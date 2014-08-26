Brock Lesnar Vs John Cena: What Will Happen At Night Of Champions?

John Cena just doesn’t know when to quit.

Despite being utterly obliterated by the Beast Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam earlier this month in a spectacular two-move display which won the 37-year-old his 4th WWE title, Cena has already invoked his automatic rematch clause to give him a chance to take the belt back at the next pay-per-view on September 21st, Night of Champions.

Paul Heyman’s client, who is the one in 21-1, will defend his title in Nashville, TN, as the WWE PPV calendar winds into its final quarter. But how likely is Lesnar, the man who broke Undertaker’s unparalleled Wrestlemania winning streak back in April, to lose?

Spoiler alert: not very. Let’s take a look at some of the potential outcomes:

Cena gets German Suplexed into oblivion – again

It only took 16 German Suplexes, two F-5s and a jab at Undertaker for Lesnar to take the coveted unified belt, and quite honestly, there is no reason why that can’t happen again. 15-time Champion Cena could barely stand up for most of the 16-minute bout at SummerSlam, managing to put Lesnar in his signature STF just once and kick out at two just as many times, but Heyman’s beast escaped it with ease before continuing his onslaught.

Obviously Cena will come back stronger at Night of Champions and will work his hustling, loyal, respectful ass off to try and gain his unprecedented 16th WWE title, and more importantly, some pride. But if this match goes straight with no interference, there is no way on the planet that Cena wins. Which segues well into the next scenario…

Cena wins through interference

Suspend reality for a few paragraphs here and believe that WWE Creative will put the title back on their poster boy. That last clause actually makes it sound like they will, but that won’t happen. Why?

Because everything is about Lesnar and has to continue that way, otherwise his whole year would be entirely pointless. He’s only a part-time superstar, so yes, he won’t hold the title forever, but why would they ruin all of the momentum he achieved at Wrestlemania (when he beat Undertaker to end his streak at 21 consecutive wins) and at SummerSlam by giving him the belt for one month.

So, interference. That sounds like a viable, if not exactly Cena-like, way for him to win. But who would interfere to benefit Cena? The Authority? Maybe, but if they did decide to get in the way it would be for an entirely different reason which will come later. And with Lesnar being their supposed ‘Plan C’, it wouldn’t make total sense. Undertaker? Whilst that would be wonderful, it seems more likely that he’d prefer to come out post-match, hopefully when Lesnar is battered and bruised, and Tombstone him. But that would only serve to set up a feud which would have to culminate in a rematch at Wrestlemania 31, so it’s probably too early for that. Maybe, just maybe, Paul Heyman decides he doesn’t want to manage Lesnar anymore and does his level best to make sure he loses. Okay, back to seriousness.

Basically, there’s no way Cena wins by interference. An appearance by The Authority wouldn’t exactly be a shock, but it would likely only be to make sure that Cena doesn’t win. If they can’t have the title, it may as well go to someone who hasn’t actively been rallying against them in recent months.

Mr Money in the Bank decides his time is now

Or rather, Triple H decides for him. As Lesnar’s music plays and that villainous smile creeps across his face whilst Heyman menacingly raises his hand in the air, leather-clad Seth Rollins swaggers down the ramp holding his briefcase, whilst WWE’s COO smugly walks beside him. A bad concept in principle, but wait! Kane appears from nowhere and pummels Lesnar, allowing the former SHIELD member to cash in and win his maiden WWE title.

And back to reality, because we all know that won’t happen. It’ll be months before Rollins cashes in and it won’t be against Lesnar.