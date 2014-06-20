Royal Ascot: Day 3 Recap

Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

The opening race of Royal Ascot's Thursday card was the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes for two year olds. A field of nine horses went five furlongs on the turf course that was listed at good-to-firm.

Mukhmal got away with an early lead and was followed by Mignolino and Snap Shots. Baitha Alga got a wonderful trip behind the leaders and found an opening with about two furlongs left. With about a furlong left to run, Baitha Alga took the lead and pulled away to win by a length and a half at odds of 8-1. Mind of Madness sat in the trailing trio early on in the race and came on to second, but was never going to get the winner. Mind of Madness went off at 14-1. Ahlan Emarati started in last but closed well to grab the third spot at 25-1. He finished 2 1/4 lengths behind Mind of Madness.

Baitha Alga is trained by Richard Hannon and was ridden by Frankie Dettori. The final running time for the five furlongs was 59.81 seconds.

The American duo of trainer Wesley Ward and jockey Victor Espinoza finished last with To Be Determined.

The official order of finish was Baitha Alga, Mind of Madness, Ahlan Emarati, Snap Shots, The Great War, Mukhmal, Fine Prince, Mignolino, To Be Determined.

Tercentenary Stakes (Group 3)

The second race of the day was the Group 3 Tercentenary Stakes for 3 year olds at 10 furlongs on the turf course. Eight runners went postward on the good-to-firm turf course.

Somewhat went straight to the lead but was soon overtaken by Barley Mow. Obliterator followed them along with Mutakayyef. The last three furlongs saw Cannock Chase make his move on the outside as he struck the front with a furlong left to run. Cannock Chase went on to win by a length and a half. Mutakayyef (7-1) had first run on the leaders but was unable to keep pace but held second over Postponed (8-1) by a neck.

Cannock Chase is trained by Sir Michael Stoute and was ridden to victory by Ryan Moore. Cannock Chase went off as the 7-4 favorite and covered the distance in 2:05.31.

The official running order was Cannock Chase, Mutakayyef, Postponed, Cloudscape, Barley Mow, Spark Plug, Somewhat, and Obliterator. Stormardal was a non-starter.

Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

The third race at Royal Ascot was the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes for 3 year old fillies at 12 furlongs on the turf course. 12 fillies took part in this race on the good-to-firm turf course.

The O'Brien's Bracelet (10-1) sat a perfect trip to win the race as she took over just over a furlong out from the wire. She had enough to hold off Lustrous (16-1) by half a length after Lustrous started in the last pair. Criteria (20-1) raced midpack but was unable to hold second at the wire and missed second by a head. 9-4 favorite Vazira finished 4th.

Bracelet is trained by Aidan O'Brien and was ridden by Joseph O'Brien. She covered the mile and a half in 2:30.92.

The order of finish for the race was Bracelet, Lustrous, Criteria, Vazira, Final Score, Wonderstruck, Talmada, Nancy From Nairobi, Emaratiya Ana, Terrific, Bright Approach, and Inchilla.

Gold Cup (Group 1)

The biggest race of the day at Royal Ascot was the Gold Cup and it turned out to be the best. The Gold Cup was for 4 year olds and upward at two miles and four furlongs (20 furlongs). A field of 13 contested the race on the good-to-firm turf course.

Missunited went to the lead from the beginning and tried to take them all the way. Leading Light tracked the leaders throughout until two furlongs from home. He continued to make headway until a furlong left where he took the lead. With 100 yards remaining Leading Light joined by Estimate who both battled down to the wire with Leading Light drifting in and out as they neared the wire. Leading Light (10-11) proved to be neck better than Estimate (8-1) who finished a short head in front of Missunited (40-1).

Leading Light is trained by Aidan O'Brien and was ridden by Joseph O'Brien. It was the second win on the day for the tandem. Estimate, who is owned by Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, put forth a great effort. The final time for the race was 4:21.09.

The official order of finish was Leading Light, Estimate, Missunited, Brown Panther, Simenon, Oriental Fox, Altano, Havana Beat, Shwaiman, Ahzeemah, Saddler's Rock, Royal Diamond, and Ralston Road. Tac De Boistron and Pale Mimosa were both non-starters.

Britannia Stakes (Handicap)

A large field assembled in the Britannia Stakes for 3 year olds at one mile on the turf. 30 horses ran in the race on the good-to-firm turf course.

The race was won by Born In Bombay at odds of 14-1 after tracking the leaders throughout. Bow Creek finished 2nd at odds of 25-1 by half a length but could not catch the winner after stalking the leaders. It was another half a length back to Hors De Combat at 8-1 to round out the trifecta after he sat close to the pace.

Born In Bombay was ridden by David Probert and is trained by Andrew Balding. The running time for the race was 1:38.40.

The order of finish was Born In Bombay, Bow Creek, Hors De Combat, Bilimbi, Zarwaan, American Hope, Madeed, Legend Rising, First Flight, Almargo, Costless Code, Chatez, Third Dimension, Table Rock, Lyn Valley, Idea, Magnus Maximus, Pupil, Abbey Village, Suzi's Connoisseur, Complicit, Beau Nash, Mindurownbusiness, Nezar, Zampa Manos, Ifwecan, Mawfoor, Hunters Creek, Crowdmania, and Dubawi Fun.

King George V Stakes (Handicap)

The last race of the day was the King George V Stakes for 3 year olds at a mile and a half. 18 horses ran in the race on the good-to-firm turf course.

It was a good trip for Elite Army who tracked the leaders and had to wait for a gap to open up with a furlong remaining. Elite Army struck the front with 100 yards left and won by three quarters of a length at odds of 4-1. Windshear had a similar run, but was in front with a furlong to go. Windshear lost the lead with 100 yards to go and finished 2nd at 4-1. Captain Morley closed for third place at 14-1, but was never going to catch the top two. Captain Morley finished 3 1/4 lengths behind Windshear.

Elite Army is trained by Saeed bin Suroor and was ridden by Kieren Fallon. The final time for the race was 2:30.59.

The order of finish was Elite Army, Windshear, Captain Morley, Venezia, Arab Dawn, Trip To Paris, Carlo Bugatti, Alex My Boy, Gold Trail, Personal Opinion, Truth or Dare, Black Schnapps, Stars Over The Sea, Swivel, Zee Zeely, Bremner, Fire Fighting, and Art of War. Wrangler was a non-starter.

Royal Ascot continues on Friday with the fourth day of racing.