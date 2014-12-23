Somers and Hitch: The Bond Between Two Sports Fans

One of the greatest things about sports are the life-long friendships that are forged out of what some people would refer to as “just a game”. When it comes down to it, sports really are “just a game”, but for the most die-hard sports fans, they mean much more than that! Emotional attachments are formed when one becomes a fan of a team. As fans, we might even begin to feel as though we are a part of the team simply by being a supporter. Some people might scoff when they hear someone referring to their favorite team’s defeat as, “we lost a tough one last night”. They might even point out that you do not play on the team. However, this writer would look at such a statement simply as an indication of just how dedicated that fan is to their team. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that. That is precisely why we love sports. They allow us to get away from the drudgeries of every day life by escaping to an environment where, even as adults, it is still just a game.



Usually, friendships created through sports come from actually playing the game. Your teammates tend to become more than that. They often become some of your very best friends. This is a natural result of spending so much time together playing on the same teams. However, there are instances where people become great friends simply by being sports fans. This was the case when this columnist met a young lad named Sean Hitchman in the early 90’s.



We met each other in middle school and it was clear right away that his addiction to sports was every bit as intense as mine. Although we were not teammates on the ice or the diamond, our connection as fans was almost instantaneous. In June of 1994, Sean would have his heart broken in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals when the New York Rangers ended their Stanley Cup drought with a victory over Sean’s beloved Vancouver Canucks. Like any good friend, I went to school the next day and tormented Sean about the loss. I knew that it must have been a tough pill to swallow considering just how close the Canucks came to hoisting the Holy Grail, but I could not resist the urge to rub it in. This would just be the beginning of a friendship, which has spanned more than two decades.



Not only did Sean and I meet each other in the early 90’s, we also took a keen interest in the NFL around the same time. We became fans of two natural gunslingers. For me, it was the wily veteran John Elway and his Denver Broncos. Sean, understandably, was drawn to the Green Bay Packers with their up and coming star at quarterback, Brett Favre! Just three years after the Canucks devastating loss, the Packers would reach the precipice winning the Super Bowl versus the New England Patriots. This would prove to be a monumental victory for Sean. Especially considering what would happen the following year.



The Packers would return to the Super Bowl looking to defend their title. They would enter the game as heavy favorites. However, Terrell Davis and the Broncos had other plans that night. In an absolute thriller, my Broncos would come out on top to give John Elway his first championship. As a football fan, this is still the greatest game ever for ME. For Sean, it remains the absolute worst. This writer is certain of this fact because almost every time we see each other the 1998 Super Bowl finds its way into the conversation. The sting Sean feels when mentioning that game is 100% genuine. Sean’s love affair with the Green Bay Packers would continue to evolve despite that loss. To say that he is obsessed with the Packers would be a massive understatement. Sean lives here in our hometown of Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada. The Green Bay Packers are officially owned by the community shareholders of the team. One of those shareholders is Sean Hitchman! He is literally a part-owner of his Packers. Sean was also at the Frozen Tundra of historic Lambeau Field for one the biggest games in its history. The return of Brett Favre! Sean was in attendance as Favre stuck it to the Packers as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.



Sean is also a huge fan of the “lovable losers”, more commonly known as the Chicago Cubs. As baseball fans we have been fortunate enough to listen to two of the all-time greats. The late great Harry Carey was an absolute pleasure to listen to when the Cubs played on WGN. As a Dodgers fan, this communist is privileged to still be listening to the remarkable Vin Scully. Unfortunately for Sean, the on field results for his Cubbies have left very little to be desired. The Canucks Game 7 loss, and the Packers loss to Denver, pale in comparison to BARTMAN! Sean, for his part, seems to have taken the Bartman incident in stride over the years. In large part, like many Cubs fans, Sean is somewhat resigned to the fact that the Cubs will somehow find a way to lose. Even the most loyal Cubs fans had to feel this way after that debacle unfolded. Following that infamous 2003 season, it would appear that might be the closest the Cubs would ever come to reaching the World Series. Personally, I really hope this is not the case. With Theo Epstein at the helm as GM, there might be hope yet.



Generally, this writer is not one to “jump on the wagon” as they say. In other words, once my favorite team is eliminated from contention, I usually could care less who wins the championship. However, in some cases, there are exceptions. My good friend Sean’s Cubs currently fall into that category.



In recent years Sean has encountered some difficulties. His vision has deteriorated greatly due a condition he suffers from known as retinitis pigmentosa. This condition has hindered his vision dramatically. Not surprisingly, given his tremendous character, I have NEVER heard Sean complain ONCE about his condition. It is amazing just how much courage people are able to show when they are faced with such adversity. Sean could in fact, be totally blind before we even reach our forties. Retinitis Pigmentosa has already left him with what basically equates to tunnel vision. Sean's sight is now roughly 10% of that of the average individual. But, rather than sit around feeling sorry for himself, Sean has taken the complete opposite approach. He has been making the most of this situation be getting out there and living it up to the very best of his ability. He continues to visit specialists and receive treatments in every which way possible to help improve his vision. The results have varied from visit to visit.

Ultimately, it looks as though there might not be much more to be done to help Sean maintain his sight. In the meantime, Sean has been to multiple live sporting events, concerts, and is truly one of the nicest guys you would ever meet. His dry sense of humor is uncanny and his knowledge of all things sports remains second to none. He and his brother Brad, recently went to Monday Night Football in Pittsburgh. Next summer, Sean plans on venturing over to Europe to catch the Foo Fighters at Wembley Stadium. Simply put, you can’t help but admire the perseverance an individual like Sean Hitchman continues to display. You can’t help but be impressed by his confidence and determination. You see, it doesn’t always take a celebrity or a professional athlete to inspire others. Sometimes, all the inspiration you need might come from an individual in the very same room as you.

So, although this writer is still selfish enough to admit that the Dodgers remain my top priority, it is with no shame whatsoever, that I can freely admit, that if another team has to win the World Series in the near future, I sincerely hope that it is the Chicago Cubs! Sean deserves to see that! Cheers Hitch! Merry Christmas! “Now let’s go get some runs!!!”