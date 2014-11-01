2014 Breeders' Cup Live Results of Horse Racing

9:15 PM EST - Thank you for joining me today as we covered the Breeders Cup. Thanks again and take care.

9:10 PM EST - That wraps up another exciting (and a much more controversial) year of Breeders' Cup action. 2015 will have the event held at historic Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington, Kentucky.

9:06 PM EST - And Twitter is blowing up over that decision to not disqualify Bayern. Be careful out there if you have an opinion.

9:03 PM EST - Here are the payouts for the Breeders' Cup Classic:

8:59 PM EST - There will be no change!!!

8:57 PM EST - Stewards are still taking a look at the incident. Interesting choice here for them...

8:54 PM EST - Hold all tickets!!! There is an inquiry in the Classic. Stewards are taking a look at the start.

8:53 PM EST - What a race by Bayern!!! He went gate-to-wire and held off #9 Toast of New York and #13 California Chrome.

8:38 PM EST - As expected, they are taking all the time they want to get the race underway. They are currently doing the post-parade, which means that they will probably not be going off until a quarter to 9 PM EST at the earliest.

8:28 PM EST - Post time is stated as 6 minutes away, but they will undoubtedly take their time getting to the gate.

8:25 PM EST - Even V.E. Day has a chance. He was 2 for 2 on dirt until his last race in the Jockey Club Gold Cup. He had an awful trip and finished 5th after disqualification to another horse.

8:22 PM EST- A wild card in this race is the Toast of New York, but he has not raced on traditional dirt so we do not know what we will get. Moreno will also have a say in the race, even if he does not hit the board with his speed.

8:20 PM EST - Then there is Bayern who has been scintillating at times this year, but also thrown in a few duds (The Travers and Preakness). There are certainly questions about whether or not he can get 10 furlongs, but he will play a factor in the race shap.

8:16 PM EST - Then there is the undefeated Shared Belief, who is 7 for 7 including a trying victory by a neck last time out. Shared Belief is owned in part by Jim Rome.

8:13 PM EST - For those that do not remember, Tonalist upset California Chrome in the Belmont earlier this year as Chrome went for the Triple Crown. Tonalist has raced three times since then with a first, second, and third place finish. Chrome has raced only once, a 6th place finish where he was beaten 7 1/4 lengths.

8:03 PM EST - #6 Shared Belief sits at 5/2, #13 California Chrome is 3-1, and #11 Tonalist is 4-1.

7:58 PM EST - The final race of the day is, of course, the Breeders Cup Classic. #15 Big Cazanova (ARG) is scratched. Post time is at 8:34 PM EST.

7:55 PM EST - Breeders Cup Mile payouts are below.

7:49 PM EST - #14 Karakontie (JPN) came with a late burst to take the Mile at odds of 30-1! #9 Anodin (IRE) was second at 10-1. #2 Obviously (IRE) and #5 Toronado (IRE) were cooked after fast fractions.

7:40 PM EST - Lots of love for #2 Obviously at 9/2 off an 8-1 morning line. Looks like a bit of an underlay in this spot. #6 Tom's Tribute is 8-1 off a 15-1 morning line while two European horses, #3 Veda at 18-1 (12-1 morning line) and #9 Anodin (IRE) at 12-1 (6-1 morning line), are being igorned.

7:30 PM EST - Another great betting race is upon us with the Mile. The current favorite is #5 Toronado (IRE) has been great in Europe, however, the European form has not carried over to Santa Anita the past two days. That makes him a bit vulnerable at such a low price.

7:23 PM EST - Race 11 is the penultimate race and will be the Breeders' Cup Mile at 1 mile on the Turf. #15 Mr. Commons is scratched and post time is 7:39 PM.

7:15 PM EST - Here are the payouts for the Sprint:

7:10 PM EST - #13 Work All Week pressed the pace and held off #4 Secret Circle to win the Sprint! It was a blazing race with a final time of 1:08.28.

7:00 PM EST - As post time approaches #6 Rich Tapestry has not moved off the 5/2 odds. #4 Secret Circle is 9/2 with #5 Private Zone at 8-1 and #8 Palace at 8-1.

6:45 PM EST - #6 Rich Tapestry (IRE) is the current 5/2 favorite. The second choice at 5-1 is #4 Secret Circle who won the Breeders' Cup Sprint last year by a neck.

6:40 PM EST - Race 10 is the Breeders Cup Sprint at 6 furlongs on the dirt. A field of 14 will run (#15 Bahamian Squall and #16 Indexical are both scratched). Post time is at 7:01 PM EST.

6:35 PM EST - Payouts for the Turf:

6:30 PM EST - #12 Main Sequence comes from off the pace to beat #7 Flintshire (GB). #11 Chicquita (IRE) got up to be third over #1 Telescope (IRE) who had no excuse for his performance.

6:16 PM EST - One horse to look out for is #12 Main Sequence. He has won the the last 3 races, all in the US and all were Grade 1 races. He certainly has a chance to win in here.

6:13 PM EST - #7 Flintshire (IRE) is the other standout based on class. He has faced the likes of Treve, Ruler of the World, and Cirrus Des Aigles. The #1 and #7 will be tough to beat in here.

6:10 PM EST - #1 Telescope (IRE) is one of the two class standouts in this race. His last race was a 3rd place finish to Australia and The Grey Gatsby - two of the top horses in Europe.

5:58 PM EST - The next race (#9) is the Breeders' Cup Turf at 1 1/2 miles on the Turf. #8 Magician (IRE) is scratched. #1 Telescope (IRE) is currently even money on the board. Post time is at 6:22 EST.

5:55 PM EST - Here are those payoffs for the Juvenile:

5:52 PM EST - #9 Carpe Diem got up over #13 Upstart for second. #4 The Great War was fourth.

5:50 PM EST - #7 Texas Red comes from last to win the race at 13-1. #9 Carpe Diem and #13 Upstart were in a tight photo for second.

5:41 PM EST - A few minutes to post and #9 Carpe Diem is at 9/5 and #12 Daredevil is at 5-2. The third choice is #11 One Lucky Dane and #13 Upstart is at 9-1.

5:30 PM EST - This race is basically down to the two Todd Pletcher trained horses #9 Carpe Diem and #12 Daredevil. Both are 2-for-2. One could make an argument for #13 Upstart, who finished second last out to Daredevil in the Grade 1 Champagne, but everyone else seems to be a step below the top two.

5:24 PM EST - Race 8 is the Breeders' Cup Juvenile at 1 1/16 Miles for 2 year olds. Post time is at 5:43. #1 Calculator and #5 American Pharoah are both scratched.

5:22 PM EST - That win by Bobby's Kitten gives trainer Chad Brown his third Breeders' Cup win this year. He and Wesley Ward are having a great two days.

5:20 PM EST - Payouts for the Turf Sprint:

5:14 PM EST - #6 Bobby's Kitten gets up in the last stride over #14 No Nay Never and #11 Undrafted.

5:01 PM EST - Still 4 minutes to post time and #14 No Nay Never is at 7-2. This is the one race to take a stab and go for a price. #1 Reneesgotzip is at 6-1 and has finished 2nd and 3rd in this race the past two years.

4:45 PM EST - This Turf Sprint is WIDE OPEN. Perhaps that is a sign to go with #4 Tightend Touchdown at 13-1? The favorite is #5 Ambitious Brew at 9/2 with #6 Bobby's Kitten and #14 No Nay Never both at 5-1. #11 is Undrafted and is owned by Wes Welker of the Denver Broncos. He is at 11-1 right now.

4:37 PM EST - Race 7 is the Turf Sprint at 6.5 furlongs on the downhill turf course. Post time is at 5:05 PM EST with #9 Costless As A Bird and #16 Za Approval out.

4:31 PM EST - Official payouts for the Filly & Mare Sprint:

4:27 PM EST - #7 Judy The Beauty was able to come off the pace and hold off #8 Better Lucky. #4 Thank You Marylou came on to be third.

4:21 PM EST - #3 Stonetastic has assumed favoritism at 5-2 over #7 Judy The Beauty (3-1). #6 Leigh Court is a decent bet at 5-1 off a 4-1 morning line. #5 Artemis Agrotera is 9-2 right now off a 3-1 morning line. Post time is rapidly approaching.

4:13 PM EST - It is hard to gauge how the track will play in this race. Speed has held, but if the track is drying out and unsealed, management is clearly trying to make it fairer. It will be interesting to see this race play out.

4:09 PM EST - #7 Judy The Beauty is the 5/2 favorite. She was second last year in this race after finishing a half length behind the sensation Groupie Doll.

4:05 PM EST - Race 7 is the Filly & Mare Sprint at 7 furlongs on the Dirt. Post time is at 4:20 PM and #3 Stonetastic is the 7/2 second choice off an 8-1 morning line due to the speed bias.

3:55 PM EST - Here are the payouts for the Filly & Mare Turf:

3:50 PM EST - #4 Dayatthespa goes gate-to-wire at odds of 5-1. It does not matter if the races are on turf or dirt, it is all speed.

3:40 PM EST - #2 Just The Judge (IRE) has been very good since arriving in the US. She finished third in the Beverly D and won the EP Taylor (both races are Grade 1). She has to worry about the horse to her outside, but she should give a good account of herself in this race.

3:33 PM EST - #3 Dank towers over this field in class, but the question is will she be ready after not racing since June 18?

3:21 PM EST - And that next race is the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at 1 1/4 Miles on the turf. Early wagering has #3 Dank (GB) at 5-2 and she won last year's edition of this race. #10 Stephanie's Kitten is 7-2 with #4 Dayatthespa and #5 Secret Gesture (GB) a joint-third choice at 5-1. Post time is at 3:42 PM ET.

3:16 PM EST - Pretty safe to say there is a speed bias on the main track at Santa Anita. No reason for the six to hang on there given her previous races. Oh well, on to the next race....

3:13 PM EST - Here are the massive payouts for the Juvenile Fillies:

3:09 PM EST - #6 Take Charge Brandi takes the field gate-to-wire at 60-1!! #11 Top Decile rallied to get second.

3:05 PM EST - Post time for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies!

2:58 PM EST - No surprise to see the Todd Pletcher #2 Angela Renee take over favoritism at 3-1. Both #8 Puca and #11 Top Decile are at 9/2. #4 Conquest Eclipse, who has a very good chance in this race, is at 5-1. Still surprising to see #12 By The Moon at 14-1 at this point. Yes, the 12 post hurts her chances, but not enough to double her morning line odds.

2:44 PM EST - Lots of money on the #11 Top Decile for trainer Al Stall. She is at 9/2 off a 10-1 morning line. #8 Puca is at 7-2 off a 6-1 morning line. #12 By The Moon is sitting at 16-1 right now after being installed at 6-1 on the morning line.

2:36 PM EST - Race 4 is the first Breeders' Cup race of the day is the Juvenile Fillies at 1 1/16 Miles on Dirt. Post time is at 3:04 PM EST and there are no scratches.

2:33 PM EST - Payouts for the Ken Maddy are below:

2:30 PM EST - #12 Amaranth went straight to the lead and held off #4 Velvet Mesquite for the win in the third race.

2:15 PM EST - Post time is 10 minutes away and #4 Velvet Mesquite is the 2-1 favorite. #12 Amaranth is 3-1. Note that morning lines were based on this race being run on turf and they do not really apply with the surface change.

2:01 PM EST - Race 3 is the Ken Maddy Stakes at 6.5 furlongs on the dirt for fillies and mares, three years old and up. #4 Velvet Mesquite, #7 Warm Breeze, #9 Llandudno, #10 On the Backstreets, #11 Fanticola, and #12 Amaranth are the only horses running this race.

1:58 PM EST - Here are the payouts from race 2:

1:55 PM EST - Very similar to the race 1 in regards to how the race was run, #1 Acceptance was hustled up to the lead and held on to win. #2 Wake Up Nick was second and #6 Mischief Clem was 3rd. Those three were the top three betting choices as well.

1:48 PM EST - Two minutes to post and the #1 is at 4-5. He has not moved very far from that since the wagering opened up.

1:43 PM EST - #6 Mischief Clem is 2 for 2 in his career while #4 Smack Talk is also 1 for 1. Barring a dead heat, three horses will be handed their first loss in this race.

1:37 PM EST - #1 Acceptance has only one race in his career, but it was an impressive 13 length victory back on October 5. #2 Wake Up Nick is 5 for 5 in his career with his last race occuring on September 15 by 2 3/4 lengths. Jockey Elvin Trujillo rode both the #1 and #2 in their last races, but has opted for the #1. Mario Gutierrez is back aboard the #2 after riding him in his first four races.

1:32 PM EST - #1 Acceptance is at 4/5, #2 Wake Up Nick is at 2-1, and #6 Mischief Clem is at 5-1. Those three are the clear choice in this race.

1:27 PM EST - Race two is the Golden State Juvenile for 2 year olds at 7 furlongs on the dirt. Post time is at 1:50 PM. #7 Pulmarack is scratched.

1:23 PM EST - Official payouts for the first race:

1:19 PM EST - #3 Ocho Ocho Ocho was comfortable throughout and pulled away for the win. #14 Peacenluvepeacenluve got up to be second with #9 Tizcano holdin on for third. #2 Metaboss was fourth.

1:15 PM EST - They are approaching the gate for the opener on Breeders' Cup Saturday.

1:06 PM EST - The track is currently listed as good and so is the turf course.

12:56 PM EST - #2 Metaboss is an intriguing horse. He has one career race, at 6.5 furlongs on the downhill turf course, and he ran a solid 3rd. He is bred for both turf and dirt and figures to improve in his second start. 8-1 is a square price on him.

12:47 PM EST - #8 War Alert is in an interesting spot here. He is clearly bred for turf (War Front, out of a Lemon Drop Kid mare), but his connections opt to keep him in this race on dirt (moved off the turf). At 5/2, he feels like an underlay.

12:40 PM EST - The 4/5 favorite in the first race is #3 Ocho Ocho Ocho. He broke his maiden in his first start at 5.5 furlongs on dirt. He is the clear, and a logical, selection in this upcoming opening race.

12:30 PM EST - The track will probably be fast by the time the races start and the turf is expected to be good today.

12:10 PM EST - Here are the lastest scratches. There is no surprise of the mass exodus out of the first and third races now that they are off the turf.

12:00 PM EST - And the water main has been shut off and the track was not affected.

11:55 AM EST - Courtesy of David Grening of DRF. The picture below shows a bit of leak near the Santa Anita main track:

11:47 AM EST - Here is today's schedule with wagering options:

11:40 AM EST - The first three races are non-Breeders' Cup races. The first is the Juvenile Turf Sprint (which will be run at 6.5 furlongs on the Dirt due to it being taken off the turf). The second race is the Golden State Juvenile at 7 furlongs on the dirt. Both the first two races are open races and for two-year olds. The third race is the Ken Maddy Stakes at 6.5 furlongs on dirt for fillies and mares, 3 years-old and up.

11:30 AM EST - Several people are reporting on social media that the main track at Santa Anita is sealed. In addition, the first and third races have been taken off the turf. No surprise there as the management wants to preserve the turf course for the Breeders' Cup races later in the day.

11:20 AM EST - The changes will be updated as new information becomes available.

11:15 AM EST - Here are all the scratches for Saturday's racing:

11:05 AM EST - There are quite a few scratches for Saturday's racing. In race 1, #4 Lamontagne, #10 Guilty (IRE), #11 Stormy Liberal, #12 Faithful Creek (IRE), and #13 Stormy Adieu are scratched.

Race 2 has #7 Pulmarack withdrawn.

Race 3 has scratches of #5 Gender Agenda (GB) and #13 Ageless.

Races 4, 5, and 6 do not have any scratches

Race 7 has scratches of #9 Costless as a Bird and #16 Za Approval.

In race 8, #5 American Pharoah is scratched and that is big as he was the 2-1 favorite. #1 Calculator is also scratched.

Race 9 has a big scratch of #8 Magician (IRE). He was widely seen as a top contender to win the Breeders' Cup Turf.

In Race 10, #15 Bahamian Squall and #16 Indexical are both scratched.

#15 Mr. Commons in scratched in race 11.

In race 12, the Breeders' Cup Classic, #15 Big Cazanova is scratched.

10:58 AM EST - Untapable was ridden by Rosie Napravnik who announced after the race that she would be retiring. She has 4 mounts on Saturday and she is 7 weeks pregnant. There had been no inclination to the rest of the world of her intentions, which made the announcement a complete surprise.

10:54 AM EST - The final Breeders' Cup race on Friday was the Distaff for fillies and mares three years old and up at 1 1/8 miles on the dirt. It was yet another super performance from #10 Untapable who has been out of this world against Fillies in 2014. Against females, Untapable was undefeated in 2014 and the Distaff was her first race against horses older than 3 years old. She was clear from the #7 Don't Tell Sophia who came from last to grab second by a nose over #3 Iotapa.

10:44 AM EST - The third Breeders' Cup of Friday's card was the Juvenile Fillies Turf. It was at one mile on the turf course, just like the male counterpart of the Juvenile Turf. All the action was on #4 Lady Eli. She was 6-1 on the morning line, but was bet all the way down to 2-1. It turned out smart money because she won rather easily with a perfect trip. #3 Sunset Glow tried to take them gate-to-wire, but she was no match for Lady Eli and finished second. #2 Osaila (IRE) rallied to grab the third spot.

10:36 AM EST - The second Breeders' Cup race, the Dirt Mile, saw another great performance out of #1 Goldencents. After setting a fast pace in the 2013 edition, Goldencents employed the same tactics on Friday by gunning to the lead and holding on. Goldencents had every reason to give up in the stretch, but he held off #9 Tapiture's rally to score by 1 1/4 lengths. He did so as the 3-5 favorite. #4 Pants On Fire finished 3rd.

10:29 AM EST - The first Breeders' Cup race was the Juvenile Turf at 1 mile on the turf course. Despite being the 3-1 morning line favorite, #5 Hootenanny came on late in the stretch to overtake a stubborn #3 Luck of the Kitten. Luck of the Kitten tried to make every yard of the race, but just could not hang on. A scramble for third place resulted in #2 Daddy D T getting up with #6 Conquest Typhoon finishing fourth.

10:25 AM EST - Before we dive into the tremendous racing we have on deck Saturday, we will take a look back at what happened on Friday when four Breeders' Cup races were ran.

10:20 AM EST - The first post for Saturday's card is at 1:15 PM Eastern Time. There will be twelve races in total with the final 9 being Breeders' Cup races.

