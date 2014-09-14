Mayweather - Maidana Live Fight Results of 2014 Boxing

Final: Maidana believes that to him, he won. He says Mayweather may have put his hand in his mouth, but he did not bite him.

Final: Maidana says that he did not bite Mayweather.

Final: Jim Gray is asking Mayweather about Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather said he is not "ducking" any opponent, and he will like to eventually fight Manny.

Final: Mayweather gives himself a C for his performance tonight.

Final: "My fingers were numb after the 8th round," Mayweather referring to the bite.

Final: Mayweather saying that Maidana's bite had his hand feeling numb in his post game interview with Jim Gray.

Final: First judge had 115-112 Mayweather. Second and third judges had 116-111 Mayweather.

Round 12 (:00): All three judges had Mayweather. Mayweather wins, remains undefeated!

Round 12 (:00): 117-110 on the scorecard for Mayweather.

Round 12 (:00): Winner to be announced in a minute.

Round 12 (:00): And that ends the match. Mayweather was being smart in that final round. He ran around and wasted time knowing that he may have won.

Round 12 (:25): A few more hits to the body of Mayweather by Maidana.

Round 12 (:36): Mayweather keeps glancing at the clock.

Round 12 (1:17): Maidana cornered Mayweather, got a few punches in, but Floyd keeps circling around the ring.

Round 12 (1:38): Crowd booing Mayweather for running around.

Round 12 (1:55): Mayweather moving around, buying time.

Round 12 (2:33): Mayweather running around a lot in this round, knowing that he may have won.

Round 11 (:09): Another shot connected by Floyd.

Round 11 (:45): Two body shots by Mayweather.

Round 11 (1:00): A right handed hit by Mayweather.

Round 11 (1:30): Maidana corners Mayweather again but ref splits the two due to Maidana using his elbow.

Round 11 (2:05): Maidana takes a bit of rest after being hit in the groin.

Round 11 (2:18): Another left hand by Mayweather.

Round 11 (2:35): A nice left hand by Mayweather.

Round 10 (:00): Another slow round, but more punches thrown than Round 9. Losing a point in that round will hurt Maidana.

Round 10 (:12): A few body shots landed by Maidana.

Round 10 (1:04): Maidana coming out aggressive after losing a point.

Round 10 (1:30): Maidana holds Mayweather then pushes him to the ground. One-point taken off Maidana.

Round 10 (1:58): Maidana throwing some jabs.

Round 10 (2:43): Maidana will probably need 3 strong rounds to actually win.

Round 9 (:00): A very slow round. A lot of holding. Not much action.

Round 9 (:24): Things picking up a bit at the end of this round. A few punches thrown, but hardly any landed.

Round 9 (1:28): A very slow round. Too much holding.

Round 9 (2:11): So much holding going on.

Round 8 (:00): After all the complaining, the round comes to an end.

Round 8 (:28): Game on hold, while the ref tries to clear this up.

Round 8 (:28): Mayweather still complaining that Maidana bit him.

Round 8 (:28): Mayweather saying that Maidana bit his hand.

Round 8 (:32): Both players exchange right handers.

Round 8 (:47): A solid right by Maidana.

Round 8 (1:04): A left hand by Mayweather.

Round 8 (1:25): Both players getting tired. A lot of hugging going on.

Round 7 (:00): A lot of body shots in round 7.

Round 7 (:14): Mayweather dodges a double jab by Maidana.

Round 7 (:37): Stiff right hand landed by Mayweather to the mid section of Maidana.

Round 7 (1:26): Maidana missing a left hook. Came very close.

Round 7 (1:55): Couple of body shots by Maidana again.

Round 7 (2:29): 59-55 Mayweather is up on the score.

Round 6 (:00): Mayweather has a bit of blood on his lip.

Round 6 (:00): A lot of movement in this round as well. Both guys getting a bit tired. Maidana continues his effort to corner Mayweather.

Round 6 (1:21): Mayweather throws a right hand that grazes Maidana.

Round 6 (1:57): Mayweather doing a good job of avoiding Maidana's jabs.

Round 6 (3:00): Julius Erving in the building!

Round 5 (:00): A couple of punches landed by both sides in round 5.

Round 5 (1:06): Maidana with another counter punch.

Round 5 (2:00): Counter right hand by Maidana.

Round 5 (2:20): A jab and a strong right hand by Mayweather.

Round 4 (:00): Maidana definitely took round 4. Got a few body shots. He also got a few jabs.

Round 4 (:51): Mayweather a good right hand to the back of Maidana's head.

Round 4 (1:37): Maidana throwing body shots.

Round 4 (1:58): A few good punches by Maidana.

Round 4 (2:19): Maidana continues to corner Mayweather.

Round 3 (:00): Mayweather landed a couple of counter punches in the round.

Round 3 (:31): Left handed jab landed by Maidana.

Round 3 (1:33): Counter right hand landed by Mayweather.

Round 3 (2:30): Maidana had Mayweather cornered for a few seconds.

Round 2 (:00): An aggressive round. More punches landed.

Round 2 (:02): Quick attacks by Maidana. Mayweather escapes.

Round 2 (:12): Mayweather connects a right hand.

Round 2 (1:11): Maidana trying to corner Mayweather and land a few punches. Mayweather dodges his jabs with his quickness.

Round 2 (2:09): Both players more aggressive in this round. Exchanged a few jabs.

Round 2 (2:40): Mayweather missed a huge left hook.

Round 1 (:00): Maidana using fake punches to freeze Mayweather up a bit.

Round 1 (:00): First round ends. Very little punches landed. A lot of movement by Mayweather.

Round 1 (:59): Mayweather using his quick footwork, moving around in the ring, side to side.

Round 1 (1:40): Maidana had Mayweather on the ropes for a quick second.

Round 1 (2:11): Both players throwing a lot of misses.

8:06 P.M. EST: We are underway!

8:04 P.M. EST: Floyd Mayweather introduced.

8:04 P.M. EST: Marcos Maidana introduced.

8:03 P.M. EST: Kenny Bayless is the referee in charge.

8:02 P.M. EST: Both players in ring, about to be introduced.

10:59 P.M. EST: Maidana just walked in and now Mayweather approaching the ring.

10:55 P.M. EST: Well, here we go. The fight is almost underway.

10:51 P.M. EST: Now the United States Nation Anthem sang by Monica.

10:50 P.M. EST: Maidana warming up while all this singing goes on.

10:48 P.M. EST: An Argentinian National Anthem now!

10:46 P.M. EST: National Anthem time!

10:45 P.M. EST: Maidana gave Mayweather a tough time the last time these two met. Could Maidana come out victorious this time?

10:40 P.M. EST: Maidana on the other hand, has a total of 31 wins via KO. Maidana doesn’t have many physical advantages on Mayweather, but in the end it only takes on good punch to put someone down.

10:38 P.M. EST: Since Mayweather scoffs at the word legacy and what it means, it will be interesting to see how he (or if he) responds to this criticism. A lot of Boxing pundits have been trying to stock the fire by saying Mayweather has to win this fight via a knock out. After hearing all of the talk, this writer felt it necessary to do a bit of research and Mayweather hasn’t won a fight via knockout since 2011. That is a staggering statistic to say the least.

10:36 P.M. EST: Mayweather only managed to win his last fight by a majority decision. He has long been criticizes for his supposed lack of knockout power and that he throws pillow punches (we are looking at you Skip Bayless).

Look the Floyd Mayweather vs. Marcos Maidana 2 weigh in here:

10:32 P.M. EST: Mayweather would love to retire undefeated. He is slowly closing in on the end of his in-ring career and it would be quite the achievement. There has been speculation that Mayweather is lining up these last few fights to potentially surpass the legendary Rocky Marciano. Mayweather claims to have no concern for such things, but who wouldn’t want to break a long-standing record? Can Mayweather manage to defeat Maidana once again?

FLOYD MAYWEATHER VS MARCOS MAIDANA

37 AGE 31

Grand Rapids, Michigan ORIGIN Margarita, Santa Fe, Argentina

5' 8" HEIGHT 5' 7"

72" REACH 69"

46|0|0 RECORD 35|4|0



10:31 P.M. EST: Maidana managed to get in a few good shots on Mayweather in their first fight. This shocked some due to the fact that Mayweather is known as such a defensive wizard. The fact that Maidana managed to hurt him a bit resonated with everyone, including Mayweather himself.

10:30 P.M. EST: Mayweather may be great, but his opponent Marcos Maidana is an awesome fighter in his own right. El Chino (Maidana) has an impressive 35-4 record and looks to build on that tonight.

10:28 P.M. EST: Mayweather has a stranglehold on the five world titles he currently holds. Mayweather is currently the TBRB junior middleweight champion, WBC Super welterweight champion, WBC welterweight champion, WBC diamond super welterweight belt and WBA (Super) super welterweight champion. It’s rare in this day and age that a boxer could hold and successfully defend that many titles at once.

10:27 P.M. EST: No matter how you feel about Mayweather personally you have to respect what he has managed to accomplish thus far in the world of professional boxing. Mayweather is widely known as pound for pound the best Boxer in the sport today. His insane 46-0 record is proof of the dominance he has since debuting in October 1996 against Roberto Apodaca.

10:25 P.M. EST: Welcome to Vavel USA’s live coverage of Floyd Mayweather vs. Marcos Maidana 2! Maidana finally gets another shot a Mayweather’s gold. Will Maidana become the one in forty-six? Can Maidana do the unthinkable?