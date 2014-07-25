‘UFC on FOX 12’ Main Card Preview

Ah yes, you can smell it in the air fight fans. The oversaturation of MMA continues after a weird week of compelling stories and changes to the combat sports landscape. Outside of a very good looking RFA card coming up this Friday, for the time being (until college football starts) Saturday belongs to the UFC.

For those who may still be on edge if they have watched the past two fight nights, this costless FOX card should be all you need to become a fan. This card is headlined by a stellar match up between two fighters looking to gain the number one contender spot in the UFC welterweight division. Those fighters are “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler and “The Immortal” Matt Brown. This matchup has fight of the year possibilities, which will be hard for both fighters coming off amazing recent performances. The goal is the title and these guys are all in.

The rest of the card will be stacked with the likes of Anthony Rumble Johnson, Antonio Nogueira, Clay Guida, Dennis Bermudez, Josh Thomson, and Bobby Green. While the focus of this article will be the main card, don’t overlook a few sneaky fights in the preliminaries. The Daron Cruickshank versus Jorge Masvidal match looks like a winner.

Robbie Lawler Versus Matt Brown

It is hard to pick a bout with two very exciting and likable fighters in the UFC. Both guys have found new life in their careers over the past year and are on the cusp of UFC gold. It all comes down to who executes their game plan better, but it is hard not to favor Lawler. Brown was almost finished in his last fight from a kick to the liver by Erik Silva and Lawler may institute the same game plan. The difference between the two is pacing. We all know how great a striker Lawler is, but one thing that does not get mentioned enough is his pace in the fight. Yes, it may have lost him a round or two in the past, but it is difficult to deny the ease of control he displays in the octagon. This will be no easy fight as Brown has a never quit attitude and has proven he can still finish the deal if hurt early. The direction that Matt Brown takes will be interesting in this fight. He could test the wrestling of Lawler, which won’t be easy, but may fend a little more than going toe to toe. Regardless, if Lawler hurts him early he may not be as passive as most and will finish the deal.

Prediction: Lawler wins via TKO in round 3

Anthony Johnson Versus Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Here, we have one fighter getting back in the thick of things in the UFC 205 division and one who may be looking at what is in his future. This is a great fight to truly see if Rumble is back, as Minotoro will look to get this down to the ground early. It is tough to envision that happening, as we saw what Johnson did to Phil Davis’ attempts. Look for this one to either end early or go the distance, as it seems Johnson is contempt with just outworking and scoring on his opponents. Call it maturity, or just boring, but Johnson needs this win to inch closer to a fight with a top 3 fighter. Nogueira just needs to do what he always has, which is overcome the early melee then execute. A mistake by Johnson could pay off huge for Nogueira, but will he be able to be an opportunist is the real question.

Prediction: Johnson wins via unanimous decision

Clay Guida Versus Dennis Bermudez

These two fighters will be keeping a close eye on the main event, as they are currently on the outside looking in. With the momentum of the welterweight division, a loss or win here could put a fighter in prime position or spell your doom. Bermudez comes in as slight favorite around -155. That is understandable as we are never sure which Clay Guida will show up. Which Guida will show up on Saturday evening, the one that beat Anthony Pettis 3 years ago or the one we have seen lately? His last fight went the distance and the same might happen here. This fight will truly be about who wants it more. The skills of Bermudez give him the edge and he has been on a roll as of late. It is hard not to see it here, but we should be in for a treat. Bermudez has mention that Guida's time has come and gone in the UFC and that may be just the fire he needs to prove him otherwise.

Prediction: Bermudez wins via unanimous decision.

Josh Thomson Versus Bobby Green

Lets face it, “The Punk” is pissed. Listening to a recent interview, one can tell Josh Thomson cannot wait to get back in the cage. After contemplating retirement due to the scoring efforts of the judges in his last match, he has a renewed vigor. Fans are hoping he wins just to get that mentality out of his head, as he is still not to far off from another run at the title. He takes on the gifted Bobby Green, who was finally able to land a fight after his two purposed matches with Abel Trujillo never came to fruition. Bobby had a very nice run in Strikeforce and that run has continued in the UFC. Green has won seven straight and has not lost since 2011. Bobby has all the skills, but is sometimes hesitant. Against an opponent like Thomson that will be his downfall. As good as a fighter that Green is, he seems to dwindle at turning moments in his career. This is another one of those moments Bobby Green and he is standing across the cage from a guy who may have been one broken thumb away from fighting for the title. Green will need to execute his game plan perfectly. This should be great early, but the savvy and skill of Thomson should prevail. Look for Thomson to finish Green with a choke hold.

Prediction: Thomson wins via 2nd round submission with rear naked choke

Keep an eye on the preliminaries as we finally get to see what Patrick Cummins can do with a full camp. In addition, we have some ladies making their UFC debuts in the preliminaries. It should be a great night of fights and look for the recap right here on VAVEL MMA!