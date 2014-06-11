Keeneland Releases Fall 2014 Stakes Schedule

Keeneland will offer over $4.9 million in stakes purses during their 2014 fall meet that runs from October 3 to October 25. In addition, Keeneland will average over $600,000 per race day in purses.

In total, there will be 17 stakes races and 15 of those races will be graded. With the 2014 Breeders' Cup running from October 31 to November 1, Keeneland will be jam-packed with stakes races early in the meet. Eight of the first ten stakes are classified as Breeders' Cup Win and You're In races, which the winners of those eight races will be guaranteed a spot in their respective Breeders' Cup race.

The eight Breeders' Cup Win and You're In races are the Darley Alcibiades, Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix, Shadwell Turf Mile, Claiborne Breeders' Futurity, Thoroughbred Club of America, Juddmonte Spinster, Dixiana Bourbon, and JPMorgan Chase Jessamine.

One of the most important things about the Keeneland Fall 2014 race meet is the installation of a new dirt surface. As reported in April, Keeneland began removing their Polytrack in May and are expected to have the dirt surface installed by mid August. The Keeneland meet should have a major impact on how the Breeders Cup is run at Santa Anita later this year.

The entire Fall 2014 Stakes Schedule can be seen below.