Europe Leads USA 10-6 After Day Two Of Ryder Cup

Europe was once again unreliable in the morning session, but just like day one, they stormed back to take a commanding lead in the Ryder Cup. The captured a total of five points on Saturday to extend their lead over the United States of America 10-6.

Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy are no longer winless, as the duo scored the third point of the foursome matches for Europe to go up 9 1/2 to 5 1/2.

Jim Furyk and Hunter Mahan got into some trouble on No. 16 and couldn't make up the ground necessary to get a half-point, losing 3 & 2.

Justin Rose and Martin Kaymer capitalized on the few mistakes made by rookies Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth to halve their match. However, these rookies have been outstanding. Spieth and Reed are 2-0-1 in Ryder Cup matches, but the rest of the team is 2-8-3. That just shows how much these youngsters have carried their team.

Graeme McDowell and Victor Dubuisson's chemistry won 5 & 4 over Rickie Fowler and Jimmy Walker. They were the last match out on the course, but finished second. McDowell and Dubuisson showed that both could handle the pressure of their two young opponents.

Zach Johnson came in and played during the afternoon match. He was partnered with Matt Kuchar. They kept things close but in the end, they struggled putting and could not come up clutch when needed.

"We saw what happened at Medinah, we learned as much as the Americans did there," Europe team captain Paul McGinley said on the Golf Channel broadcast. "We've got to finish off the job. The guys were magnificent today."

U.S. team captain Tom Watson is confident in the choices he made over the last two days and knows it's not over yet. "Let's see what happens tomorrow," he said.

Europe leads the tournament 10-6 heading into the singles matches tomorrow. Those matches will decided the winner. The United States needs 8 1/2 points of the possible 12 to win the Ryder Cup and Europe only needs four points to retain the Cup.