WWE Monday Night Raw 12/9/14 Recap

Last night’s episode was a special one of Monday Night RAW as Seth Green hosted the annual Slammy Awards. For those of you unaware (and we have no idea why you are reading this in the first place) of what a “Slammy” is, it is the end year award giving to the best athletes in sports entertainment with us the Universe as the voters. Outside of the award ceremony it was business as usual in the cage and for Seth Rollins and what’s left of the Authority on Monday Night business was all good!

The night kicked off in stellar fashion with a match between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins. The match went as expected with Rollins getting handled by Dolph until J&J Security distracted Ziggler which ultimately set him up for a curb stomp. As Seth exited the stage he made a quick detour to the Slammy podium to make sure he got his hands on the award he felt he deserved and not Sting.

Up next was a small rivalry that seems to be brewing between The Dust Brothers and The New Day. In tonight’s match up Kofi Kingston would represent the trio and he faced Stardust. It was a very competitive match and shows what we can see if the two tandems continue to quarrel. I still have not bought in on the New Day format as of yet and as usual I'm praying for a sinister turn from the three. God will someone please bring back “The Nation”. Stardust ultimately falls to Kofi primarily because of some miscommunication from his brother. Hopefully this does not start and inner quarrels with the brothers as they could be one of the better heel teams in the upcoming year. Though it’s hard not to deny the moment Cody Rhodes has gained after becoming Stardust.

The winner for most shocking moment of the year went to the return of the Ultimate Warrior but maybe the most shocking moment of RAW went to the Divas. The NXT women’s champion Charlotte arrived on the Slammy Edition of RAW for a rematch with Natalya that didn't live up to the hype of their battle for the NXT championship, but it’s always good to see the champ. She battles Sasha Banks this Thursday live which is why it was so surprising to see her. Even though it looked as if Chrarlotte would claim another twin over Nattie she quickly reversed the pace and ended with the win. All, which of course Tyson Kidd took, credit for.

That match brought way for another confrontation between Bray Wyatt and Dean Ambrose. Ambrose showed up in an ambulance Stone Cold style and removed his neck collar to show he was ready for TLC right there. Wyatt barely escaped and even took a accidental chair hitting him in the head. AJ wins Diva of the year and quiets a few twitter trolls thinking she may jump ship into MMA with hubby. That’s not the case as she plans on grabbing the Divas title once again in 2015. Could the mentioning of stars like Bayley and Sash Banks by AJ signify and infusion into the roster? I mean seriously Summer Rae isn't bad but it’s time for the BFF’s to invade RAW.

Even though they both have opponents in TLC, clearly the WWE has intentions of feuding the former Wyatt Family Members Luke Harper and Erick Rowan. They collided once again and in a match that could only end with a DQ. This is one of the main feuds we see picked up during and after TLC this weekend. The Miz stole an award from Damien and we saw a return to the Swagger, Rusev feud. The Miz and Damien then teamed up with Kane for an exciting three-man tag team match against Ryback and The Usos. Truly now the roster elite both The Usos and Ryback dominated the match of course except for a few big shots by Kane. Kane and Ryback are similar to Big Show and Erick with their TLC matches. They are grudge matches but it’s very unclear which way they may go after the PPV which each of the talent.

To end a very busy night for the whole roster we saw interruptions by Fandango, Roman Reigns winning Superstar of the year, AJ takes out Summer Rae and John Cena and the rest of his team finally felt the wrath of the Big Show. As the night ended with the former members of Team Authority standing their ground we have a feeling this upcoming TLC will be one we won’t forget.

