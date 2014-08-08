Real Or Fake UFC 178 Main Event Opponents Jones and Cormier Have Week They Will Never Forget

Video courtesy of MMAFighting.com







Now for the aftermath. So far, the fallout has been critical but not devastating. Of course there are some who are calling foul, others saying it was a bad look for the sport. Even UFC commentator Joe Rogan had this to say about the exchange:

"This is real bad for the sport. It’s real bad. It’s real bad for public perception, it’s a weapon to be used against MMA. There’s such a negative connotation attached to what that is. That’s just violence. The difference between that kind of violence and the violence of a sport is that everyone is agreeing to this scenario."

"That’s a streetfight. That’s a world champion Mixed Martial Arts fighter and an Olympic Wrestler, and they’re street fighting. That’s bad for everybody. That’s bad for wrestling, that’s bad for MMA, that’s bad for sports."

Even with that being said Rogan can’t deny what this does for the matchup.

"Does it bum me out? No. No, it doesn’t make me upset. I’m not upset, I’m looking forward to watching this fight even more now."

"I’m not gonna pretend that’s not fun. I’m not gonna pretend that didn’t make everyone way more excited for that fight, because it for f***ing sure did."

Regardless of if this writer feels it was a bad light for the sport, it is what it is. Does yours truly feel like it was staged? No, he do not. If you have ever been in an altercation you should be able to gauge if it is real or not. When Jon pressed his head up against DC, that was with intent. These guys really don’t care for each other which is warranted when you you are the alpha dogs in a combat sport. So, we were not surprised that DC pushed him and of course the melee that followed afterwards. There have been talks about potential lawsuits that both fighters and Zuffa would have to deal, with but hopefully those suppress. Fake or not, aren’t you more pumped up for this fight?

There was also an verbal altercation at ESPN studios between the two but as of now the video has been taken down by the UFC. However the words will linger forever.

Cormier: I wish they would let me next door so I can spit in your f–king face.

Jones: You know I would absolutely kill you if you ever did something like that, right?

Cormier: You could never kill me.

Jones: Oh, I bet you I could.

Cormier: Then you should try, Jon. You really should try, Jon.

Jones: I will literally kill you if you spit in my face. Literally kill you.

Cormier: Let’s try that, Jon.

Jones: I’m not saying I would fight you. I said I would kill you if you do some silly sh-t like that.

Cormier: So Jon, do you think I’m just going to sit there and let you kill me, Jon? I mean, really?

Cormier: I wish they would let me next door so I can spit in your f–king face.

Jones: You know I would absolutely kill you if you ever did something like that, right?

Cormier: You could never kill me.

Jones: Oh, I bet you I could.

Cormier: Then you should try, Jon. You really should try, Jon.

Jones: I will literally kill you if you spit in my face. Literally kill you.

Cormier: Let’s try that, Jon.

Jones: I’m not saying I would fight you. I said I would kill you if you do some silly sh-t like that.

Cormier: So Jon, do you think I’m just going to sit there and let you kill me, Jon? I mean, really?

Even though there are many great matchups in the upcoming radar for the UFC, this is exactly what the fans needed. Some true heat. Fighters are so humbled, so nonchalant about their opponents out of respect, and yes we get it. The sport was based off of respect. However, sometimes we need just a little more raw hatred to get our blood boiling.

News came out yesterday about the buys for the last Chris Weidman and Ronda Rousey fight, but we have a feeling UFC 178 will surpass it. Everybody already wanted to see this fight in the MMA community and now you can add the rest of planet earth.

Don’t sleep on the noise between co-mains Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Those two have been yapping since day one and with the amount of appearances they have left we could see some fireworks there. This writer has a feeling this will be one of the most watched weigh-ins of all time.

Mark your calendars, folks. September 27th will be one to remember.