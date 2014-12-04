Minnesota High School Hockey Player Michael Johnson Triumphs Over Tragedy

White Bear Lake Area High School senior Michael Johnson has had quite the week. On November 28th, his dad lost his battle with kidney cancer. On top of that, he was also recently diagnosed with Mono, a disease that has left him even more tired than usual.

“At first I was really upset.” Johnson said in an interview “I thought I was going to have to miss the home opener and I hate missing hockey. But as time went on and the complications with my dad grew, it in a way became a blessing so I could spend some time with him and my family.”

On November 29th night, about a day after his dad died, Michael somehow found the energy to play a shift, to honor his dad. On that shift, he got an opportunity to shoot off of a pass from teammate Tommy Giller, and he scored.

Video courtesy of The HORN

“My mind practically went blank.” Johnson said “I immediately started thanking my dad in my head. My legs went numb as I went to meet my teammates on the bench. It's a feeling I'll never forget.”

“Michael showed a lot of courage and intestinal fortitude on that night.” White Bear Head Coach Tim Sager said “He is one of the leaders of our team and he needed to be with his teammates. There is only one opening night each year and if you are lucky enough to be in the line up you will always remember it. Michael will remember this opening night for the rest of his life.”

White Bear went on to win the game 6-0, but the game will be remembered for more than just another White Bear win.

Johnson returned to school this week, for the first time since being diagnosed. “It’s been tough because it's my first week back since having mono, but all the stories about different reactions from my goal are fun to hear.”