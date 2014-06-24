A Look At The Future Of The Shield

At first, Ambrose appeared to be the leader but we soon realized each member of the team has the ability to lead when the situation arises. After witnessing their many battles, the WWE Universe was hooked; they believed in The Shield. That said, we all knew an eventual split was imminent when problems arose between Rollins and his teammates. After two years of dominance the inevitable breakup happened. Rollins gave up on his brothers and joined the Authority. The fans expected a new member to join Ambrose and Reigns but WWE has made it clear that the Shield is no more. It was confirmed when each member started coming to the ring on his own. Once they gave Ambrose new ring attire and theme song it was over. It will be interesting to see what WWE decides to do with each member individually.

Dean Ambrose:

Ambrose is the longest reigning United States champion of all time. Ambrose is also one of the best mic workers in WWE today. Ambrose sounds like he puts a piece of his soul into every promo, which makes it look and feel real. He's so good at being the crazy bad guy that he is a natural heel. Most people like to compare him to Heath Ledger's joker. He might have very awkward behaviors but he's a man who believes he's the best and proves it every time he is given the chance.

As a naturally gifted villain, Ambrose was expected to turn heel when the shield broke up. It was also assumed Reigns and Rollins would remain faces but WWE had other plans. Ambrose is now the rebel face who refuses to obey the authority and he was given a new theme song entitled "Lunatic rage". His new theme perfectly matches his psychotic character, the same character that allowed him to easily shine as a solo competitor as soon as the Shield broke up. During the last episode of Raw, he was added by Triple H to the contract ladder match. This Sunday, he may just walk out as a the winner and get the chance to become the new WWE World heavyweight champion very soon. One thing is sure, Ambrose has a lot of potential and he could have a World Heavyweight Championship reign in his future.



Roman Reigns:

Reigns is the powerhouse, the muscle, the Superman who can give flying punches, kicks and Spears to strongest and biggest WWE superstars. When you come from a family as big as the Anoa’i family and have The Rock, Rikishi, Umaga, The Usos, The Wild Samoans, ... as your relatives, the business is in your blood and wrestling is your destiny.

Reigns won the Battle Royal on RAW to earn his spot in the MITB main event which means he might walk out Sunday as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Some think it's too soon for him to have a title reign. Another possible plan in his future is feuding against Triple H. Rumor has it he may face him at the biggest summer ppv, SummerSlam. Having a match with Triple H at the ppv would cement Reigns as a main event player. It's obvious that WWE sees big potential in Roman Reigns and they might be preparing him to be the next face of the company.

Seth Rollins:

Rollins was previously known as the architect of the Shield. He was the man who took a lot of beatings for the team but now, to the fans, he's the man who "sold out". He betrayed his former partners Ambrose and Reigns to join the villainous Authority's side. However, WWE has been very careful with handling the break-up to not make it seem like Rollins is joining Evolution. Rollins doesn't have the physique of Roman Reigns or the mic skills of Ambrose, but he is definitely the best in-ring performer. In addition to being an excellent seller, he has the craziest highflying moves and he can even stand up to brawlers and bigger guys. He never ceases to amaze the fans with his fantastic skills and his incredible energy.

Even his mic skills have improved a lot since he debuted. He went from being a great independent wrestler to becoming the first ever NXT champion. Then he made a huge impact with the Shield and was the WWE tag team champions along with his former partner Roman Reigns. Like Ambrose, he will be a competitor in the contract ladder match this Sunday. Rollins has a big chance to be the winner not only because of his talent but also because he's the Authority's new favorite toy. We all know the Authority has a history full of conspiracies and match interferences. Ever since Rollins debuted, there has been a lot of talk about him and Ambrose being perfect for a potential WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign in the near future. If the past few weeks have been any indication, all signs point to that talk becoming a reality.