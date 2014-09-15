Liam McGeary Next In Line For Newton: ’Bellator 124’ Main Card Reactions

While the end of the night did not produce the same WWE-esque antics many feel Bellator MMA has embraced lately, Bellator 124 did end on some fireworks from Emanuel Newton. The light heavyweight champion defended his title on Friday night in convincing fashion with a victory over Joey Beltran. True to form, he landed on his second attempt on a spinning back punch in the third round that found the chin of Beltran. This came after Liam McGeary submission win over Kelly Anundson in the co-main event. It was a fast night for the promotion and a good start to jampacked weekend of MMA action.

The main event between Emanuel Newton (24-7-1 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) and Joey Beltran (15-11 MMA, 2-2 BMMA) was exactly the knuckle scraper we expected. The first two rounds saw Beltran gaining the edge in the striking while Newton used counter punches and spinning attacks in defense.The first round went in Newton’s favor as he was outstruck by Joey, but landed a take down that won him the close round. The second belonged to Beltran as he pushed the pace and defended well against the spinning assaults from Newton. Joey really keep the fight in the face of Emanuel which caused him to retreat all night. If this fight went longer, this strategy would have worked against Emanuel. Like a snake, he lured Beltran into the range and unleashed a spinning back punch that landed his forearm on the face of Beltran. This dropped him instantly and just like before Newtown wins by spinning back fist. Call it his signature move if you want, but will it be enough to hold off Liam.

Liam McGeary (9-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) found himself in a world of trouble against light heavyweight contender Kelly Anundson (9-3 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) before pulling off a spectacular submission. The rare inverted triangle was the only thing that could save Liam from the barrage of punches Kelly landed on his head. The night was pretty unfortunate for Kelly, as he was almost submitted by a few armlocks earlier that caused him to scream out in pain. When Newton and McGeary link up next, we will have to see if he can use his range to fend off the unorthodox attacks of Newton. Emanuel may be weary of the the take down knowing Liam has the submission skills to finish you no matter where you are on the mat.

The first two fights on Spike TV’s portion of Bellator 124 saw a snoozer between L.C. Davis (23-6 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) and Zeilton Rodrigues (12-4 MMA, 0-1 BMMA). The fight went to the ground early and became a grappling event that allowed the experience of L.C. to prevail. Ryan Couture (9-3 MMA, 1-0 BMMA) made quick work of Tom Bagnasco (3-3 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) with a first round finish. His return to the cage could not have gone any better with early submission of Tom who took the fight on late notice. Hopefully we will see Ryan return soon as he had a long layoff. He has a chance to do well in Bellator. He should see a winner from the October 3rd card. Bellator holds their next event on next Friday on September 19th.

Here are the full results from Bellator 124

Emanuel Newton def. Joey Beltran via knockout (spinning back fist) – Round 3, 3:07

Liam McGeary def. Kelly Anundson via submission (inverted triangle choke) – Round 1, 4:40

L.C. Davis def. Zeilton Rodrigues via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ryan Couture def. Tom Bagnasco via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:01

Adrian Hadribeaj def. Michael Hamida via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Sabah Homasi def. Eric Moon via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 1:07

Mike Hernandez def. Thomas Vasquez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

LeRoy Johnson def. Adrian Henderson via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jason Fischer def. Tony Hervey via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Eric Ramirez def. Cortez Phelia via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 3, 0:24

Justin Jaynes def. Ruben Baraiac via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:17 – 153-pound catchweight

Ben Reiter def. Shamir Garcia via unanimous decision