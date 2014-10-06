Rory MacDonald Ready To Make His Mark: UFC Halifax Recap

Across the world Rory Macdonald has been a household name in the UFC for some time. Deemed as the protege and heir apparent after GSP we have all been waiting for him to take that final step. Now after solidifying a devastating KO of Tarec Saffiedine and a convincing win over Tyron Woodley “Ares” had more than taken that step. All that is left for him is to await the winner of Hendricks - Lawler 2. He is more then set to truly take over the spotlight in the welterweight division but there are some concerns that his personality may not translate as well. TUF Nations Canada prospects are doing more than just holding their own in the UFC. Olivier Aubin-Mercier , Elias Theodora, Nordine Taleb and Chad Laprise all had good wins on Saturday night. In a weekend that saw another UFC doubleheader; UFC Halifax may not have been as explosive as the previous card but we saw some well rounded fights from the future of the great talent up north.





When Tarec Saffiedine (15-4) asked for the fight with Rory Macdonald (18-2) we all knew the former Strikeforce welterweight champion had the tools to make this a difficult match up with Rory Macdonald. The leg kicks of Saffiedine were set to make the difference in this match up though we knew there would be some hesitation due to Macdonald’s take down ability. Didn't know it would be that much hesitation as Tarec never looked too comfortable was only landed a few outside leg kicks during the match. Rory as poised as ever took advantage of the defense driven Tarec and showcased his potent jab that set up the inevitable KO of Saffiedine during an exchange. It’s not that we didn't think Rory had the ability to finish, it was just surprising that he did against such a talented striker in Saffiedine. Rory acknowledged at the post fight presser that he is very appreciative of how fans across the globe have embraced him. Once the dust is settled after Lawler v Hendricks it really will be his time to shine. He’s a young, athletic, good looking man and we already know what he can do in the cage. MacDonald has a chance to be as big as GSP but for that to happen he will need to open up a tad more.

Even though it was not a finish Raphael Assuncao (23-4) for sure gave a “wait just one minute” moment on Saturday night in Halifax. The last man to beat the champ TJ Dillashaw fought against a gritty and game Bryan Caraway (19-7) to a unanimous decision. Bryan had a few glimpses in the first round of the fight that made you think he could figure out Raphel. Though partially through the second round he began to wear down Kid Lightning with some precise striking and two timely takedowns. It nothing to prove what we did already know but was it enough to bump the thoughts of Dominick Cruz as the next man up. From what it seems like it’s not but that may mean we Assuncao would have to take another fight before hand or face not competing for about a year. Plus who is to say Barao won’t get back into the mix as well. There is a possibility that the next fight for Raphael could be the bantamweight title that didn’t happen and we could see the winner of that face the victor of Dillashaw and Cruz. Whatever the case this truly makes for some exciting times in the 135 weight class.

In a fight I was surprised to see go the difference , and even more surprising on how it went was the match up between Chad Laprise (9-0) and Yosdenis Cedeno (10-4). It seemed as if this fight was set up nicely for Chad to really get off some great strikes but it was his cage control and wrestling that really made the difference. Not allowing Yosdenis any room to gather himself proved to frustrated the cuban. Needing so much space to lay out his assault, he never truly amounted to any offense in the fight. While he threw as many as Chad he his landed percentage was extremely low as he mostly countered. Chad looked real good at 155 and if he keeps showing the wrestling that was on display this night he could make some noise in the stacked division.

The work of Elias Theodorou (10-0) on the bruising Bruno Santos (14-2) was something to see as many felt the last thing he wanted was grappling affair. Theodoru proved to be the better man and had his with Santos to the decision. Nordine Taleb (10-2) was engaged in a hectic striking assault battle with Li Jingliang (9-3) which really could have went either way. While he was not as busy as Li, Nordine used pinpoint accuracy to land more significant strikes to get the nod from the judges. Out side of the main event the only other finished came from and outstanding from Mitch Gagnon (12-2). He was all over Roman Salazar (9-3) early and never allowed him to get set. That is three straight for Mitch who is also looking to climb the 135 ranks. Maybe a match up with Chris Holdsworth is in his cards.





It was another eventful evening for the UFC in Canada to put to rest another double header weekend. Big nod to TUF Nations contestant Olivier -Aubin Mercier with a great submission over Jake Lindsey as we see his striking has improved. Next up for the UFC is the pay per view UFC 179 Aldo - Mendes 2. Of course we have you covered with a recap right here at Vavel MMA!

Here are the full results from UFC Fight Night Halifax:

Rory MacDonald def. Tarec Saffiedine via third-round TKO (1:28)

Raphael Assuncao def. Bryan Caraway via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Chad Laprise def. Yosdenis Cedeno via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Elias Theodorou def. Bruno Santos via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Nordine Taleb def. Li Jingliang via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Mitch Gagnon def. Roman Salazar via submission (rear-naked choke) (R1, 2:06)

Prelims

Daron Cruickshank def. Anthony Njokuani via unanimous decision (30-27 X3).

Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Jake Lindsey via submission (triangle) (R3, 3:22)

Paul Felder def Jason Saggo via split decision (29-28 28-29 29-28).

Chris Kelades def. Patrick Holohan via unanimous decision (29-28 X3).

Albert Tumenov def. Matt Dwyer via TKO (head kicks) at 1:03 of round one.

Pedro Munhoz def. Jerrod Sanders via submission (guillotine choke) (R1, 0:39)