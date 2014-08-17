One-On-One Interview With Pro Fighter Maureen “Babyface” Riordon

Entrepreneur, business woman, mother, wife, and fighter. These are a few words you could use to describe the very busy and extremely active Maureen “Babyface” Riordon. Currently she has one professional kickboxing event under Glory, her first pro MMA fight for RFA and now one professional boxing match for NCWB1. There aren't too many things Maureen doesn’t do. One thing you will never find her doing is sitting around wasting time. This young lady has took the world as your stage theory and dismantled it. No longer should the phrase be 'Carpe Diem', as it should now read 'Carpe Babyface'

Unfortunately, her pro debut in mixed martial arts did not go as planned. She lost a first round submission to the tough as nails Marion Reneau. Her pro boxing debut for NCWB1 against Lita Mae Button also did not go in her favor. Maureen was kind enough to give us an amazing amount of time to talk before her boxing match about any and everything that is Team Babyface. A woman so real and candid like this you could talk with for hours. Take a listen to the interview and don't ever approach one of her sons asking for their “sisters” phone number, because she's taken and not having it. Enjoy!

The interview is conducted in three segments.

Make sure you give Maureen "Babyface" Riordon a glance on all her social media pages and websites.

