What To Expect From Daniel Bryan When He Returns

Without Daniel Bryan being able to compete for the past weeks Raw and Smackdown have just not felt the same. Every week, no matter the arena, the WWE Universe would serenade the Authority with loud "YES!" chants. Even with Bryan out for the time being, the chants still seem to come up. Bryan is just that popular. His return will garner great publicity and excitement throughout the wrestling world. That said, the WWE has to capitalize on this event. Spectacular things have to be in Bryan future.

The most popular rumor for Bryan is to have a feud with Brock Lesnar when he returns. All things considered there are other choices that would make more sense, but this is the most likely option. A match with Lesnar would allow Bryan to get beat up, only to show his strength to overcome the odds once again. This is the route the WWE took with Bryan at and leading up to WrestleMania. This will likely be the route they take with SummerSlam as well. If it isn't broke, don't fix it. People want to see Bryan persevere.

Then there is the other fan favorite, Roman Reigns. Something the WWE COULD do, but likely won't is turn Reigns heel to pin him against Bryan. The only problem is both of these superstars are fan favorites and turning one heel would ruin any positive momentum that either has. This feud would make for some legendary matches, but the storylines wouldn't work out without jeopardizing one's popularity.

WWE could use Bryan and Reigns together in a different way; on the same team. Before Bryan left with his neck injury he was involved in a rivalry with The Authority. Now with him gone, Reigns has taken his place as the thorn in The Authority's side. This could make for some very interesting six-man tag matches. Each team has a powerhouse (Reigns and Triple H), a technical specialist (Dean Ambrose and Randy Orton) and a very entertaining high-flyer (Bryan and Seth Rollins). Of the three options, this would provide the fans with the most entertainment.

With Bryan's versatility, there are many different things the WWE Creative Team could do with him. There should be no doubt that whatever they have planned will make millions of people happy. After all, Daniel Bryan is the reason many of them buy tickets in the first place.