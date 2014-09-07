'Invicta FC 8' Main Card Recap: Waterson Retains Atomweight Title

The city of Kansas City, Missouri has a short and successful history with the Invicta FC organization. Saturday brought the 8th event, Michelle Waterson versus Yasuko Tamada, from the all-female professional mixed martial arts organization at the historic Municipal Auditorium. One may question if the card airing on the UFC Fight Pass had anything to do with lax turn out. Regardless, the fights were explosive and there were some surprising and somewhat controversial decisions.

It will be interesting to see the final results of viewers from the Fight Pass bump but those in attendance witnessed a spectacular night of mixed martial arts action. In an evening that saw a dominant performance by Michelle Waterson (12-3) against Yasuko Tamada (15-9-3) and a stunning last-second submission victory for Katja Kankaanpaa (10-1) over Stephanie Eggink (4-2) Invicta FC 8 was the proper event to kick off the women's promotion on UFC Fight Pass.

Most of us knew it would be a pretty hefty task to see Yasuko Tamada upset Michelle Waterson. While she comes from an amazing pedigree and is a gifted fighter and champion, she was physically outmatched by Waterson. During the press conference, this writer asked Michelle what she gets her weight back to before the fight. She replied by saying in the morning she weighed 115 pounds though she did eat some BBQ! Yasuko still looked every bit 105 during the fight and the sheer power of Waterson was felt often and early.

To say that Michelle Waterson has come a long way in her striking is an understatement. While there are still things to improve on her accuracy has gotten better and her power has really picked up. Waterson implored leg kick after leg kick mixed in with some good fakes and combinations.

All the credit in the world is due to Yasuko who ate everything Waterson threw and was dropped multiple times but keep returning. Knees to the body where also on the menu this evening but maybe the most impressive move was the roundhouse kick that looked magnificent.

Finally in the third round, she was able to finish Tamada with another knee that sent Tamada back against the cage only to be finished with a right hook from Waterson. Whomever is next for the ‘Karate Hottie’ will see an even more improved Waterson next time and that my friends is a danger vision. We are curious to see if she ever decides to go up in weight as she clearly could mix it up with the strawweights. For now she is happy being the champion at 105 and we could not have a better champion to represent that division.

Hands down the most stunning victory of the night goes to Katja Kankaanpaa over Stephanie Eggink. In a fight that was all over the place, Eggink was on the verge of pulling off the victory and capturing the vacant strawweight title. She had a clear advantage in the scoring table with a three rounds to one advantage over Katja. Knowing she needed a finish to win this fight the championship round kicked into high gear for Kankaanpaa.

During the course of the match the striking edge went to Eggink but on the mat Snowflake repeatedly put Katja in positions of trouble but could not submit her. You could see the slight bit of frustration on Eggink’s face as we entered the later rounds as she could not put away the Finnish product.

Rather it be a D’arce choke or Brabo choke our dragon submission (yes we heard all three) to pull it off in the way Katja was able to was a sight most of us missed. It truly came out of nowhere in the scramble between the two fighters. Great never say die attitude for Katja as she looked as if she knew there was only one way for her to finish this match. It was truly one of the gasping moments of the evening and a really great fight. We are hoping to see Mizuki Inoue challenge for the title unless Stephanie gets the call up to the UFC more than likely we will see her again soon.

Tonya Evinger (14-5) has always carried a chip on her shoulder and with good reason. With a nickname like Triple Threat, she has the tools to compete with anyone in the 135-145 weight class. Proving the doubters wrong she was able to utilize her great wrestling to score some explosive takedowns on Ediane Gomes (10-3).

Gomes was never able to really find her groove as Tonya showed that country strong power she has and landed a few overhand rights that Gomes felt. Those set her up for the takedowns and once she got in position to go for a submission she secured the arm bar on Ediane and made her tap.

It was very impressive for Evinger who would have been riding a complete high horse if she had only made weight. It would be nice to see Tonya in the cage with someone like Cyborg to introduce her to the 135 division. She does not feel as if she has too much more time in the sport so a title shot would be great except a quick turnaround to December does not sound like a good idea. Regardless it was stellar victory for her as she reminded us all in the press conference that she never gave us a chance.

The rest of the main card saw a vigorous striking display by Roxanne Modafferi (16-11) over Tara LaRosa (21-5) in one of the more fun matches of the evening. Being friends made no mind as these women gave it their all and excited the crowd who were pleased to see the two compete for the third time. Roxy followed her coach’s game plan perfectly as she responded to each call and gave a nice showing to the naysayers on her striking.

Deanna Bennett (5-0) is a name many won’t forget soon as she landed some demolishing knees to the body of Michelle Ould (7-4). While the fight felt like it could have been stopped in the first round, they pressed onto the next. Once the second started, it was only a matter of time for Deanna to find the opening and hit the liver once again to end the fight. Bennett is already a beast at 135 but at 125 should could be set to fight for the title. I think she need to fight a top fighter like Vanessa Porto before we can say just that but the sky's the limit.

Charmaine Tweet (6-4) gave Veronica Rothenhausler (1-1) a run for her money by finishing her in the first round. While most people thought Heartbreaker would win that was not on Tweet’s radar for Saturday night. She showed off some impressive footwork and head movement which never allowed Veronica to feel comfortable.

After landing a shot that put Veronica on the mat, Charmaine was very opportunistic and jumped on top for the finish due to ground and pound. While Charmaine mentioned at the post fight presser that she does have plans to move back down to 145 she really enjoyed fighting closer to her walk around weight. That won’t be the last we see of Veronica and hopefully this fight will show her that no matter how much power you have it does not always make the difference.

It was sad to hear there were issues during the UFC Fight Pass inline which occurred during the main event. Many were unable to see the dominant performance by Waterson. UFC representatives commented at the presser that they promise to make good on those who missed the inline but we will have to see.

The prelims were filled with exciting fights though many folks felt the Cummins - Grasso fight was horribly scored as Ashley won the first two rounds of that fight. An amazing match between Jinh Yu Frey and Jodie Esquibel as it should be considered for Fight of the Night. Both those women are tough outs. As is JJ Aldrich who looks like she may in near future be one of the better strikers on the roster.

Invicta’s next event has been mentioned to be outside of KC so will have to stay on the lookout for that. It was another stellar event for the top promotion in women's mixed martial arts and with the mention by Invicta FC President Shannon Knapp of 2015 seeing an event every other month there is tons to be excited for. The next event is set for December so full card announcements should be made in the next few months.

The full results from Invicta FC 8 Waterson - Tamada

