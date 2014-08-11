5 Reasons MMA Is Superior To Boxing Today

Pre-ramble:

Sure, the point of both sports is to inflict physical damage to your opponent using a mixture of pure strength, explosiveness, technique, and heart. MMA and boxing both require incredible discipline and focus to be able to compete at a high level.

MMA is the brash young hothead raging through puberty. Boxing is your father or grandfather, drawing on a remarkable tapestry of history to bring the sport into present context. He needs to embellish, of course, because the haze of cigarette smoke in Madison Square Garden is long gone. He tells you about the reliability of the Studebaker and recalls fond pre-launch memories of the Edsel, while MMA is drawing Millennials into its embrace like a super-duper bug zapper placed in the middle of the Florida Everglades under the guise of Operation: Kill Mosquitoes.

1. Marketing

Dana White and company have built a behemoth with incredible staying-power out of a bunch of magic beans they purchased from Jack at the local market. If anyone remembers early UFC matches, there were no weight classes, even fewer rules, and each fight was a solitary 5-minute round for all the marbles. Now, UFC is gaining momentum like a runaway freight train on a Teflon track. Watching UFC matches immediately reminds this writer of the Jean Claude Van Damme movie Bloodsport.