on the tote board. He is coming in off a maiden win and had a four furlong workout in 47 seconds flat on May 31 at Saratoga.

11:40 AM EST - And that is why #8 Wabbajack was taking all the money. He won going away over #4 Lieutenant Seanny O and #2 Bernardo.

11:33 AM EST - Post time is 2 minutes away for the first. It is an open race and that is the theme of today's card.

11:29 AM EST - #9 Jimmy Connors is putting blinkers on and will be ridden by Victor Espinoza. Espinoza will ride California Chrome in the Belmont Stakes later today.

11:26 AM EST - #8 Wabbajack is taking lots of money at 7-2. He was 8 to 1 on the morning line. He's making his first start since February 8th.

11:16 AM EST - The first race is an allowance for 3 year-olds and upward who have never won a race other than maiden, claiming, starter, or state-bred races. Again, no scratches in this race and post time is at 11:35 AM EST.

11:10 AM EST - We are 25 minutes from the first race at Belmont Park and here are the scratches for today's card:

10:45 AM EST - #11 Tonalist - He is sired by Tapit out of the Pleasant Colony mare Settling Mist in 2014 Belmont Stakes. He is listed at 8 to 1 on the morning line. He will be ridden by Joel Rosario and is trained by Christophe Clement. He has made only 4 career starts with two wins and a second place finish. As mentioned before, he won the Grade 2 Peter Pan prior to this race. On that day he took the field gate-to-wire to win by 4 lengths. He has shown the ability to set the pace, stalk the pace, or close if needed. He has grown by leaps and bounds every race which is what you want to see heading into a Classic race. He will be well-backed at the windows and certainly has a shot at denying California Chrome's place in history.

10:40 AM EST - #10 General a Rod - He is sired by Roman Ruler out of the Dynaformer mare Dynamite Eyes. He is listed at 20 to 1 on the morning line. He will be ridden by Rosie Napravnik and is trained by Mike Maker. He has made 7 career starts with two wins, two seconds, and one third. His only two off the board finishes have been in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. He finished 11th beaten by 8 1/2 lengths in the Derby and came back in the Preakness to finish fourth beaten 8 lengths. He did have trouble in the Preakness when he was shuffled back as a tiring horse dropped out of the race. He came back well in the Preakness to finish 4th and had an excellent work at the Churchill Downs Training Track on May 31. He will be forwardly placed in this race and if he can get a better trip, he may be able to surprise some people.

10:35 AM EST - #9 Wicked Strong - He is sired by Hard Spun out of the Charismatic mare Moyne Abbey. He is listed at 6 to 1 on the morning line. He will be ridden by Rajiv Maragh and is trained by James Jerkens. He has 7 career starts with two wins, one second, one third. A lot of people will be backing this horse. He won the Grade 1 Wood Memorial by 3 1/2 lengths over Samraat with a great late kick and then finished 4th in the Kentucky Derby. He was closing in the Derby but was unable to make up a lot of ground because of the slow factions. Still, he has been training fabulously at Belmont Park and has two career starts at Belmont (a win and a second). He hopes to get a fast pace ahead of him and blow by everyone else in the stretch. A definite player in this race.

10:30 AM EST - #8 Commissioner - He is sired by A.P. Indy out of the Touch Gold mare Flaming Heart. He is listed at 20 to 1 on the morning line. He will be ridden by Javier Castellano and is trained by Todd Pletcher. He has made 7 career starts with two wins, two seconds, and a third. Last race he found himself chasing Tonalist home in the Grade 2 Peter Pan. He lost by 4 lengths that day and hopes to atone the loss in a massive way in the Belmont. This guy's pedigree screams Belmont all the way. A.P. Indy won the 1992 Belmont Stakes and his dam-sire, Touch Gold, won the 1997 Belmont Stakes. Touch Gold's victory denied Silver Charm the Triple Crown, if you believe in history repeating itself. At 20 to 1 there is too much upside and value to pass on this guy even for a small win wager. Must use in all spots.

10:25 AM EST - #7 Samraat - He is sired by Noble Causeway out of the Indian Charlie mare Little Indian Girl. He is listed at 20 to 1 on the morning line. He will be ridden by Jose Ortiz and is trained by Richard Violette. He has 7 career starts with five wins and a second place finish. His only two blemishes have been his last two races. He finished 2nd in the Grade 1 Wood Memorial where he chased a fast pace, then he ran 5th in the Kentucky Derby behind California Chrome. He may have found 10 furlongs too much, which does not help his case going 12 furlongs on Saturday. His trainer has put back-to-back 1 mile workouts under him to give extra stamina. It is worth noting he has a win over this track something only two other horses in this race have. This guy deserves respect and has a decent chance of pulling the upset. Must use in the exotics as well.

10:20 AM EST - #6 Matuszak - He is sired by Bernardini out of the Mr. Prospector mare Golden Sonata. He is listed at 30 to 1 on the morning line. He will be ridden by Mike Smith and is trained by Bill Mott. He has 8 career starts with one win, one second, and two third place finishes. He has been chasing Kid Cruz who runs earlier on the card in Easy Goer stakes in Race 2. He seems to be a bit out of his league in this race as he has never won anything other than a maiden race. Even his stakes races, both graded and ungraded, have been well below where he needs to be for this race. His only hope is they go blazing fast up front for him to close into. It is tough to endorse his chances in this race given his low speed figures and his lack of class.

10:15 AM EST - #5 Ride On Curlin - He is sired by Curlin out of the Storm Cat mare Magical Ride. He is listed at 12 to 1 on the morning line. He will be ridden by John Velazquez and is trained by William Gowan. He has 11 career starts with two wins, three seconds, and four thirds. This guy is a hard-knocking colt. He has already ran in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. He finished 7th beaten 6 3/4 lengths when he was ridden way too conservatively in the Derby. At the Preakness he was again well off the pace, but he made up a ton of ground to finish 2nd beaten only 1 1/2 lengths by California Chrome. There's no denying that this guy will show up in nearly every race, but it is worrisome that he does not have a stakes win. His best never seems to be good enough to win, but he is a must use in the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta wagers.

10:10 AM EST - #4 Commanding Curve - He is sired by Master Command out of the Lion Hearted mare Mother. He is listed at 15 to 1 on the morning line. He will be ridden by Shaun Bridgmohan and is trained by Dallas Stewart. He has 7 career races with one win, two seconds, and two thirds. This fella is known for ruining a lot of exacta, trifectas, and superfectas on Derby day when he finished 2nd at odds of 37-1. He was one of the longest shots on the board, but he ran a very good race. He closed from 18th place into a pace that was not very fast by Kentucky Derby standards. It is clear this guy is headed in the right direction and he'll be coming late. He definitely has an upset possibility in this race.

10:05 AM EST - #3 Matterhorn - He is sired by Tapit out of the Roy mar Winter Garden. He is listed at 30 to 1 on the morning line. He will be ridden by Joe Bravo and is trained by Todd Pletcher. He has started 4 career races with one win and a third place finish. He finished 4th in the Grade 2 Peter Pan last time where he was beaten 6 1/4 lengths by Tonalist (who is also in the race). He is short on class in this race and appears to be in way over his head. However, 3 year olds can make quantum leaps during the Triple Crown season. It is hard to envision him running well enough to challenge in the stretch.

10:00 AM EST - #2 California Chrome - He is sired by Lucky Pulpit out of the Not For Love mare Love the Chase. He is the standout morning line favorite at 3 to 5. He will ridden by Victor Espinoza and is trained by Art Sherman. California Chrome is on a six race win streak. He has raced 12 times with 8 wins and a second. His smallest margins of victory during the win streak have come in the last two races, the Kentucky Derby (1 3/4 lengths) and Preakness Stakes (1 1/2 lengths). There is no denying he is the class of the field and the best horse. The only concern, as with every other horse in this race, is can he get 1 1/2 miles? He's trained as if there is no distance limitation and certainly looks the part. 12 furlongs and about 2 1/2 minutes separate him from Thoroughbred Immortality.

9:55 AM EST - #1 Medal Count - He is sired by Dynaformer and out of the Unbridled's Song mare Brisquette. He is listed at 20 to 1 on the morning line. He will be ridden by Robby Albarado and is trained by Dale Romans. His last start was in the Kentucky Derby where he sat midpack only four to five lengths off the leaders. When the running started he had no kick and finished 8th beaten by 7 1/2 lengths. He has a record of 8 starts, 3 wins and 1 second. The five week layoff certainly can only help his cause. Between April 4 and May 3, he had three starts so he may have been tired heading into the Kentucky Derby. He'll be coming from off the pace and there should not be too much trouble with getting the 12 furlongs. He has a solid chance of hitting the board.

9:52 AM EST - Now Let's take a look at each individual horse in the 2014 Belmont Stakes. We will start with the #1 Medal Count and go through the field in chronological order.

9:47 AM EST - #6 Seek Again (3-1) is the favorite for this race. He is trained by the reknowned Bill Mott and has made two starts in the US. His latest race was a 2nd place finish in the Grade 1 Turf Classic on Kentucky Derby. He lost by a head to Wise Dan who has been a monster over the last three seasons. He's got a big chance in this race.

9:43 AM EST - #5 Boisterous (8-1) is a horse for course at Belmont. He has 11 starts on the Belmont Turf with six wins and three third place finishes. In addition he has six starts at 10 furlongs on the turf with two wins, a second, and two third place finishers. He should be rolling late in the race.

9:38 AM EST - #4 Grandeur (IRE) (5-1) is a well traveled horse. He has raced in Great Britain, the US (both East and West Coast), and Hong Kong. His last race was at 1 3/8 miles (1 furlong more than today) and he finished 3rd beaten 1 1/4 lengths. He has made 10 starts at 10 furlongs with 3 wins and three second place finishes.

9:35 AM EST - #1 Imagining (7-2) is the 2nd choice in this field. He sports a 5 for 8 record over the Belmont turf course and has made 4 starts at 1 1/4 miles with three wins and a second. He's a versatile horse who can go to the lead or sit off the pace. He looks ready to roll.

9:31 AM EST - Race 10 is the Grade 1 Manhattan Stakes for four year-olds and upward. The race is 1 1/4 miles on Turf and a field of 10 is entered.

9:27 AM EST - #13 Shakin It Up (6-1) made a bold move in the stretch last out but was unable to get by Central Banker in the Grade 2 Churchill Downs Stakes on May 3. #6 Central Banker (8-1) is entered in this race as well. Both horses will be coming off the pace and should have a great trip in this race.

9:23 AM EST - #4 Goldencents (10-1) and Moreno (10-1) will probably both be on the lead. Goldencents showed his ability to go fast at 1 mile when he went a half mile in 44.75 seconds in the Grade 1 Breeders Cup Mile back in November 2013. He won that race by 2 3/4 lengths. Moreno is two for two at Belmont winning the races by a combined 13 1/4 lengths. There is the possibility those two hook up in a speed duel which would set it up for the closers like Palace Malice.

9:20 AM EST - #9 Normandy Invasion (5-1) is two for two at this distance of 1 mile. He participated in the 2013 Kentucky Derby where he finished 4th. His last race was on March 29 in the Grade 2 New Orleans Handicap where he finished 2nd to Palace Malice by 4 3/4 lengths. Trainer Chad Brown is good at getting horses ready off of a layoff.

9:16 AM EST - Race 9 is the Grade 1 Metropolitan Handicap, or Met Mile, for 3 year olds and upward. 13 horses are entered to go 1 mile on the main track. The race is headlined by 2013 Belmont Stakes winner Palace Malice who is the 8-5 morning line favorite.

9:11 AM EST - #8 Waterway Run (6-1) has been in great form since coming to the US. She has three starts with two seconds and 1 win. She has won two Grade/Group 3 races and was 6th in the Group 1 French 1000 Guineas. She could have a big say if she gets a good trip.

9:07 AM EST - #6 Stephanie's Kitten (4-1) is the 3rd choice and she loves the 1 mile distance on the turf. She has five starts at one mile and four wins with another third place finish. She won this race in 2013 though that race was on a yielding turf course. It will most likely be firm for Saturday's race.

9:04 AM EST - #4 Somali Lemonade (8-1) will be controlling speed of this race based on her previous two races. She has won her last two races in gate-to-wire fashion and has a win over the Belmont Turf course. If she slows the race down enough, she could be tough to pass.

8:59 AM EST - Another great race here and #9 Discreet Marq (5-2) is the morning line favorite. She goes out for excellent Turf trainer Christophe Clement and she has finished 2nd in her previous three Grade 1 races. She will be tough in this race as she will be forwardly placed and there is not a lot of speed.

8:55 AM EST - Race 8 is the Grade 1 Just A Game Stakes for Fillies and Mares 4 year-old and upward. They will be going 1 mile on the Turf course and a field of 10 is entered.

8:52 AM EST - The Acorn is one of those races that you just sit back and look unless you have a STRONG opinion on one horse. The three horses below really tower over their opponents and it is difficult to envision any of the outside three pulling the shocker.

8:49 AM EST - #1 Close Hatches (5-2) is the 3rd choice on the morning line. She has 10 career starts with 7 wins and 2 seconds. She won her last two races in gate-to-wire fashion at Oaklawn Park. She finished 2nd to Beholder in the Breeders Cup Distaff and could be the controlling speed in this race. She has two races at Belmont Park in her career, a win and a second. She is also five for five at this distance.

8:47 AM EST - #6 Princess of Sylmar (9-5) is the second choice in this race. As previously mentioned, she lost to Beholder back in November at the Breeders Cup. In fact, she finished last of 6 horses beaten by over 16 lengths. One advantage she has is that she trains over this track and won the Grade 1 Beldame Invitational at Belmont Park back in September 2013. She will be coming from off the pace in this field.

8:44 AM EST - #5 Beholder (7-5) is the favorite. She is 9 for 13 in her career and is 4 for 4 at this distance of 1 1/16 miles. She won the Grade 1 Breeders Cup Distaff over the other two top contenders, Close Hatches and Princess of Sylmar. She is very versatile and can go to the lead or she can rate off the leaders. She is clearly the one to beat in this field.

8:41 AM EST - Race 7 is the Grade 1 Ogden Phipps Stakes for Fillies and Mares 4 year-olds and upward. A small field of 6 will be going 1 1/16 miles on the main track and three horses clearly stand out above the rest.

8:36 AM EST - Another contender in this race are #3 Fifyshadesofgold (8-1) who finished 2nd behind Untapable in the Grade 2 Fair Grounds Oaks in March.

8:32 AM EST - #7 Unbridled Forever (10-1) was the 3rd place finisher in the Kentucky Oaks, but she was 6 lengths behind My Miss Sophia. #9 Artemis Agrotera (5-1) is making her first start since finishing 5th in the Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies back in November 2013. She won the Grade 1 Frizette at Belmont in October 2013 by 1 1/4 lengths.

8:29 AM EST - There appears to be a lot of speed in this race as well. #1 Fashion Plate (12-1) will certainly go to the lead after her blazing 45:3 four furlong workout on June 1. She also showed sped in her previous four races before her horrendous start in the Kentucky Oaks last time out.

8:25 AM EST - Race 6 is the Grade 1 Acorn Stakes for 3 year-old fillies. A field of 13 will go 1 mile on the main track. #8 My Miss Sophia is the clear favorite after she finished 2nd in the Kentucky Oaks behind the dominant Untapable. She offers little value though at only 6-5 on the morning line.

8:21 AM EST - #3 Havana (6-1) is making his 2nd start off a 6 month layoff for Todd Pletcher and #4 Meadowood is 3 for 3 in his career. This is a great betting race if you can get by #11 Social Inclusion at 7-5 on the morning line.

8:18 AM EST - #1 Bayern (5-1) is coming out of the Preakness where had a tough trip early in that race. He clearly prefers going one turn and probably wants no more than a mile. He should be prompting the pace which may hurt his chances, but he is trained by Bob Baffert and just may be good enough.

8:14 AM EST - There appears to be a lot of speed in this race which may set it up for #5 Coup de Grace (10-1). He has a 3 for 4 career record and his lone blemish was in the Grade 2 Holy Bull at 1 1/16 miles. Don't expect those double digit odds because this guy will have plenty of attention at the windows.

8:09 AM EST - Race 5 is the Grade 2 Woody Stephens Stakes for 3 year-olds. A field of 13 is entered and will be going 7 furlongs on the main track. This race is headlined by #11 Social Inclusion (7-5) who ran 3rd in the Preakness Stakes behind California Chrome and Ride On Curlin. He was under consideration for the Belmont Stakes as well as this race.

8:05 AM EST - #4 Upgrade (10-1) has a slight upset potential with Chad Brown training as does #5 Anyriderill Do (20-1) with Rosie Napravnik riding. Both horses could add value to the exacta, trifecta, or superfecta.

8:01 AM EST - #6 Undrafted (5-1) is noteworthy because his owner is Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker. If he runs his previous race, with the extra furlong he is getting, he should be right there at the wire. #11 Salto (IRE) (5-1) is cutting back in distance from 1 mile and is trained by Todd Pletcher.

7:58 AM EST - The Jaipur is wide open if you can get past the top two. #8 Ben's Cat (5-2) is the favorite and deservedly so. He is 26 of 39 in his career and is 16 of 25 on turf. He should get a beautiful trip off the speed horses in this race. #10 Marchman (3-1) might just end up being the speed in this race. He won the Grade 3 Turf Spring on Kentucky Oaks Day (May 2) at 5 furlongs but now has to go an extra furlong.

7:55 AM EST - Expect #3 Marriedtothemusic (12-1) scratch from the Jaipur Stakes. He raced on Friday at Belmont Park.

7:52 AM EST - Race 4 is the Grade 3 Jaipur Stakes for 4 year-olds and upward. The race will be run at 6 furlongs on the Turf course with a field of 11 horses entered.

7:47 AM EST - Overall, the Brooklyn is a wide open race and there six horses that have a realistic chance of winning.

7:45 AM EST - As previously mentioned, #5 Ever Rider (ARG) (5-1) has raced at this distance. He has 4 starts, 2 wins, and 2 seconds. #6 Golden Soul (15-1) raced in the 2013 Belmont Stakes, but he was 9th of 14 beaten by 10 3/4 lengths. He appears to be a staunch outsider today.

7:41 AM EST - #4 Cat Burglar (5-2) is the morning line favorite after he made a middle move last race in the Grade 3 Pimlico Special. He wound up finishing 3rd by 1 1/2 lengths to Revolutionary. #2 Ground Transport (3-1) is the 2nd choice after winning the Drosselmeyer Stakes at Belmont Park on May 4 at 1 1/4 miles.

7:38 AM EST - This race features a distance that most horses have not ran at. Only #1 Eriugena (IRE) (10-1), #5 Ever Rider (ARG) (5-1), and #6 Golden Soul (15-1) have race at 1 1/2 miles.

7:34 AM EST - Race 3 is Grade 2 Brooklyn Invitational at 1 1/2 miles on the main track for 4 year-olds and upward. 8 horses have been entered.

7:31 AM EST - Other contenders in the Easy Goer Stakes is #1 Life In Shambles (4-1), #5 Misconnect (4-1) for Todd Pletcher, #6 No Surrender (8-1) also for Todd Pletcher, and #7 Legend (3-1) who ran a 97 Beyer Speed Figure last time out at Belmont Park. The 97 ran by #7 Legend last out is the best Beyer Speed Figure of any horse in this race.

7:28 AM EST - #4 Kid Cruz last raced in the Grade 1 Preakness Stakes where he made ZERO impact finishing 8th of 10 horses and beaten by 16 lengths. This race is a much better spot for him compared to the Belmont Stakes where he probably would have had a similar result to his Preakness race.

7:22 AM EST - The Easy Goer stakes is for 3 year-olds and will be 1 1/16 miles on the main track. A field of 9 has been entered. Most noticeably in this race is #4 Kid Cruz, who was under consideration for the Belmont Stakes until cooler heads prevailed.

7:18 AM EST - Race 1, 12, and 13 are the non-stakes races on the card, so we will not focus on those. Race 2 is where we will begin with the Easy Goer Stakes.

7:15 AM EST - There are a total of 13 races on the card. 10 of them are Stakes races and nine of those stakes races are graded.

7:11 AM EST - Before we dive into each individual horse for the Belmont Stakes, the rest of the card needs to be talked about as well.

7:03 AM EST - In addition, every Triple Crown winner faced 7 horses or fewer in the Triple Crown. California Chrome will be facing 10 horses before scratches.

7:00 AM EST - One thing that is working against California Chrome is that every previous Triple Crown winner has ran at Belmont Park. California Chrome has not run at Belmont Park.

6:56 AM EST - Since Affirmed in 1978, twelve horses have won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, but failed to win the Belmont Stakes. California Chrome is the 13th horse to win the first two legs, but he is hoping to become the first to complete the trifecta.

6:53 AM EST - In addition, only one jockey has won multiple Triple Crowns. Eddie Arcaro won the 1941 Triple Crown with Whirlaway and the 1948 edition with Citation.

6:49 AM EST - One trainer did sweep the Triple Crown with multiple horses. That was Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas in 1995. He won the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes with Thunder Gulch and captured the Preakness Stakes with Timber Country.

6:46 AM EST - Only one trainer has won multiple Triple Crowns and that is Jim Fitzsimmons. He captured the 1930 Triple Crown with Gallant Fox and the 1935 with Omaha.

6:41 AM EST - The Belmont Stakes record is 2:24.00 set by the great Secretariat in his 1973 Belmont victory. Not surprisingly, that time is also the world record and it is difficult to envision that record being eclipsed any time soon. Here is a video of Secretariat's 1973 Belmont Stakes:

6:39: AM EST - Here is Matthew Dixon's take on how a Triple Crown Winner will not solve Horse Racing's problems.

6:38 AM EST - The 11 Triple Crown winners have been Sir Barton (1919), Gallant Fox (1930), Omaha (1935), War Admiral (1937), Whirlaway (1941), Count Fleet (1943), Assault (1946), Citation (1948), Secretariat (1973), Seattle Slew (1977), and Affirmed (1978).

6:36 AM EST - There have 11 Triple Crown winners. The first was Sir Barton in 1919 and the last was Affirmed in 1978.

6:32 AM EST - The Belmont Stakes is the longest of the three Triple Crown races at 1 1/2 miles. The Kentucky Derby is 1 1/4 miles (10 furlongs) and Preakness Stakes is contested at 1 3/16 miles (9.5 furlongs).

6:30 AM EST - The Belmont Stakes will be contested by 11 horses including California Chrome. The three year-olds will go 1 1/2 miles, or 12 Furlongs, on Belmont's main track.

6:28 AM EST - The Belmont Stakes will take place as the 11th race on the Belmont Card. Post time is approximately 6:52 PM Eastern Time and will be shown live on NBC.

6:27 AM EST - Saturday is the day to find out if California Chrome will win the Triple Crown or become another horse who failed in the Belmont Stakes after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

6:25 AM Eastern Time - Welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the 2014 Belmont Stakes!!