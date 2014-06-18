Royal Ascot: Day 2 Recap
The Fugue winning the Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes (SportingLife)

Jersey Stakes (Group 3)

 

The second day of the Royal Ascot meet kicked off with the Group 3 Jersey Stakes for 3 year olds at seven furlongs on the turf course. The turf course was listed at good.

The race was dominated by horses close to the pace. That Is The Spirit took the lead early but was tracked by many horses including co-favorites Mustajeeb and Muwaary. With two furlongs left, That Is The Spirit was unable to keep pace with the horses who over took him. Mustajeeb struck the front and stayed on to win the Group 3 Jersey Stakes by one length at 9-2. Muwaary ended up chasing Mustajeeb home also at odds of 9-2. Giovanni Boldini got up to be 3rd at odds of 14-1 while being no threat to the top two at odds.

Mustajeeb is trained by Dermot Weld and ridden to victory by Pat Smullen. He covered the 7 furlongs in 1:24.54.

The official order of finish was Mustajeeb, Muwaary, Giovanni Boldini, Windfast, Waltzing Matilda, Brazos, Coulsty, Redbrook, That Is The Spirit, Toofi, Shining Emerald, Anjaal, Michaelmas, Passing Star, Miracle of Medinah, Glorious Empire, Parbold, Musical Comedy, Big Time, Sudirman, Great White Eagle, Major Crispies, and Aeolus.

Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)

The second race of the day was the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes for 2 year old fillies at five furlongs on the turf. The turf was listed at good-to-firm for this race and 21 fillies took part in this race.

Anthem Alexander went off as the 9-4 favorite for Edward Lynam. Tiggy Wiggy got away well and tracked the leaders throughout this short turf dash. Al Ghuwarlyah set the pace early in the race but was unable to keep pace when the race reached the later stages. Anthem Alexander took over the lead two furlongs out but was tracked every step of the final two furlongs by Tiggy Wiggy and Newsletter. Tiggy Wiggy got up in the final furlong at 7-2 over Newsletter who went off at 33-1. The American invader, Spanish Pipedream, finished fourth at 11-4 for Wesley Ward and Victor Espinoza.

Anthem Alexander won by a neck and was ridden by Pat Smullen, who won his 2nd race of the day. The final time for the five furlongs was 59.15 seconds. Tiggy Wiggy outfinished Newsletter and was half a length better on the day.

The official order of finish was Anthem Alexander, Tiggy Wiggy, Newsletter, Spanish Pipedream, Littlemissblankeney, Arabian Queen, La Cuesta, Harry's Dancer, Pastoral Girl, Dangerous Moonlite, Adulation, Ko Cache, Coto, Al Fareej, Clouds Rest, London Life, Polar Vortex, Lady Gemini, Lady Marita, Blue Aegean, and Al Ghuwarlyah. Costless Entry was a non-starter in the race.

Prince of Wales's Stakes (Group 1)

The big race of the day, by Group status, was the Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes. It was for 4 year olds and upward going 10 furlongs on the good-to-firm turf course. A field of eight started including Treve, The Fugue, Magician, Mukhadram, and Dank.

The race started with Elkaayed intent on getting the lead early with a strong move. Parish Hall was also keen to be near the front and kept tabs on Elkaayed throughout the race. Magician tracked the leaders along with Mukhadram early on in the race. The Fugue sat comfortably in 5th place with Treve, Dank, and Zambucca following him.

The running began in the final two furlongs with Magician getting first run and striking the front. He was soon pursued and caught by The Fugue with a furlong to go. Treve soon found herself in third but was unable to keep pace with the top two. The Fugue began to pull away in the final furlong with Magician clear in 2nd. Treve stayed on for third.

The Fugue went off at 11-2 for trainer John Gosden and was ridden by William Buick. The final time for the 10 furlongs was 2:01.90. She won 1 3/4 lengths over Magician who went off at 6-1. Treve finished another length behind Magician as the 8 to 13 favorite.

The final order of finish was The Fugue, Magician, Treve, Mukhadram, Dank, Parish Hall, Zambucca, and Elkaayed.