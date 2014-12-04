Minnesota High School Hockey Player Michael Johnson Triumphs Over Tragedy
Photo by Shawn Gritzmacher

White Bear Lake Area High School senior Michael Johnson has had quite the week. On November 28th, his dad lost his battle with kidney cancer. On top of that, he was also recently diagnosed with Mono, a disease that has left him even more tired than usual.

“At first I was really upset.” Johnson said in an interview “I thought I was going to have to miss the home opener and I hate missing hockey. But as time went on and the complications with my dad grew, it in a way became a blessing so I could spend some time with him and my family.”

On November 29th night, about a day after his dad died, Michael somehow found the energy to play a shift, to honor his dad. On that shift, he got an opportunity to shoot off of a pass from teammate Tommy Giller, and he scored.