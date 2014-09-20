Mark Hunt Drops Roy Nelson ‘UFC Fight Night Japan’

Luckily for viewers across the globe, a main card starting at 3 AM Eastern Time on an early Saturday morning had no issues bringing eyes to another UFC Fight Night. When you have a main event featuring knockout artists like Roy Nelson and Mark Hunt, few people have any concerns staying up to look the fireworks. If you were one of those viewers then you witnessed an amazing KO from Mark Hunt as he leveled Roy Nelson in the second round. It was a perfect ending for a night filled with fantastic outcomes in Japan.





While the entire card saw an even split of 6 finishes and 6 decisions, we were all treated to the last two bouts having climactic endings to seal the deal on the event. In the headlining match, we saw two powerhouses in Mark Hunt (10-8-1) and Roy Nelson (20-10) who had no issues letting the hands go as expected. After the first round, it looked as if Nelson was in control early as both fighter landed blows, but Nelson’s seemed to have more effect. The second started with much of the same but a vicious right hand on a ducking Nelson ended the fight. While we are sure most of you did not expect this to go the full five rounds, it was still something to see. This is Nelson’s first loss via KO in the UFC.

Maybe one of the best fighters in the UFC who has not garnered much praise is the very talented Myles Jury (15-0). Undefeated in the UFC and with an easy dismantling of Takanori Gomi (35-10) the only thing to ask for him now is who’s next? For the naysayers that do not think his fighting is very entertaining, he proved them wrong on Saturday morning. If he is game, this writer would love to see him and Josh Thomson mix it up or maybe a match with Jim Miller. Myles is showing top ten form but it is just a heavy task climbing up the stacked lightweight division.

The matches between Yoshihiro Akiyama (14-5) against Amir Sadollah (6-5) and Miesha Tate (15-5) battling Rin Nakai (16-1) were both hard fought decisions that saw the victor in control throughout each bout. Rin is a great prospect for the 135 division and while there were talks during the broadcast about her making 115, that is a sight this writer does not care to see. She looks healthy and great at 135 and with a little more experience against this level of competition she will only improve.

The close call of the night went to Kiichi Kunimoto (18-5) against “Filthy” Richard Walsh (8-2). The first round scored in Walsh’s favor, but the key was round two. It could really have gone either way. The judges choices were even more persuaded once the third round ended, as it clearly went to Kunimoto. Watching the fight over you can really make a case for Walsh winning that second round, but it was unfortunately left in the judges hands. There were a few moments to finish the fight in the first to Richard and looking back he would have like to have that chance again. Walsh is now (1-1) in the UFC but this should not hold him back. He is still a great prospect who had to learn a hard lesson this night.

While it was a great night of fights, the main card kicked off with an impressive victory for flyweight fighter Kyoji Horiguchi. While this writer is still not a fan of his hands staying low so much, it is hard to hit him with his impressive footwork. John Delos Reyes (7-4) saw that early as he tried to deal with the unorthodox fighter. In the middle of first round Reyes took a shot for Horiguchi and Kyoji pounced on him for the finish. It was the best way to start the main card and if not for a few other impressive finishes could have resulted in bonus money.

Next up for the UFC is the pay per view UFC 178 Johnson verses Cariaso and we will have the full main card recap right here at VAVEL MMA.

Full results from UFC Fight Night Nelson - Hunt

Main card

Mark Hunt def. Roy Nelson via second-round walk-off KO (3:00)

Myles Jury def. Takanori Gomi via first-round KO (1:32)

Yoshihiro Akiyama def. Amir Sadollah via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Miesha Tate def. Rin Nakai via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Kiichi Kunimoto def. Richard Walsh via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Jon Delos Reyes via first-round TKO (3:48)

Undercard

Masanori Kanehara def. Alex Caceres via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Katsunori Kikuno def. Sam Sicilia via submission (rear-naked choke) (R2, 1:38)

Hyun Gyu Lim def. Takenori Soto via first-round TKO (1:18)

Kyung Ho Kang def. Michinori Tanaka via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Johnny Case def. Kazuki Tokudome via second-round TKO (2:34)

Maximo Blanco def. Dan Hooker via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)