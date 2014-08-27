US Open: Federer and Serena Cruise on Day 2

Young American Cici Bellis took the headlines of day two of the US Open by becoming the youngest to win since Anna Kournikova in 1996. She upended Dominika Cibulkova in one of the only upsets on the day. Favorites including Roger Federer and Serena Williams rolled their way into the second round. There was still some drama, but the best is yet to come.

Men's Singles

Roger Federer eased to a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over 76th-ranked Marinko Matosevic of Australia with Michael Jordan looking on. Jordan was Federer's guest on the night and the second seed put on a show, especially on his back hand. Matosevic's many antics could not throw Federer off and his attempts to serve and volley were futile. Federer will meet Sam Groth in the second round. Groth has reportedly clocked a 160 mph serve.

American John Isner defeated Marcos Giron 7-6 (5), 6-2, 7-6 (2). Giron is the defending NCAA champion. Isner had only a 68% first-serve percentage, but did not double fault in the match. Another American, Sam Querrey, moved on with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez. It was only Querrey's third fifth-set win. The other American to move on after day two was Tim Smyczek.

The only upset in the men's draw on day two was minor with 17-year-old Borna Coric beating 29th-ranked Lukas Rosol in straight sets. Coric made it through qualifying and won his first Grand Slam match convincingly. Rosol is the man that dumped Rafael Nadal out of Wimbledon two years ago.

Women's Singles

Serena Williams overpowered the young American Taylor Townsend. Townsend had no answer for the big serve of the number one player. Williams won 88% of her net points as opposed to just 38% by Townsend. The win sets up another match against an American. Vania King, Williams' next opponent, is just one of the numerous American women still standing. She got by the former number-four ranked woman in the world, Francesca Schiavone.

Cici Bellis From @USTA

Madison Keys won easily today. It took Nicole Gibbs three sets to get past Caroline Garcia. Coco Vandeweghe lost the first set but took the last two easily to move on. Christina McHale, Shelby Rogers and Varvara Lepchenko were the other Americans to advance today.

Other Action

Two of the top men's doubles squads were ousted on day two. Rohan Bopanna and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi lost in straight sets after dropping the first set tiebreaker 10-12. They are the 13th ranked team in the competition but they should not lose that position as the 14th ranked team of Treat Huey and Dominic Inglot lost in straight sets as well.

A match between Tomas Berdych and Lleyton Hewitt highlights day three at the US Open. Venus Williams will be in action against Timea Bacsinszky. Americans Sloane Stephens, Ryan Harrison, Steve Johnson, Madison Brengle, and the Bryan Brothers are also in action on Wednesday.