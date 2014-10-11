Warren Lives Up To "Baddest Man" Name, Upsets Dantas For Bantamweight Title - Bellator 128 Recap

One person who should take a look at the fight between Joe Warren and Eduardo Dantas at Bellator 128 is the UFC's Josh Thompson. If takedowns with no offense past the first round allows you to win the fight, then maybe Bellator can find a place for him because that is almost exactly what lost him the fight to Benson Henderson. Reasons being is that was the outcome of what happened Friday night at Bellator 128. Add to that an eye poke and an illegal intentional-looking kick to head and you have the formula for success in the bantamweight division. The judges scored unanimous in favor of Joe Warren 49-47. He grinds out a win to give him his second division title in Bellator. In the co-main event, Michael Page showed off his wrestling defense against a less than enthusiastic Nah-Shon Burrell. Just another day at the office for Bellator MMA.

The back and forth between Joe Warren (12-3) and Eduardo Dantas (16-4) has been chronicled for some time. If anything, this was one of the more anticipated fights in this season of the promotion. One of the few fights you really can’t consider a "let’s just get this over" match, it was one of merit. Unfortunately for the fans of the sport, a mixed emotion controversial match is what gave Joe Warren the bantamweight title. Using his superior grappling, Joe was able to withstand the striking assault of Dantas to score repeated takedowns. No argument that the match was won on the mat, so the scoring of the judges in that regards makes sense. There was no point taken away from the illegal kick to the face so that had no effect on the outcome either. When Eduardo Dantas looks back at this match he will see a few of the opportunities he may have missed while on his back. Like him or not Joe Warren is a bad man and he will have the entire Bellator bantamweight division on his heels.

Michael Page (7-0) is a gifted unorthodox striker with a lot of mouth and a lot of game to back it up. One would suspect a wrestler could neutralize the range of someone like Page and it was thought that it could be Nah-Shon Burrell (10-5). Not the case as even though he frustrated and bothered the work of Page, Burrell played more of a survival game to push this match to the distance. Michael showed a few moments of flash but Burrell continued to rush and close the distance often. The issue for Burrell is he was never able to do anything with Page who showcased an impressive wrestling defense to tire out Nah-Shon. Page told the media that he would be ready if this fight went to the ground. Securing a couple takedowns and submission attempts himself did more than prove that. While it was not the spectacular first round finish we are used to seeing from Venom, it shows he is more than capable of fighting up in talent and utilizing more of a well rounded attack.

Alexander 'Tiger' Sarnavskiy (29-2) may have lost his match to Will Brooks in 2013 but last night he looked primed to get back into title contention. In little time he was able to stun Dakota Cochrane (17-7) with a flying knee, land a few head shots to pounce on him from the back and lock in a submission. Tiger has so much speed that Cochrane never saw what hit him. If things line up nicely Tiger should be next in line for the rematch of Will Brooks and Michael Chandler.

The main card for Bellator 128 kicked off with a loss from former TUF competitor Bubba McDaniel (23-9). In his first fight out since the UFC, he left his back open for a very opportunistic Argentine Emiliano Sordi (13-4). After a few exchanges he landed McDaniel a shot for a takedown which was his ultimate undoing. Sordi took advantage of the neck placement of Bubba and locked in on a guillotine submission. He never let go and was able to get Bubba to the ground and crank in on the neck to cause him to tap. It was a very impressive showing for Sordi as we see Bubba continue to have issues even in the new promotion.

Another night filled with great finishes for the Bellator promotion it was. While many feel we are just slugging through what’s left of the season, the outcomes of these cards are boding well for 2015. Next up for the promotion is Bellator 129 with a main event welterweight match up between Paul Bradley and Josh Neer.