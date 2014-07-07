Argentina Reigns In West Virginia: Cabrera Gains Greenbrier Gold

West Virginia's PGA Tournament, the Greenbrier Classic, needed 'The Duck' to win it all to cap an amazing 4th of July weekend. Angel Cabrera, 'El Pato' to his dearest friends, went 68-68-64-64 to cap off a powerful run through the Old White TPC Course this weekend.

It was an up and down tournament, with multiple risers and fallers every day. Old White's first day ended with the reigning champion Jonas Blixt in the lead, and the next day, he completely crumbled. That gave way for Navy graduate Billy Hurley III to gain the lead, which he added to on day 3.

But, ‘El Pato’ was waiting in the wings. He was insanely powerful with his irons, and was silky smooth on the putting greens. As the owner of the Greenbrier Hotel, billionaire Jim Justice, will say, you have to be patient with the Old White TPC Course. Big names tend to want to attack the course with all they’ve got, but that’s just not right here. You have to be patient, and Old White will begin to like you. Notice that in years previously, all the winners of the Greenbrier Classic came back on the last few days to steal the victory. Patience is the way to roll in the West Virginia hills.

However, going into the final day, Hurley III had the support of the crowds. As mentioned before, he was in the Navy, and it would have been a fairy-tale ending for him to win on July 4th weekend. Hurley III is a smart player, and has been waiting for his breakthrough for a while.

Sadly, his work throughout the first 3 days came to a crashing halt early on Sunday. He had bogeys on 4 out of the first 6 holes, and Cabrera continued his surge.

However, a wild story came out of the Classic on Sunday, as multiple monumental comebacks were made. George McNeill was on fire, as he played one of the best rounds of golf in his career witha 9-under 61. His mind was on something entirely else, on the other hand. He was informed this morning that his sister would soon succumb to breast cancer, and while he was competing today, she passed away. He was told the news of her death after his round. It was a phenomenal performance from McNeill today, but we are certainly all praying for him and his family.

Going into the clubhouse, McNeill had the lead, but ‘The Duck’ was quacking. Through a phenomenal eagle on #13, and multiple birdies throughout the day, Cabrera overcame two bogeys near the end of the day to make sure that there would be no playoff between him and McNeill. Jim Justice presented the beautiful trophy to Cabrera, and the beautiful weekend in the hills came to a close.

Webb Simpson, Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson, Bud Cauley, Brendon Todd, Cameron Tringale, and even Tom Watson had good weeks in White Sulpher Springs. Watson, who is picking his squad for the Ryder Cup as captain, had a good look at some of his potential candidates for the team.

Jim Justice has done an amazing job making the Greenbrier Classic into one of the favorite tournaments for golfers in the PGA. The fans in Greenbrier County adore it as well, and business in the county is always booming in July with the PGA in town. Although the locals may be a bit upset with the heavy amount of traffic influxing the hills for the week, most around southern West Virginia have great things to say about the tournament.

The Greenbrier Classic Concert Series is also a major draw in the town, in which some of the greatest singers and groups from across the country perform. This year, Adam Levine & Maroon 5 occupied the Friday night slot, while Jimmy Buffett found Parrotheads swaying on Saturday night.

The Pro-Am was exceptionally entertaining this year for locals, as stars from Duck Dynasty competed in a great competition, along with stars like George Lopez, Virginia Tech head football coach Frank Beamer, and many more.

And so, congrats to Angel Cabrera for his 3rd PGA Tour victory, and congrats to Greenbrier County for putting on a fantastic show.

Here are some highlights from the tournament: