It's an Incredible World We Live In
We live in a world where a 23 year old phenom named Mike Trout is the best player in baseball and can do everything possible on a baseball diamond. (Kelvin Kuo/ USA TODAY Sports)

We as fans sometimes forget just how incredible the world of sports is today. Sometimes, we get so caught up in trying to follow what the latest breaking news story is, or what player did something horrible, or who has been caught cheating that we forget just how blessed we are as fans to have all of this unfolding in front of us...

The NL Central is experiencing its most fun, exciting divison race in years. The Brewers, Cardinals, and Pirates are all within three games of each other and are playing fantastic baseball at the same time. Once we get to September, it seems all they'll be doing is playing each other.

The AL West has the two best teams in the AL dueling with each other as the A's hold a three game lead over the Angels, who also happen to have the best player in baseball.

Speaking of the Angels... Mike Trout is only 23, but he plays like a cross between DiMaggio and Mays with a little bit of Griffey thrown in and every night makes a defensive play that takes our collective breath away. Next thing you know, he's sitting a tape measure that goes so far it defies the laws of physics.