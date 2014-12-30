2014 WWE Vavel Awards

Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome to the first ever WWE Vavel Awards. I'm your host with most Mark A.W. Lynch and we have a great day (or night depending on when you read this) of fun and awards for you. Now, our first award:

Jobber of the year:

This goes to the person who sells like champion and follows the philosophy of "Pin me, pay me". Our nominees are:

Damian Sandow (and all his personalities)

Dean Ambrose at any Pay Per View

Zack Ryder

Heath Slater

Anyone who fought Rusev

And the winner is *drum role* HEATH SLATER!!!!! When you lose or get embarrassed by a guy in a rabbit costume, you have jobbed harder than Triple H when he lost to the Brooklyn Brawler who's 1-1,000,999."

Most Improved:

A person who has shown they will do what it takes to get better at their craft. And your nominees:

Naomi

Seth Rollins

Erick Rowan

Luke Harper

Dolph Ziggler



And your winner *opens envelope* In a shocker, NAOMI WINS!

Naomi has gone from an irrelevant Funkadactyl to a great i ring performer and Divas Title contender. Naomi is more than just the wife of an Uso and will hold the Divas title at some point next year.

Best Talker:

A person who can keep the crowd in the palm of their hand.



John Cena

Paul Heyman

CM Punk

Lana

Triple H



And the Best Talker of the year is Paul "The one behind the 1 in 21 and 1" Heyman.



This was an EASY decision. There was nobody this year that held the crowd in the palm of his hand like Paul Heyman. When he talks, people listen. Even when he's hated, he's loved and you can't help but enjoy listening to him talk. The man is a genius. And this writer will use any excuse to talk about.

When he talks, you listen.

image source "bleacherreport.net"



Return of the year:

We now award the person who made a return so epic that they get an award for it.

Sting

Brock Lesnar

Chris Jericho

The Rock

Hulk Hogan

And the winner is STING!

Even though he didn't really wrestle, his return was beyond epic and breath taking in such a short amount of time. At the end of the day, a return should be memorable and something that should be talked about for longer than a few days and Sting's return was just that.

Diva of the year:

This goes out to the best diva of the year



AJ Lee

Paige

Natalya

Naomi

The Bella Twins



And the winner, by a landslide, AJ LEE!!!!

When you hold the title longer than any Diva in history, compete on a high level when you're having a ton of personal things going on, come back and regain your title, THAT is a good year.

AJ was happy to accept this prestegious award.

image source "media.tumblr.com"

Manger of the year:

Let's be honest, it can only be one of two people.

Lana

Paul Heyman



And in a tight race, the Winner is Lana



Lana has managed to be the best manager leading Rusev to crushing everyone in his way and has not been pinned and has not submitted the entire year. Heyman may have the World Champ, but Rusev is a champ that actually competes week in and week out.



Heel of the year:

They'll slap their mother, steal candy from babies, and won't wash their hands after going to the bathroom. Anything to get what they want.



Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Randy Orton

Rusev and Lana

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar

Bray Wyatt



And the winner is, envelope please... this is so exciting...TRIPLE H AND STEPHANIE MCMAHON!

Well, this should have been obvious. Everything that has been evil started and ended with them this year. Without them, Brock isn't champ, Orton wouldn't be champ, Seth Rollins wouldn't have the Money in the Bank briefcase, and Bray wouldn't have been allowed to run rampant on Cena and Dean Ambrose. But don't worry. Everything they do is what's best for business.

Most Memorable Moment of the Year:

This is self explanatory.



The return of Sting to help team Cena win at Survivor Series.

Seth Rollins beytrays the Shield and joins the Authority.

Brock Lesnar beats The Undertaker at Wrestlemania

The Ultimate Warrior's speech the Monday after being inducted into the Hall of fame and the night before his untimely death.

The Rock's promo and return to the WWE in Brooklyn



And the winner is *sigh* Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak.

Regardless of how you feel about what Brock did, it was THE moment of the year. A moment that will be remembered forever. The day someone took out the biggest dog in the yard in his own yard. The eerie silence after the ref counted to three. Even the shock on Paul Heyman and Brock's faces when they realized Taker lost. Definitely the most memorable moment of the year.

Faction of the year:

This goes to the best group. Not tag team, best team of people.



The Authority

The Shield

The Wyatts

The... are you serious? They count? *sigh* the Rosebuds



The winners are THE AUTHORITY!!!!



They ruled with an iron fist. They made a concerned effort to destroy everyone that got in their way and they always did what was best for business. The best part of all of this is they are amazing at being heels. You can't help but hate them and then they will flip it around and make you laugh. They're absolutely great.



They are pretty awesome.

image source "fansided.com"

Brightest Future:

This goes to the person who has the biggest future with the WWE.

Dean Ambrose

Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins

Paige

Bray Wyatt



The winner is Roman Reigns.

First off, no Roman is not the better wrestler. What Roman has is the look. A fellow writer for Vavel Patrick Chaves brought up a point in an article that Roman Reigns has "It". He's good looking, friendly, the tweens love him, and because he looks like he could be dancing on the Ellen Show. He will be the new Rock and Austin minus the mic and in-ring skill.



SUPERMAN THAT CENA!

image source "deadshirt.net"

Most Underused:

This is a special award because these nominees are people we love, but for one reason or another aren't being used or their run was cut short.

Cesaro

Zack Ryder

Damian Sandow

Dolph Ziggler

Daniel Bryan



And just like always, Zack Ryder won't win this either. The winner is Cesaro. Cesaro was on his way to being a champion. What level is debatable, but a champion nonetheless. Paul Heyman was the added touch he needed to go to the next level aaaaaaaand he's gone. Poof. Nothing. Gone. It was a big waste of time. It felt like the WWE was running for a touchdown and spiked the ball at the ten yard line and said "Meh. F*** it.". It's a shame.



You. YEAH YOU! make me famous

"onlineworldofwrestling.com"

Superstar of the Year:

The moment you have all been waiting for (Unless you skipped right to the bottom). WWE Superstar of the year.

John Cena

Randy Orton

Brock Lesnar

Daniel Bryan

Dolph Ziggler



And the winner is JOHN CENA...wait a minute *Brock Lesnar's music hits*. Sorry, that was read improperly, Mr. Lesnar. The Superstar of the year goes to the only superstar who went undfeated all of 2015 and held the world title for over four months straight. *cough* even though he didn't defend it much *cough*. Paul Heyman is saying that it should be mentioned that he also ended The Undertaker's streak and he doesn't care that he won an award for it already. Brock Lesnar is your superstar of the year even though it should clearly be someone who wrestles more than four times a year.



Mark Anthony Lynch was later suplexed 24 times and is in a hospital in Boston. Please send flowers to vavel.com/veryrandom

