Royal Ascot: Day 2 Recap

Jersey Stakes (Group 3)

The second day of the Royal Ascot meet kicked off with the Group 3 Jersey Stakes for 3 year olds at seven furlongs on the turf course. The turf course was listed at good.

The race was dominated by horses close to the pace. That Is The Spirit took the lead early but was tracked by many horses including co-favorites Mustajeeb and Muwaary. With two furlongs left, That Is The Spirit was unable to keep pace with the horses who over took him. Mustajeeb struck the front and stayed on to win the Group 3 Jersey Stakes by one length at 9-2. Muwaary ended up chasing Mustajeeb home also at odds of 9-2. Giovanni Boldini got up to be 3rd at odds of 14-1 while being no threat to the top two at odds.

Mustajeeb is trained by Dermot Weld and ridden to victory by Pat Smullen. He covered the 7 furlongs in 1:24.54.

The official order of finish was Mustajeeb, Muwaary, Giovanni Boldini, Windfast, Waltzing Matilda, Brazos, Coulsty, Redbrook, That Is The Spirit, Toofi, Shining Emerald, Anjaal, Michaelmas, Passing Star, Miracle of Medinah, Glorious Empire, Parbold, Musical Comedy, Big Time, Sudirman, Great White Eagle, Major Crispies, and Aeolus.

Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)

The second race of the day was the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes for 2 year old fillies at five furlongs on the turf. The turf was listed at good-to-firm for this race and 21 fillies took part in this race.

Anthem Alexander went off as the 9-4 favorite for Edward Lynam. Tiggy Wiggy got away well and tracked the leaders throughout this short turf dash. Al Ghuwarlyah set the pace early in the race but was unable to keep pace when the race reached the later stages. Anthem Alexander took over the lead two furlongs out but was tracked every step of the final two furlongs by Tiggy Wiggy and Newsletter. Tiggy Wiggy got up in the final furlong at 7-2 over Newsletter who went off at 33-1. The American invader, Spanish Pipedream, finished fourth at 11-4 for Wesley Ward and Victor Espinoza.

Anthem Alexander won by a neck and was ridden by Pat Smullen, who won his 2nd race of the day. The final time for the five furlongs was 59.15 seconds. Tiggy Wiggy outfinished Newsletter and was half a length better on the day.

The official order of finish was Anthem Alexander, Tiggy Wiggy, Newsletter, Spanish Pipedream, Littlemissblankeney, Arabian Queen, La Cuesta, Harry's Dancer, Pastoral Girl, Dangerous Moonlite, Adulation, Ko Cache, Coto, Al Fareej, Clouds Rest, London Life, Polar Vortex, Lady Gemini, Lady Marita, Blue Aegean, and Al Ghuwarlyah. Costless Entry was a non-starter in the race.

Prince of Wales's Stakes (Group 1)

The big race of the day, by Group status, was the Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes. It was for 4 year olds and upward going 10 furlongs on the good-to-firm turf course. A field of eight started including Treve, The Fugue, Magician, Mukhadram, and Dank.

The race started with Elkaayed intent on getting the lead early with a strong move. Parish Hall was also keen to be near the front and kept tabs on Elkaayed throughout the race. Magician tracked the leaders along with Mukhadram early on in the race. The Fugue sat comfortably in 5th place with Treve, Dank, and Zambucca following him.

The running began in the final two furlongs with Magician getting first run and striking the front. He was soon pursued and caught by The Fugue with a furlong to go. Treve soon found herself in third but was unable to keep pace with the top two. The Fugue began to pull away in the final furlong with Magician clear in 2nd. Treve stayed on for third.

The Fugue went off at 11-2 for trainer John Gosden and was ridden by William Buick. The final time for the 10 furlongs was 2:01.90. She won 1 3/4 lengths over Magician who went off at 6-1. Treve finished another length behind Magician as the 8 to 13 favorite.

The final order of finish was The Fugue, Magician, Treve, Mukhadram, Dank, Parish Hall, Zambucca, and Elkaayed.

Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)

The fourth race of the day was the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes for fillies 4 years old and upward. A field of 14 horses went postward at 1 mile on the turf course. The turf was listed at good-to-firm.

The race betting crowd pegged Integral as the 9-4 favorite and they were right on. Integral sat in 5th during the running before taking over in the final furlong and extended her final margin to two lengths. L'amour De Ma Vie sat right off the top two leaders and took the lead with two furlongs left. However, she lost the lead a furlong out and held second at 20-1. Purr Along came from the rear of the field to make a strong run and grabbed third place at 9-1 two lengths behind L'amour De Ma Vie.

Integral is trained by Sir Michael Stoute and was ridden by Ryan Moore. The final time for the one mile on turf was 1:37.09.

The final order of finish was Integral, L'amour De Ma Vie, Purr Along, Fiesolana, Sky Lantern, Woodland Aria, Peace Burg, Kenhope, Esoterique, Annecdote, Princess Loulou, Certify, Masarah, and Gifted Girl.

Royal Hunt Cup (Handicap)

The fifth race was the Royal Hunt Cup and a large field of 28 took part in the race. It was a one mile race on turf for 3 year olds and up. The turf was listed as good-to-firm for the race.

Field of Dream managed to get through the large field after starting in the rear of the field. Field of Dream got clear run with over a furlong to run and was able to close fast enough to win by 1 1/4 lengths at 20-1. Chil The Kite started in last before making a bold run in the final two furlongs to get up for 2nd at 14-1. Steeler was up close early behind the leaders but was unable to hold off Chil The Kite and finished 3rd by 1 1/4 lengths.

Field of Dream is trained by Jamie Osborne and was ridden by Adam Kirby. The final running time for the one mile journey was 1:37.88.

The official order of finish was Field of Dream, Chil The Kite, Steeler, Sea Shanty, Ayaar, Tales of Grimm, Belgian Bill, Absell, Niceofyoutotellme, Regulation, Pacific Heights, Artigiano, Burano, Ocean Tempest, Santefisio, Levitate, Gabrial's Kaka, Red Avenger, Loving Spirit, Queensberry Rules, Starboard, Fort Bastion, Rebellious Guest, Prince of Johanne, Here Comes When, Short Squeeze, Ingleby Angel, and Trumpet Major. Faraaj, Stirring Ballad, and Sweet Lightning were non-starters.

Sandringham Handicap (Listed)

The sixth and final race at Royal Ascot on Wednesday was the Sandringham Handicap for 3 year old fillies. A field of 24 fillies started at one mile on turf with Muteela going off as the 9-2 favorite.

Muteela did a lot of the running in front early on in her group with constant pressure from Lady Lara. Muteela wound up opening up a decent lead in the final furlong and stayed on gamely to win by a short head. Queen Catrine came on well from the back of the pack but just missed the win at 14-1. Wee Jean also closed from the back of the pack at 16-1 and was half a length behind Queen Catrine. Graceful Grit finished 4th, a neck behind Wee Jean after tracking the leaders throughout.

Muteela is trained by Mark Johnston and was ridden by Paul Hanagan. She covered the one mile journey in 1:37.93.

The final order of finish was Muteela, Queen Catrine, Wee Jean, Graceful Grit, Lady Lara, Feedyah, Lamar, Psychometry, Odisseia, Dutch Courage, Crowley's Law, Nakuti, Queen of Power, Midnite Angel, Alumina, Hot Coffee, Majeyda, Adhwaa, Stealth Missile, Polar Eyes, Alutiq, Oxsana, Secret Pursuit, and Coral Mist. Qawaasem was a non-starter.

Thursday is day three of Royal Ascot's five day meet.