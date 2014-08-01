Why You Need To Tune In For ‘Invicta FC 8’

In all honesty, this writer was not too happy to see Invicta FC sign the fight pass deal with the UFC. The first question that came to mind was why? Why would they make a deal with what could technically be considered a rival company? While you hear rumors of outstanding fighter pay and others things that could possibly cause the promotion to fold there was always hope. After attending and covering two Invicta events this writer thought there was no way any of that could be true. Shannon Knapp is a smart pioneering figure that has put together a roster of unbelievable fighters and exciting cards any MMA fan would enjoy. After Invicta FC 7 there was news that 2014 would be busy for the promotion; they would showcase around 4 or 5 events. Yours truly was ecstatic to hear this and immediately looked at my schedule to try and guess the dates these fight cards would take place. One month went by, then two, then four, then six and even though the promotion was busy with signing 15 new fighters, and hiring the irreplaceable Julie Kedzie as the new matchmaker. Still there was no card announcement.

After much time passed, it was eventually announced, “Invicta signs deal with UFC Fight Pass!” Frankly this writer was appalled. Why would they go to a medium that even some diehard UFC fans won’t subscribe to? No one wants to envision his or her favorite promotion getting lost in the very polarizing format that is the UFC Fight Pass. After much thought it became apparent that my worries were unfounded. Why? Because Shannon is right: these girls need to be seen and after some of the troubles with their previous formats of pay per views Fight Pass is the perfect place for Invicta. Does this partnership mean Invicta will serve as a feeding ground for the women’s division in the UFC? Yes it does and it should. No matter how great Invicta FC is and how wonderful Shannon treats her fighters they are fighters and similar to the males the goal is clear: get to the big stage. For many Invicta fighters they are one huge step closer to the big stage and that we all have to be thankful for. That said, many apologies to Shannon Knapp and the rest of the Invicta promotion. This writer can admit when he was wrong. Enough about yours truly and the many reason this writer loves Invicta FC. Hopefully after reading all of this you, the reader, will want to see what all the fuss is about. Tune in on September 6th to find out!

THE FIGHT CARD

Tickets are now on sale for Invicta FC 8. There are two titles on the line in the atomweight (105) and for the vacant strawweight (115) divisions. Michelle “Karate Hottie” Waterson is a star. Her skills, mixed with her looks and personality will give her the opportunity to supersede the champion in the big show promotion the more she is showcased.

Her fight with Jessica Penne for the title was a classic and proved that Michelle is here to stay. She is one of the most exciting fighters in the sport today. Her controlled chaotic striking has got her into some trouble in the past. The thing that needs to be said about Waterson is after the Penne fight we noticed that her wrestling and ground game had improved. With the huge layoff between fights it will be intriguing to see how much she has improved since then. Her opponent is Yasuko Tamada who is a veteran of the woman's promotions overseas with the likes of Valkyrie, Jewels and Deep-Jewels. She brings a well-rounded attack with a smooth submission game to the match. This woman has a world of experience and has faced some of the best in the world. This will be a difficult match up for both ladies.

The co-main event will be a match between Katja Kankaanpaa and the newly signed former XFC strawweight champion Stephanie “Snowflake” Eggink. This writer is happy for Stephanie who has missed a few opportunities while staying loyal to the XFC promotion. She is a talented fighter with some of the best ground game in the division. This is a great opportunity for her but she is facing a mean opponent in Katja. Katja has victories against current UFC fighter Juliana Lima and her only blemish is the match she lost to TUF 20 contestant JoJo Calderwood.

The rest of the card is filled with great competitors and there is even a little heat on display in the match up between Veronica Rothenhausler and Charmaine Tweet. TUF 18 alums Peggy Morgan and Roxanne Modafferi also have bouts with the “Happy Warrior” fight living WMMA icon Tara La Rosa. Standouts Ediane Gomez and Ashley Cummins are fighters to see but the entire card is stacked from top to bottom. Look for our full preview soon for predictions for the entire card.

KC IS A FIGHT TOWN

Ever been to KC? It has beautiful parks, an insane history and a great artistic culture. They also enjoy looking fights! Can’t help but get pumped up that this card takes place the historic Municipal Hall in Kansas City, Mo. After hosting their first events at the great Ameristar Casino this is an awesome upgrade. Invicta, Shamrock KC, and even Titan FC all call Kansas City home and when you see the crowd you will know why. Especially in Invicta as they love seeing these girls fight. Who knew there were Aussies in KC but if you ever looked now TUF 20 participate Bec Rowdy Rawlings fight then not only would you see them but hear them over and over. Oi, oi, oi!

FUTURE STARS

Dana White snatching up 11 fighters from Invicta was no fluke. Yes he completely decimated the strawweight division but once you see the girls from TUF 20 compete you will know why. All you have to do is look the skills of in this writer's opinion, one of the best fighters in the division now UFC strawweight Claudia Gadelha to see. She fought for Invicta and would be in the house if not for a few reasons. Get familiar with the names on this card as you will undoubtedly see them again and some you will see in the UFC.

Tickets are on sale now and we have provided the link below. Hurry up and purchase as they will sell out fast. For those not in this writer's wonderful state, come on down and put down that 10 bucks and look the complete library of Invicta FC before you settle into this card. Look for our preview in the coming weeks and as always enjoy the fights!

INVICTA FC 8 CARD

Date: Sat., Sept. 6, 2014 on Fight Pass

Location: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Main Event:

105 lbs.: Invicta Atomweight Champion Michelle Waterson vs. Yasuko Tamada

Co-Main Event:

115 lbs.: Stephanie Eggink vs. Katja Kankaanpaa for vacant strawweight title

Fight Pass Line Up:

135 lbs.: Tonya Evinger vs. Ediane Gomes

135 lbs.: Tara LaRosa vs. Roxanne Modafferi

145 lbs.: Irene Aldana vs. Peggy Morgan

155 lbs.: Veronica Rothenhausler vs. Charmaine Tweet

125 lbs.: DeAnna Bennett vs. Michelle Ould

125 lbs.: Ashley Cummins vs. Alexa Grasso

125 lbs.: J.J. Aldrich vs. Delaney Owen

125 lbs.: Jodie Esquibel vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Tickets Link

http://www.ticketmaster.com/Invicta-Fighting-Championships-tickets/artist/1804267

Invicta FC 8 Promo video



