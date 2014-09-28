Halsey Stops Shlemenko Early: Highlights From Bellator 126

If there was ever a reason to question the decision to fight Tito Ortiz at a catchweight match for the last opponent for Alexander Shlemenko (50-9), the time is now. While he left unscathed and still able to prepare for the defense on his title, many will question, just what was the point? After Friday night saw the now former champ submit early to the opportunistic Brandon Halsey (8-0), he can only look to what’s next. The Cocker regime has no issues with rematches, but after a first round defeat in less than two minutes, would one be warranted? Regardless of what lies in the near future for Shlemenko we can now turn our attention to the very exciting wrestling turned all around competitor and now middleweight champ Brandon Halsey.

The sleeper attack on Shlemenko was astoundingly impressive by Brandon Halsey, but equally worth note were the performances of Bubba Jenkins and Mike Richman. A fight that was expected to end with a finish but was unable to live up to it was between younger “Pitbull” Patricky Freire (13-6) and Marcin Held (20-3) . Most of us thought it could only end one or two ways. That’s with Pitbull stopping Held or a submission after a mistake for Marcin. While both are black belt jiu jitsu practitioners this could have really been anyone's match. Give credit to Held for being more aggressive on the ground and really performing a grappling clinic to win the finale.

Mike Richman (17-5) provided the hands of doom in a nice scrap for the main card opener. After a partial nut check to Ed West (18-9) he landed a left hook during a combination that sent the backpedaling West to his feet. Mike continues to be an entertaining fighter to see on any Bellator MMA card. Same can be said for former NCAA division one champion Bubba Jenkins (8-1). Proving he was up to the task to strike with Thiago Meller (19-6) Jenkins used a well rounded attack to neutralize Meller and keep him off guard all night. A really outstanding display by an athlete who was made to be a star in this sport.

It was a Friday filled with finishes from just like we expect from the Bellator brand.