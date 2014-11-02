‘Invicta FC 9’ Main Card Recap: Barb Honchak Retains Flyweight Title

The 125 title was on the line in Davenport Iowa home of current keeper of the strap, Barb Honchak. Through timely elbows and an intense clinch game she was able to stave off her opponent Takayo Hashi to retain the title in convincing fashion scoring a unanimous decision. While the night was filled with spectacular performances, the Invicta team may have trumped themselves with news of the next card’s location and a devastating update Cris Cyborg’s injury.

While that headline will undoubtedly live longer than the memories of the results on this card, Shannon Knapp and Julie Kedzie provided a truly miraculous night of evenly matched fights the whole way through. A prelim filled with future stars of mixed martial arts gave way to a main card of known staples and fan favorites. Invicta FC 9 was a night littered with technical matches from some of the most anticipated names in women's mixed martial arts.

Before we get into the main card, it’s imperative to note the performances of winners Kelly McGill (2-0), Jamie Moyle (1-0), Andrea ‘KGB’ Lee (2-0) and Amanda Bell (3-2). These ladies all put on a show and truly had moments of domination in their fight. McGill gave us a treat of an opening match against another future star in Maegan Goodwin (0-1). Jamie Moyle and Amanda Bell bought energies of no parallel to the cage and dominated their opponents pretty handily.

It was a blessing to look Andrea KGB Lee at work. This young lady really has the skills to be something and look for her to shoot up the professional ranks. Liz McCarthy (2-2) lost a tough and close fight to Amber Brown (4-1) which really could have went the other way in the scoring. It was a great display of the young talent the Invicta team has brought to the roster.

Jodie Esquibel (5-1) told Julie Kedzie that she wanted to get right back into the cage after her victory at Invicta FC 8. She proved up to the billing with a resounding pinpoint decision victory over Nicdali -Rivera Calanoc (8-8). In almost a sparring lesson she moved with fleet of foot executing her game plan and putting on an athletic display that she is quickly becoming known for.

Her victory of Nicdali give her two straight and should give her some movement up the atom weight division. For Nicdali, there are rumors of her looking to retire. As they always said that’s not the best mind frame you want coming into a fight. While she stood the length of the match with Esquibel she just was not able to mount any offense.

Kaitlin Young (7-9-1) has not had a victory in fighting since 2012 and was really looking forward to getting back on the winning streak tonight. She faced last minute replacement Raquel Pa’aluhi (4-4) who not only won the fight, she dominated. Taking the fight on eight days’ notice, it only took one round for her to find her footing and put on a ravenous pace which was too much for Young to deal with.

While Young scored the first round Raquel was all over the second and third holding the advantages in striking at on the ground. It really bodes well for what can be expected from Raquel in Invicta especially at her normal 135 weight class. That’s another loss for Young who many wonder including Pa’aluhi why she did not implore more of her leg kicks.

The co-main event already had a chance for FOTN implications but we are sure most of us were not prepared for the marvelous display of striking and head movement that was seen here. If there was one thing this writer never thought he would see is someone move with the speed and tenacity of Mizuki Inoue (8-3) but it seemed as if she has met her match.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (6-0) came into this fight throwing a lot of combinations and using her range to keep Inoue at bay. What was truly impressive is she was able to match the speed of Mizuki round for round. Karolina won the first and last round though all three were close. Her flurry of short hooks and uppercuts made the difference each round as she out struck Mizuki while using her own head movement to defend the jab.

It was a technical display that we would have enjoyed seeing go five rounds and a match that we believe we will see these two young competitors do again. What’s next for them could be bouts with Karolina facing Katja Kannappan for the strawweight title and Mizuki facing Stephanie Eggink for a contender match. Whichever direction they go tonight’s fight proved that Invicta is on the right path for rebuilding their strawweight division.

In five decisive rounds Barb Honchak (10-2) was able to have her way with Takayo Hashi (15-5-1). While many did not like how the fight was handled, it still is another title defense for Honchak who was able to accomplish it in front of her home crowd. Hashi had a few winks of offense with some late takedowns in the championship rounds but was kept in check by the clinch work and elbows of Honchak.

Shannon Knapp announced that Vanessa Porto will be facing Roxanne Modafferi for a contenders match at the upcoming Invicta FC 10 next month in Houston headlined by the “Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson now that Cyborg is out with an injury. Barb has beaten both ladies but either would be a good rerun match for her third defense of the title. There is no need for Barb Honchak to defend herself for her fighting style in this match as she has more than proved she is one of the most exciting fighters to look in women’s mixed martial arts.

For those who attended or tuned in to UFC Fight Pass they really got a treat of an event. Not only were we able to see some of the best women fighters from across the globe, Invicta finally gave us some promotional justice in giving us an update on their most celebrated fighter and announcing the next card. It’s only a month away so look out for the full card announcement soon right here on Vavel MMA. The full results for Invicta FC 9 Honchak - Hashi:

Invicta FC 9 Full Results

Champ Barb Honchak def. Takayo Hashi via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Mizuki Inoue via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Raquel Pa’aluhi def. Kaitlin Young via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jodie Esquibel def. Nicdali Rivera-Calanoc via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Amber Brown def. Liz McCarthy via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Amanda Bell def. Maria Hougaard Djursaa via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:56

Andrea K. Lee def. Shannon Sinn via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jamie Moyle def. Jenny Liou via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Kelly McGill def. Maegan Goodwin via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)