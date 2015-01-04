ESPN Anchor Stuart Scott Dies At Age 49

It’s a tragic day in the sports world, as ESPN’s highly favored, most inspirational anchor, Stuart Scott has passed away at the age of 49.

Scott died this morning after courageously battling appendix cancer for over seven years, leaving behind his spouse and two daughters, Sydni and Taelor.

From NBA halftime reports to SportsCenter, Stuart Scott had an illustrious 22-year career as an anchor for ESPN. He always brought joy and liveliness to the set and was phenomenal at what he did. We were all fortunate to have him on television since 1993.

Outside of ESPN, he was an inspiration to people with cancer. In July at the ESPYs, Scott gave one of the best, most encouraging speeches ever, a speech that had the whole stadium in tears. He touched everyone’s hearts and inspired them all. It was incredible, the most amazing thing this writer had seen during the ESPYs. Scott’s story was heartwarming and emotional.

Now that he is gone, he will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. Today, all of sports lost a kind-hearted, family man. From all of us at VAVEL, we want to send our condolences to his family. Rest in peace Stuart Scott.

“You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and in the manner in which you live.” – Stuart Scott.

Stuart Scott's amazing speech during the ESPYs, July 2014.